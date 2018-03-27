The gold price has managed to stay above US$1,300 per ounce in the first quarter of the year, reaching a quarterly peak of US$1,357.70 on January 24.

As investors watch interest rate hikes, political uncertainty and a depressed dollar, they are turning to the yellow metal as a safe-haven, which has become evident in the recent spike in price.

Overall, the gold price has increased about 3.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018, and the best gold stocks have seen even greater gains.

The list below was generated on March 27, 2018 using the Globe and Mail’s market data filter, and it shows the TSX-listed gold companies that have seen the biggest share price gains year-to-date. Only companies with market caps above $50 million as of that date are included.

1. Primero Mining (TSX:P)

Current price: C$0.25; year-to-date gain: 177.78 percent

Primero Mining is a precious metals producer that owns 100 percent of the San Dimas gold-silver mine.

In January, the company entered into an agreement that would result in its acquisition by First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR, NYSE:AG, FWB:FMV).

Joseph Conway, interim president and CEO of Primero commented on the deal, stating, “[w]e are very pleased at the overwhelming support by our stakeholders for this transaction with First Majestic. It provides our shareholders an attractive immediate premium as well as retaining exposure to the high quality, long-lived San Dimas asset that they invested in, with the benefit of a significantly reduced stream. Our debenture holders will also benefit by being paid out at par plus accrued interest.”

The transaction, which is expected to close before the end of April 2018, will increase the company’s presence within silver mining, while still supporting its strong gold performance.

2. Teranga Gold (TSX:TGZ,OTCQX:TGCDF)

Current price: C$4.20; year-to-date gain: 42.86 percent

Teranga Gold is an emerging mid-tier multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production, development and exploration. The company owns and operates the Sabodala gold mine, the only gold mine and mill in Senegal.

After exceeding their 2017 production guidance by delivering a record 225,000 ounces, Teranga forecasts gold production at its Sabodala mine of between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces in 2018.

On the back of impressive recoveries at the company’s Sabodala mine, Teranga secured a total of US$200 million by early March, in order to fund their new Golden Hill project towards a feasibility study.

3. Corvus Gold (TSX:KOR, OTCQX:CORVF)

Current price: C$2.24; year-to-date gain: 40 percent

Corvus Gold joins our best gold stocks list for the third time since last year. The exploration and development company is focused on its near-term gold-silver North Bullfrog project in Nevada. Corvus also controls a number of royalties on North American gold, silver and copper exploration projects.

In early January, the company continued to expand their Mother Lode deposit, drilling 70.1 metres @ 1.45 g/t, claiming that results were thick, “shallow-dipping near-surface” and high-grade.

By March, Corvus announced the expansion of the east portion of that same deposit, which drill results outlined a system at least 400 metres long.

Jeff Pontius, president and CEO of Corvus addressed the results, stating “[w]e believe this type of discovery enhances the overall Mother Lode potential and provides the Corvus geologic team with important exploration information on how and where to target additional bonanza grade zones in this expanding new Nevada gold discovery.”

4. Brio Gold (TSX:BRIO)

Current price: C$2.43; year-to-date gain: 24.62 percent

Brio Gold is an established mining company with significant gold producing, development and exploration stage properties in Brazil. Brio Gold’s portfolio includes three operating gold mines.

At the beginning of January, the company announced that they had set their 2018 guidance at 75,000 to 85,000 ounces of gold, with expected cash costs of C$790 to C$820 per ounce. In addition, the powerline connecting their RDM mine to the grid is on schedule for completion in Q2 of 2018, which should “drive further cost improvements going forward with throughput increases and lower energy cost.”

Toward the end of January, the company began the initial phase of being acquired by Leagold Mining Corporation (TSX:LMC), resulting in an implied equity value for Brio Gold based on the consideration of C$314 million.

5. Avesoro Resources (TSX:ASO, LSE:ASO)

Current price: C$4.10; year-to-date gain: 17.14 percent

Avesoro Resources is engaged in the exploration and development of gold deposits in highly prospective and under-explored areas of Liberia and Cameroon.

The company has had a busy first quarter. In February, the board approved a US$25 million exploration programme for 2018 and the company entered into finance agreements for the purchase of heavy mining equipment and additional auxiliary equipment for New Liberty totalling approximately US$10.3 million.

In March, the company announced an annual gold production guidance for 2018 of 220,000 to 240,000 ounces of gold at an operating cash cost of US$620 to US$660 per ounce.

What do you think were the best gold stocks of Q1 2018? Let us know in the comments below.

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.