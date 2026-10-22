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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Oct. 22, 2026 01:30PM PST
The blockchain technology sector is maturing. Here’s a look at 10 of the largest US, Canadian and Australian blockchain technology stocks by market cap.
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From Bitcoin miners to exchange giants and infrastructure builders, these companies are the ones to watch in crypto, digital assets and blockchain in 2026.
The list below breaks down each company's business model, key developments to follow this year and why these firms matter for investors following the sector.
US crypto and blockchain stocks
Below are three of the largest US crypto and blockchain technology stocks by market cap on the NASDAQ and NYSE for investors to consider. Market cap figures were current as of October 9, 2026.
1. Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
Market cap: US$65.13 billion
Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, is a Bitcoin treasury company that uses equity and other capital markets tools to buy and hold Bitcoin rather than building a broad operating crypto business.
Strategy often functions as a sentiment proxy for Bitcoin, because its share price and news flow are tightly tied to the Bitcoin price, and its buying pace is watched as a signal of institutional conviction.
In June 2026, the company disclosed its first standalone Bitcoin sale in years, offloading 32 BTC for about US$2.5 million at an average price of US$77,135. The company said the proceeds were intended to help fund preferred stock distributions. The same month, Strategy announced a new digital credit capital framework, authorizing up to US$2 billion in buybacks and up to US$1.25 billion in Bitcoin sales. At the same time, the company raised the dividend on its STRC preferred shares to 12 percent and said its US dollar reserve stood at about US$2.55 billion.
The company kept adding to its holdings in the third quarter. In an October 5 filing, Strategy said it held 847,666 BTC as of September 30, and about 848,000 BTC as of October 4 after buying another 334 BTC. It also estimated a US$20.91 billion gain on its digital assets for the quarter. That figure has not yet been audited.
Alongside its Bitcoin buying, Strategy has been buying back shares of its STRC preferred stock. In September, its board doubled the authorization for that repurchase program to US$2 billion.
2. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
Market cap: US$47.33 billion
Coinbase Global is the biggest US crypto exchange, with revenue from trading, stablecoins, staking and its Base network. In recent years, the company has been pushing deeper into payments and on-chain infrastructure in an effort to own the infrastructure layer for crypto, effectively becoming an "everything exchange."
That push continued into the fall. In September, Coinbase began allowing eligible US retail users to request allocations in initial public offerings through its app. In early October, it said its integration of crypto derivatives exchange Deribit was complete, and that it was planning to bring its US and global derivatives trading into a single regulated pool. It also announced a partnership to make USDC the default dollar stablecoin in Samsung Wallet.
Elsewhere, Coinbase has faced pushback on its prediction markets business.
On October 7, the Michigan Gaming Control Board said Coinbase had agreed to stop offering sports-related event contracts to Michigan customers by October 10, while its federal court appeal on the issue continues.
The company is able to operate in the EU's 27 member states, which enacted the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) law on July 1; Coinbase secured a MiCA license in Luxembourg.
3. Block (NYSE:XYZ)
Market cap: US$46.41 billion
Block is a fintech company whose core products are Square and Cash App, with Bitcoin treated as a product layer across the firm's payments, self-custody and merchant tools.
After a restructuring earlier in 2026, Block raised its full-year outlook with its Q2 results in August, noting that gross profit from Cash App was up 31 percent year-on-year. Gross profit from Bitcoin fell 31 percent over the same period, which the company attributed partly to a deliberate cut in fees on some Cash App Bitcoin transactions.
Block is working to get more Cash App users holding Bitcoin. In late September, Cash App introduced an opt-in “Bitcoin Bonus” that pays weekly rewards in Bitcoin to users who hold Bitcoin in the app, and on October 1, Block launched its first consumer advertising campaign for Bitcoin.
Canadian crypto and blockchain stocks
Below are three of the largest Canadian crypto and blockchain technology stocks by market cap on the TSX and TSXV for investors to consider. Market cap figures were current as of October 9, 2026.
1. Hut 8 (TSX:HUT)
Market cap: C$13.96 billion
Hut 8 is a Bitcoin-mining and digital infrastructure company that also runs hosting and high-performance compute operations. In addition to those pursuits, the company manages data center capacity, serves third-party customers and keeps a strategic Bitcoin reserve on its balance sheet.
In 2026, Hut 8 has continued its pivot into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
With its Q2 results in August, the company reported the signing of a second lease at its Beacon Point campus in Texas, a 352 megawatt deal with the same high-investment-grade tenant as the first phase. Hut 8 said the two Beacon Point leases together carry an expected base-term value of about US$19.6 billion.
To fund the buildout, Hut 8 raised US$7.5 billion in investment-grade project financing across its River Bend and Beacon Point sites, with no recourse to the parent company. It is targeting first data hall delivery at River Bend in Q2 2027 and at Beacon Point in Q3 2027. Hut 8 is scheduled to report its Q3 results on November 4.
2. HIVE Digital Technologies (TSXV:HIVE)
Market cap: C$1 billion
HIVE Digital Technologies is a crypto miner that has emphasized renewable-energy-powered crypto mining and Bitcoin production with a mix of social, gaming and finance-related blockchain applications.
