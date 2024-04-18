Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FWB:VR6) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated April 11, 2024 to acquire 100% interest in four claim groupings in the Sept Iles region of Quebec. These claims are being optioned from GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchangesand GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US). Under terms of the agreement Victory will pay to Globex $400,000 in cash and 1,500,000 Victory shares over 3 years. In addition, Victory commits to execute a work program of a minimum of $3,000,000 on the claims over a 4-year period

The claims cover the Kachiwiss Uranium deposit with a reported historical, 1978 non-Ni 43-101, compliant, non-classified resource of 16,598,000 tonnes grading 0.016% U3O8 within a pegmatic dyke oriented NW45o. The zone, as currently defined, measures 975 metres long by 610 metres to 760 metres wide and is open. Historical metallurgical test work suggested recoveries of up to 92.9% can be achieved 1. The same report mentions the presence of thorium in the region, In addition to the Kachiwiss deposit, the option includes a large package of claims covering lake bottom sediment sample uranium anomalies farther to the north. In total, 156 mining claims make up the package with Globex retaining a 10-kilometre area of mutual interest surrounding the current claim blocks.

Under the agreement, Globex also retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on all metals, minerals, elements or compounds including but not limited to uranium, thorium or any other marketable product from the claims. Victory may, at anytime, purchase 1% GMR from Globex for a single cash payment of $1,000,000.

Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President and CEO noted "This is the first meaningful uranium acquisition of such that will position the company in both battery metals and energy metals spaces. We at Victory Battery Metals are excited by the potential this property holds. Uranium is a proven source of clean cheap power and advanced research into thorium is emerging a primary source of power for the future Located in the mining friendly province of Quebec, the project is in a region known for its deep-water port, its excellent infrastructure, and a labor pool strongly rooted in the mining industry."

  1. Quebec Government Sigeom - Lac Kachiwiss File CGM 22J/01.001 - Oct 21/2011.

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Réjean Girard, Quebec Geologist, P.Geo (OGQ 521) and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

About Victory Battery Metals Corp.

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President
Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)
E-mail: info@victorybatterymetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE:Victory Battery Metals Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Resources (CSE:VR)

Victory Battery Metals

Overview

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR,FWB:VR61,OTCPINK:VRCFF) is a Vancouver-based junior mining and exploration company operating primarily out of North America. The company recently underwent restructuring and rebranding to pivot to battery metals, recognizing the significant opportunity brought about by the global efforts toward electrification and decarbonization.

As the push for clean energy and the global transition to net-zero continue to ramp up, lithium has never been more important. The burgeoning electric vehicle market exemplifies this, with sales of electric cars topping 6.6 million in 2021 and over 10 million in 2022. On the plus side, this explosive market growth will, according to the International Energy Agency, eliminate the need for roughly 5 million barrels of oil per year by 2030.

Victory’s flagship project, Smokey Lithium, has the distinction of being situated very close to the only lithium-producing silver mine in North America. In addition to Smokey Lithium, Victory maintains five other projects: Stingray Lithium Array in James Bay, Quebec; Georgia Lake Lithium property, Ontario; Tahlo Lake, in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia; Saguenay Nickel Project, Quebec; and Black Diablo Copper and Manganese in Nevada.

Lithium

These projects’ strategic locations in mining-friendly and infrastructure-ready jurisdictions position Victory to not only explore new sources of critical battery metals required to meet the growing demand, but also help disrupt the currently unbalanced supply chain, with China dominating roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite the fact it only supplies 13 percent of the world's lithium.

Given China's questionable mining practices and propensity for leveraging the global supply chain as a political weapon, the status quo is far from ideal. Unsurprisingly, many countries — Canada and the United States among them — are investing heavily into establishing a domestic lithium supply chain. Victory Battery Metals is ideally positioned to take advantage of these investment efforts.

Company Highlights

  • Recently completed a successful private placement for $2 million, and holds several million dollars in treasury.
  • Smokey Lithium flagship project operates out of Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America.
  • Victory's primary focus is on bridging the considerable gap between supply and demand, and is benefitting considerably from federal mandates around lithium and critical battery metals production in both Canada and the United States.
  • Work programs are planned for all major assets within the next twelve months.
  • Maintains an incredibly diverse mining portfolio primarily geared towards the needs of the growing electric vehicle market. However, its assets also include precious metals such as gold and silver.
  • Victory is actively working to identify opportunities in regions conducive to mining and geographic locations suited to year-round exploration and development.

