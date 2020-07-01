8 Anti-aging Stocks in the US

It can be tough to find public anti-aging stocks to invest in, but it’s certainly possible with a little time and effort.









As the global population continues to get older, the widespread popularity of anti-aging therapies also continues to rise thanks to advancements in technology and research into human longevity.

The desire to increase life expectancy and quality of life gives companies in the life sciences space an increased interest in pursuing technologies and therapies aimed at slowing the aging process and increasing health preservation.

According to a report from Research and Markets, the global anti-aging market will be worth a staggering US$79.5 billion by 2024, up from US$50.2 billion in 2018 and growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.98 percent during the forecast period.

A study from the Business of Anti-aging Science said, “(Age-related diseases) are the leading causes of death and health-care costs. Reducing the rate of aging would have enormous medical and financial benefits.” It continues, “Some therapeutic approaches – direct-to-consumer nutraceuticals and trial-tested scientific diets – do not require FDA approval, which can significantly reduce their time to market.

Here the Investing News Network provides a brief overview of eight anti-aging company stocks with market caps of under US$700 million on US stock exchanges. The anti-aging company stocks are listed in descending order of market cap; all numbers and figures are current as of June 22, 2020.

1. Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Market cap: US$717.31 million; current share price: US$4.23

Agenus is an immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of cancer immunotherapy drug candidates, including the company’s experimental checkpoint inhibitor AGEN1181. An early-stage clinical trial has shown that AGEN1181 produced a 70 percent clinical benefit in patients with various solid tumors.

Agenus intends to fast-track AGEN1181’s development as a treatment for various forms of solid tumors, including advanced skin and lung cancer.

2. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Market cap: US$711.13 million; current share price: US$22.93

Frequency Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing treatments related to hearing loss. Its lead product candidate is FX-322 and hones in on sensorineural hearing loss. A Phase 2a trial is ongoing with topline results expected in the second half of 2020.

Looking further ahead, Frequency Therapeutics intends to submit an investigational new drug application in the second half of 2021 for multiple sclerosis.

3. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Market cap: US$602.11 million; current share price: US$1.94

Geron Corporation is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies.

In May 2020, the company announced a planned Phase 3 clinical trial in refractory myelofibrosis, gave an update on the ongoing IMerge Phase 3 clinical trial in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and shared Q1 2020 financial results.

4. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Market cap: US$484.09 million; current share price: US$2.46

Athersys is focused on its MultiStem platform, which is a stem cell product that treats neurological, inflammatory and immune, and cardiovascular diseases. In the company’s most advanced program in its clinical pipeline is an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial to treat ischemic stroke. Other neurological conditions that are in preclinical development for treatment with MultiStem include hemorrhagic stroke, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. Athersys’ most advanced cardiovascular program is for acute myocardial infarction, which is in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial.

Lastly, in terms of inflammatory and immune diseases, the company’s most advanced programs have completed their Phase 2 trials in acute respiratory distress syndrome and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

5. Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Market cap: US$466.86 million; current share price: US$9.50

Part of Unity Biotechnology’s mission statement is prolonging the human lifespan. The company’s primary goal is to slow down or reverse age-related conditions and improve health.

The lead product candidate in the company’s pipeline is UBX0101, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for osteoarthritis in the knee. After promising results revealed in June 2019 — where the treatment demonstrated that it was well tolerated — the company plans to move forward with a Phase 2 trial of UBX0101 for the same condition.

Unity Biotechnology’s other products are UBX1967 and UBX1325, both of which are being tested as possible treatments for age-related diseases in the eye, such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company intends to submit investigational new drug applications (fix) for both drug candidates in the second half of 2020.

6. Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE American:LCTX)

Market cap: US$148.10 million; current share price: US$0.99

Lineage Cell Therapeutics works in the fields of regenerative medicine, human embryonic stem cell technology and induced pluripotent stem cell technology. It develops therapies that are based on stem cell biology and are intended to rebuild cell and tissue function lost due to degenerative diseases and injury.

In the company’s stem cells programs are OpRegen, which is a cell replacement therapy in a Phase 2 clinical trial to treat advanced dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, which is in a Phase 2a clinical trial for acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

7. CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Market cap: US$100.95 million; current share price: $2.34

This company is taking a different approach to age-related disease through the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs. A novel group of peptides encoded within the mitochondrial genome has been shown to regulate metabolism and cell death.

These treatments have widespread potential to target diseases related to aging and metabolic dysfunction, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, type 2 diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases and central nervous system conditions.

8. Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

Market cap: US$77.18 million; current share price: $1.48

This biopharmaceutical company has a focus on identifying therapies that restore protein function. Proteostasis Therapeutics is developing small-molecule therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis, a disease caused by dysfunctional protein processing. It has a partnership with Astellas Pharma (OTC Pink:ALPMY,TSE:4503) to research and identify therapies targeting the unfolded protein response pathway.

This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2017.

