Find out what industry experts say is ahead for copper in 2022!
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact silver in the year ahead.
Topics Covered In This Report:
- Copper Trends 2021: Copper Reaches All-time High, Eyes on Supply
- Copper Outlook 2022: Prices Likely to Remain High, Modest Surplus Expected
- Best Copper Stocks on the TSX
- Best Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
“We're in a really hot time for copper — you can make some really nice money if you're in the right place at the right time with the juniors. The intermediates you're going to do very well, and the big guys are already doing very well.”
— Byron King, writer of Whiskey & Gunpowder at St. Paul Research”
“This market bottomed in 2016 at US$1.45 (per pound), US$1.50. If you apply that same type of move this time … then I believe we could definitely be over US$10, maybe as high as US$15.'”
— Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg”
“(Substitution) is a reality we have seen in the past. The most optimistic investors need to factor in that future demand in electric vehicles and linked to renewables will be eroded if prices rise well beyond the gains in competing materials.”
— Eoin Dinsmore, research manager of base metals at CRU Group
