Best Copper Stocks of 2018 on the TSX

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Edited by Lauren Kelly
Oct. 07, 2026 01:45PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
What are the best-performing copper stocks on the TSX? These five Canadian copper companies have seen the biggest gains.
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Copper stocks are being supported by an increasingly constrained supply environment in 2026 that has led to record-high copper prices.
Copper prices began rising last year due to supply-and-demand dynamics, as disruptions at major mines pushed the market out of balance.
While those mine disruptions began to ease at the end of 2025 and into 2026, new constraints emerged, the most significant of which was the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran in response to the US and Israel attacking the country at the end of February.
More than 20 percent of the world's oil transits through the strait, as does a significant portion of sulfur supply. As sulfuric acid is used in the refining of copper, this has led to downstream issues for smelters and processors, particularly in Asia.
In terms of copper prices, the COMEX price set a new record of US$6.89 per pound on September 9, while the LME copper price hit a record US$14,858 the same day.
In the long-term, structural copper demand drivers, including electrification, digital infrastructure and industrial expansion, are underpinning long-term growth, particularly in emerging markets. On the supply side, however, pipeline constraints persist due to limited new projects, declining ore quality and extended development timelines.
Against that backdrop, how have TSX-listed copper companies performed?
Learn about the top five best-performing Canadian copper stocks in 2026 by year-to-date gains below.
Data for this article was retrieved after market close on September 29, 2026, using TradingView's stock screener, and only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million are included.
1. Osisko Metals (TSX:OM)
Year-to-date gain: 129.49 percent
Market cap: C$1.14 billion
Share price: C$2.09
Osisko Metals is an explorer and developer working to restart operations at the past-producing Gaspé copper mine in Québec, Canada. Located in the Gaspé Peninsula, the mine was in operation from 1955 until its closure in 1999, during which time it delivered 150 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 0.87 percent copper.
On April 14, Osisko announced an updated, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate for Gaspé that incorporated data from its 118,000 meters of drilling last year, and increased indicated copper by 119 percent.
It reported measured and indicated copper resources of 10.77 billion pounds of copper from 1.83 billion metric tons of ore grading 0.27 percent copper, and an additional inferred resource of 2.16 billion pounds of copper from 238.8 million metric tons grading 0.41 percent copper. The categories also included molybdenum and silver resources.
Osisko Metals has continued to explore the site through 2026, aiming to convert inferred resources and expand the resource.
Its most recent exploration update came on September 28, when the company reported results from infill and expansion drilling. One highlight from outside the current pit model returned 211.5 meters grading 0.59 percent copper, including 28.5 meters grading 2.31 percent copper and 11.8 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver.
Osisko has also made several funding announcements over the past year. In December 2025 it announced the closing of a private placement for C$32.5 million from four strategic investors: Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM), Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM), Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) and La Caisse.
Then, in February, it closed another private placement for C$15 million, with the majority of the proceeds coming from Agnico Eagle, Hudbay and Rosseau Asset Management.
Most recently, Osisko announced on July 13 that Glencore had converted its US$25 million convertible debenture into Osisko shares. Glencore, which sold Gaspé to Osisko in 2023, now holds a 14.4 percent share in Osisko Metals.
Additionally, on September 15, the company announced plans to spin out its non-core New Brunswick portfolio into a new exploration company called Osisko Critical Minerals. The new company will be led by Osisko Metals Executive Chairman John Burzynski.
Shares of Osisko reached a year-to-date high of C$1.94 on June 15.
2. Faraday Copper (TSX:FDY)
Year-to-date gain: 101.79 percent
Market cap: C$1.6 billion
Share price: C$5.64
Faraday Copper is focused on its Copper Creek project in Arizona, US. The 78 square kilometer property is located in a region that is home to several current and past-producing copper mines. The project hosts a 3 kilometer long resource area that has seen more than 260,000 meters of drilling.
In 2023, Faraday released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the project. The report demonstrated an after-tax net present value of US$713 million, an internal rate of return of 15.6 percent and a payback period of 4.1 years, using a base-case copper price of US$3.80 per pound.
