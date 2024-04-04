Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Outlook for Australia

Lithium Outlook for Australia

Supercharge your portfolio today!

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about the trends which will mpve the lithium sector.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks


Table of Contents:

  • Lithium Market 2023 Year-End Review
  • Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024
  • Top 5 ASX Lithium Stocks
Nickel Outlook 2022

A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying



“Batteries are becoming better, cheaper and more abundant — these are the three things that are driving forward what I think is the mega trend of our times."

— Simon Moores, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence
"Lithium shares have run, so one needs to be selective. But I do see the market price holding for some time, which means that anything coming into production in the next while is going to enjoy high prices."

— Rodney Hooper, RK Equity
“If there is not enough supply available of raw materials, (demand) will just carry over into the next year. It will just keep ballooning even more than anybody would think.”

— Ashish Patki, Livent

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22278.44+226.65
TSXV585.05+6.17
DOW38942.62+345.64
S&P 5005208.25+61.04
NASD16287.08+238.00
ASX7817.30+34.80

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2327.38+38.41
Silver27.42+0.60
Copper4.24-0.01
Oil87.54+0.95
Heating Oil2.79+0.05
Natural Gas1.82+0.04