It's another mining company that is pivoting to a dual focus with the addition of data centers. Overall, HIVE’s model is to run green data centers across Canada, Sweden and Paraguay.
The AI side of the business is growing quickly through HIVE's BUZZ HPC subsidiary.
In June, HIVE signed a letter of intent with an investment-grade client in Sweden to retrofit its Boden site to support up to 10,000 NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) GB300 GPUs. In August, BUZZ HPC signed a US$350 million AI cloud services contract with an investment-grade enterprise customer.
HIVE reported revenue of US$79.1 million for its first fiscal quarter of 2027, which ended on June 30, and said it had about US$110 million in contracted annual GPU cloud revenue.
In September, the company said its average daily revenue had passed US$1 million.
3. DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSXV:DMGI)
Market cap: C$97.6 million
DMG Blockchain Solutions is a Bitcoin-mining and data center company that also builds blockchain infrastructure software. Its diversified model combines mining revenue with infrastructure and software development, including a digital asset financial services platform run through its subsidiary Systemic Trust Company.
The company has a data center in Christina Lake, BC, that was previously focused on Bitcoin-mining operations. DMG is converting the site into an AI-ready data center, and in June announced a letter of intent with a company interested in 50 megawatts of critical IT load. In a September update, DMG said it was still working toward a definitive agreement on that letter of intent, and expects the site to be energized for the tenant in 2027 rather than by the end of 2026.
Aside from that, the company has applied for a permit to build an addition that would roughly double its capacity to as much as 60 megawatts of critical IT load, and is exploring financing options for the project.
Australian crypto and blockchain companies
Below are three of the largest Australian shares with crypto and blockchain exposure by market cap on the ASX for investors to consider. Market cap figures were current as of October 9, 2026.
1. EML Payments (ASX:EML)
Market cap: AU$84.12 million
EML Payments is a payments company that helps other businesses move money and issue prepaid, virtual or card-based payment products. The company provides payments infrastructure that supports crypto products.
It has collaborated with both CoinJar and CoinSpot, two established Australian platforms, on cards linked to Mastercard (NYSE:MA) that let users use crypto for everyday retail spending.
In its 2026 fiscal year results, released in August, EML said it had finished restructuring, and noted that much of the operational overhaul it laid out in late 2024 is done. Underlying revenue and underlying earnings both declined for the year, but the company guided for underlying EBITDA of AU$50 million to AU$54 million in its 2027 fiscal year.
EML’s next focus is Project Arlo, a single global platform meant to replace three regional systems.
A pilot version has been deployed in the UK and is going through initial customer testing, and the company has extended the Arlo timeline through 2029.
2. DigitalX (ASX:DCC)
Market cap: AU$41.06 million
DigitalX is a digital asset manager that gives investors exposure to Bitcoin and other crypto assets through treasury-style holdings and its DigitalX Bitcoin ETF (ASX:BTXX).
The company builds blockchain-related products and services as well, including Drawbridge for compliance and corporate governance, and Sell My Shares as an online share sales solution.
In 2026, DigitalX shifted from simply accumulating Bitcoin to a broader capital allocation strategy.
In a July business update, the company said it had sold 120 BTC for about US$7.83 million, leaving it with more than 280 BTC in its treasury. It also announced plans for an on-market share buyback and reported its first cashflow-positive quarter. Additionally, DigitalX is working on two strategies that would use Bitcoin as collateral to earn extra returns while keeping its exposure to the Bitcoin price. These could be rolled out in H2 2026, subject to board approval.
3. Novatti Group (ASX:NOV)
Market cap: AU$9.04 million
Novatti Group is an Australian payments company that has been in business since 1995 and listed on the ASX in 2016. It offers online, in-person and international payment services, as well as card issuing, including prepaid cards, mainly for businesses located in Australia and New Zealand.
Stablecoins and digital assets are a central part of Novatti’s strategy.
In 2022, Novatti incubated AUDC, which issues AUDD, a stablecoin that AUDC says is backed one-to-one by Australian dollars. AUDC was granted an Australian Financial Services License in February 2026.
In June, Novatti sold part of its AUDC stake for the first time, selling 1.5 million shares to an existing institutional AUDC shareholder for AU$1.2 million. Novatti kept 18.5 million shares and said it is still working with AUDC on payments technology. AUDC has also announced plans for a New Zealand dollar stablecoin.
FAQs for blockchain technology stocks
What should everyone know about Bitcoin?
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are prone to volatile swings, which may lead to major monetary gains as well as catastrophic losses. But does that mean crypto is a bad investment? Each investor needs to make their own decisions.
Will we only have digital currencies in the future?
While central banks around the world are considering how to integrate regulated digital currencies into the current financial system, cryptocurrencies are still inherently vulnerable to instability. Crypto will not replace cash anytime soon.
Why do cryptocurrencies and stocks fall at the same time?
Those invested in crypto coins are often also invested in stocks. When investors lose confidence in one area of the market, they tend to lose confidence in others. Blockchain-focused stocks will be especially vulnerable to large drops in cryptocurrency prices.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/INN_Technology
https://www.linkedin.com/in/meagen-seatter-23675b193/
mseatter@investingnews.com
The Conversation (10)
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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