According to the PEA, Copper Creek hosts a combined measured and indicated resource of 4.2 billion pounds of copper from 421.9 million metric tons grading 0.45 percent copper. It also holds 74.6 million pounds of molybdenum and 15.5 million ounces of silver.
On July 2, Faraday announced it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire BHP's (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) San Manuel property, which sits adjacent to Copper Creek. San Manuel hosts the historic San Manuel underground copper mine and infrastructure, as well as two quarries. The pair initially announced a letter of intent in February for the acquisition, news that led Faraday’s shares to spike significantly.
Under the terms of the deal, Faraday will receive a 100 percent interest in the property in exchange for common shares equivalent to a 30 percent stake in Faraday on a fully diluted basis. Including shares it acquired through participating in Faraday’s C$100 million private placement that closed in March, BHP will hold a non-diluted 32.5 percent ownership in Faraday. Faraday’s shareholders approved the share issuance in late August.
As for exploration at Copper Creek, Faraday reported its most recent Phase 4 drill results on September 3, which the company said support the potential to expand near-surface mineralization at Copper Creek. One hole east of the Copper Giant breccia returned 100.8 meters of oxide mineralization averaging 0.22 percent copper from the surface. Faraday plans to integrate the results to update the resource estimate in 2027.
Shares of Faraday reached a year-to-date high of C$6.64 on June 2.
3. Amerigo Resources (TSX:ARG)
Year-to-date gain: 94.29 percent
Market cap: C$1.41 billion
Share price: C$8.84
Amerigo Resources is a mining waste processing company focused on recovering copper from mine tailings using its Minera Valle Central treatment plant. The tailings come from Codelco’s El Teniente copper mine in Chile, which is one of the world's largest copper mines.
The company has been operating since 1992 and has produced over 1 billion pounds of copper from waste products over that timeframe.
On July 29, Amerigo reported second-quarter copper production of 16.9 million pounds, up from 15.5 million pounds in Q2 2025, with 99 percent plant availability. The company said record quarterly copper prices helped lift net income to US$18.3 million from US$7.5 million a year earlier, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of US$38.4 million compared to US$17.8 million the prior year.
On September 14, Amerigo announced its third and highest performance dividend of 2026, C$0.21 per share to be paid on October 14. This brought its 2026 performance dividends to a total of C$0.55 per share on top of its C$0.04 quarterly payouts.
“The performance dividend is the flexible component of our Capital Return Strategy,” President and CEO Aurora Davidson said. “It allows us to return cash generated above the Company's operating and strategic requirements while maintaining a strong, debt-free balance sheet through copper price cycles.”
After trending upwards through Q2 and Q3, shares of Amerigo reached a year-to-date high of C$9.10 on September 25.
4. Trekor Metals (TSX:TKO)
Year-to-date gain: 59.59 percent
Market cap: C$4.56 billion
Share price: C$12.56
Trekor Metals, formerly Taseko Mines, is a copper producer operating the Gibraltar mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Florence copper in-situ recovery operation in Arizona, US. It also holds a pipeline of development projects in BC, led by the Yellowhead copper project.
Florence reached a significant milestone at the end of February when it produced its first copper cathodes. The company described it as the first new greenfield supply of US copper in nearly two decades. Florence has an annual production capacity of 85 million pounds of copper and an expected mine life of 22 years.
In its second-quarter results on August 5, Trekor reported consolidated copper production of 36 million pounds, up 80 percent from a year earlier. Gibraltar produced 30.3 million pounds, up 53 percent over Q2 2025, while Florence contributed 5.2 million pounds in its first full quarter of operations as it continues to ramp up. Adjusted EBITDA reached C$125 million compared to C$17.43 million one year prior.
“Record copper prices and strong production at Gibraltar led to some of the best results we have ever recorded,” President and CEO Stuart McDonald said.
The company maintained its 2026 production guidance of 110 million to 115 million pounds of copper from Gibraltar and 30 million to 35 million pounds from Florence.
In addition to its operating assets, Trekor is advancing development at its Yellowhead project in British Columbia.
On April 29, the BC government added Yellowhead to its list of priority major projects, designed to move projects through permitting faster. On July 30, BC’s Environmental Assessment Office issued a decision allowing the project to proceed to an environmental assessment. Public input on the environmental plan is open until October 22.
