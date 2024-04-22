Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Trident Royalties PLC

TDTRF

Ramp Metals

RAMP:CC

Impact Minerals Limited

IPT:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
European Lithium Limited

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the execution of binding Heads of Agreement, pursuant to which European Lithium has agreed to acquire, and Technology Metals plc (TM1) has agreed to sell 100% of the issued share capital of LRH Resources Limited, its fully owned subsidiary, that holds 100% of the rights, title and interest in the Leinster Lithium project in Ireland (Acquisition) in an all script transaction. Completion of the transaction is subject to technical and legal due diligence to be completed by EUR and other conditions customary for this type of transaction.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • European Lithium has entered into a binding agreement with Technology Metals plc, a UK-based company listed on the standard list of the London Stock Exchange, to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of its fully owned subsidiary, LRH Resources, that holds the rights, title and interest in the Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland.
  • Consideration of $US10 million to be settled through the transfer of 1,234,568 shares held by European Lithium in Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) at a deemed share price of $8.10 USD/ share.
  • Exploration program is targeting lithium prospects in the underexplored lithium province of Leinster, Ireland.
  • Initial exploration program covering 23 prospecting licenses of ca. 761 km2, demonstrated the presence of 24 intervals of lithium-bearing spodumene pegmatites across nine drill holes with grades up to 2.57 % Li2O at Knockeen.
  • Leinster Lithium Project, drilling confirmed LCT pegmatite dike swarm within East Carlow Deformation Zone, surface assays and trench samples confirmed the range up to 3.75 % Li2O.
  • European Lithium continues to build a quality exploration projects portfolio in prospective lithium provinces.
The Republic of Ireland is an exploration friendly jurisdiction with a long history of exploration from the 1950’s through to the present and particularly well known for several historical producing Zn-Pb mines (Lisheen, Galmoy) as well as the currently operating Boliden owned Tara Mines one of the largest Zn-Pb mines in Europe.

The project is situated south of Dublin in the Leinster Granite Massif within the same key tectonic zone and along strike to the Blackstairs Lithium (Ganfeng / ILC joint venture) Avalonia Project.

Tony Sage, Chairman of EUR, commented: “The acquisition shows our commitment to continue expanding in the European lithium sector and illustrates our capability to identify and secure ground in highly prospective lithium provinces, leveraging our world class exploration and project development expertise, combined with a strong balance sheet. This also demonstrates the value of our investment in Critical Metals Corp. As we move forward, we can utilise the investment again and again without depleting our cash reserves”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx: eurlithium investingLithium Investing
EUR:AU
European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
European Lithium

European Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Lightning Minerals Ltd

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

Lightning Minerals (“L1M” or “the Company”) is excited to announce the signing of a binding agreement to acquire Bengal Mining Pty Ltd (Bengal) which holds, via its wholly owned subsidiary Tigre Mineracao Ltda (Tigre) option agreements over two lithium projects, Caraíbas and Sidrônio (the Projects) in Brazil’s prolific Lithium Valley district in the state of Minas Gerais (Proposed Acquisition).

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Galan Lithium Limited (‘GLN’) will be lifted immediately following the release by GLN of an announcement regarding an update on government permitting.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that on Friday 19 April 2024 (Argentina time), the Catamarca Governor signed a commercial agreement in support of the grant of permits for the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project (HMW). The permits will allow for the domestic sale or export of lithium chloride concentrate, Galan will however continue to endeavour to place lithium chloride concentrate locally. Galan commits to pursuing further downstream processing routes (e.g. lithium carbonate, hydroxide or other alternatives) after 4 years, in a location outside the Hombre Muerto salar. The next step in the process is the formalisation and the passing into legislation.

Keep reading...Show less
AM Resources Completes Compilation Work with the Discovery of 94 New Pegmatites for a Total of 281 Pegmatites on its 1,500 km² Land Package in Austria

AM Resources Completes Compilation Work with the Discovery of 94 New Pegmatites for a Total of 281 Pegmatites on its 1,500 km² Land Package in Austria

AM Resources Corporation(“AM Resources” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A), a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite lithium deposits, is pleased to announce that it has completed the compilation of government data on its newly acquired 1,500 km2 land package (see press release dated March 21, 2024) with the discovery of 94 new pegmatites. AM Resources has now identified a total of 281 pegmatites, consolidating its strategic position in one of Austria’s most prospective lithium areas.

  • Recently announced 1,500 km2 land package gives AM Resources control over a large area of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt.
  • Compilation of government data resulted in the discovery of 94 additional pegmatites across two groups, with sizes ranging from 40 metres to 2,100 metres.
  • Many pegmatites are strategically located within mica schists, indicating favorable conditions for lithium-bearing minerals.
  • Latest discoveries continue to reinforce AM Resources’ position in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt, located within proximity to European battery manufacturers.

AM Resources’ 1,500 km2 land package

Keep reading...Show less
Digger at mine site.

Piedmont Secures Mining Permit for Carolina Lithium Project

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL,ASX:PLL), one of North America’s leading lithium suppliers, announced on Monday (April 15) that the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) has given its stamp of approval for the company's US$1.2 billion mining and processing plant project in Gaston County.

“This is an exciting day for all of us at Piedmont Lithium. I would like to thank the leadership and staff at NCDEQ and (the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources) for their diligence in the process, as well as the members of our team who worked rigorously for more than two and a half years to ensure that every aspect of the Project met the state’s high standards for approval,” Keith Phillips, the company's president and CEO, said in a press release.

The permit allows for the construction, operation and reclamation of the proposed project, with the Belmont-based company planning to develop Carolina Lithium as a key part of the US supply chain for electric vehicles (EVs).

Keep reading...Show less

ALBEMARLE DONATES $1 MILLION TO CLEVELAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE TO FURTHER SUPPORT WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

Donation to support training and apprenticeship programs for growing regional industries

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced a $1 million donation to Cleveland Community College (CCC) for the purchase of equipment, supplies and facility improvements to benefit workforce training programs. The Shelby, NC -based college's programs are designed to strengthen the region's pipeline of skilled and diverse workers to support the growth of businesses and projects, such as the redevelopment of the Kings Mountain Mine.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Reinstatement to Quotation

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Exceptional Uranium Results at Lyndon - 6,612ppm U3O8

Related News

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Exceptional Uranium Results at Lyndon - 6,612ppm U3O8

Gold Investing

Successful Completion of Placement & Institutional Entitlement Offer as Part of A$80M Equity Raising

Graphite Investing

WA Government Awards $6.5 Million to Australia’s First Downstream Graphite Plant

Copper Investing

Goldfields Exploration Update

Critical Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Royalty Announces Board Change

×