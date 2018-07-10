Prime Meridian appoints Conejo as independent director
Prime Meridian Resources Corp. (“PMR” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PMR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Conejo to the board of directors as an independent director. Ms. Conejo has 10 years of experience in the resource sector and earned both a Bachelor & Masters of Science from Florida State University as well as a Masters of Science, in Energy and Environmental Engineering from the University of Calgary.
The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.