The company’s strong Q2 results led to a significant jump in Trekor’s share price, which stayed elevated in the following months. Shares in Trekor reached a year-to-date high of C$13.44 on August 27.
5. Meridian Mining (TSX:MNO)
Year-to-date gain: 39.87 percent
Market cap: C$1.06 billion
Share price: C$2.21
Meridian Mining is a development company advancing its Cabaçal gold-copper-silver project in Mato Grosso, Brazil.
Meridian started the year with a resource update on January 20 that expanded Cabaçal's measured and indicated resource to 70.1 million metric tons grading 0.6 g/t gold, 0.3 percent copper and 1.3 g/t silver.
It also declared a maiden resource at its nearby Santa Helena Central deposit with a measured and indicated resource of 5.3 million metric tons grading 0.6 g/t gold, 0.4 percent copper, 15.5 g/t silver, 1.9 percent zinc and 0.4 percent lead.
In February, Meridian closed an upsized C$57.5 million bought deal financing. The company said it will use the proceeds to advance work at Cabaçal.
The company applied for Cabaçal’s installation license, a required permit before construction can begin, in late May.
On July 30, Meridian reported that smelter tests on Cabaçal’s copper sulfide concentrate had produced blister copper of 98.9 percent purity, carrying 95.2 g/t gold and 387.6 g/t silver, with impurity levels better than the industry average for high-quality anode copper. The company said the results point to a clean, high-value concentrate that should attract smelters, and noted that commercial scale production would have lower precious metal grades.
On September 22, it released a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for Cabaçal outlining a post-tax net present value of US$2.09 billion, an internal rate of return of 107.6 percent and a payback period of 0.9 years on base case commodity prices of US$3,570 per ounce of gold, US$5.03 per pound of copper, and US$50.17 per ounce of silver.
“Reading these numbers, it elevates Cabaçal to potentially be the next ‘near-term’ VMS gold-copper mine developed globally,” CEO Gilbert Clark said. “Importantly, the study is based on a conservatively engineered mine design, that can be financed and built.”
The company's shares spiked significantly after Meridian was added to the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDXJ) on September 18 and have remained elevated. Additionally, on May 1, Meridian announced it was admitted to trade on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MNO, and was added to the FTSE 250 Index on October 1.
Shares in Meridian reached a year-to-date high of C$2.40 on October 2.
FAQs for investing in copper
Is copper a good investment in 2026?
Many experts have a positive long-term outlook for the red metal based on supply concerns and its growing role in the energy transition. Copper's price has climbed to new all time highs in 2026, bringing many copper stocks with it.
Investors who are interested in copper should make sure to perform their due diligence, as the volatility and unpredictability of markets and economies at the moment means that nothing is guaranteed.
What is copper used for?
Copper is used in many industries, from construction to electronics to medical equipment. In fact, in 2022, 32 percent of copper globally was used in equipment manufacturing and 26 percent in building construction.
Two other growing sectors for copper are the burgeoning electric vehicle and green energy industries. Electric vehicles require a significant amount of the red metal per vehicle.
Check out our article on the topic for more copper uses.
How to invest in copper?
Investors can invest in copper in a variety of ways. Holding physical copper is possible, but plenty of storage would be required to hold any significant value of the metal.
For investors looking to invest in the metal without physically holding it, there are a few options. Copper stocks such as those on the TSX, TSXV and ASX are worth looking at. Additionally, there are copper exchange-traded funds and the copper options and futures markets on the London Metal Exchange.
How to invest in a copper ETF?
Copper exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on mining companies can be a good way to diversify an investment portfolio, and they can be a more stable option compared to individual copper miners or explorers.
There are multiple options available on the market, and they can usually be purchased in the same way one could purchase stocks through a broker or trading platform.
In May 2022, Horizons launched Canada’s first copper equities ETF, the Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF (TSX:COPP). This Canadian copper ETF is focused solely on pure-play and diversified copper-mining companies.
There are multiple ETFs available on the US ARCA exchange as well. The Global X Copper Miners ETF (ARCA:COPX) tracks the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index, which includes copper miners, as well as copper explorers and developers. The other option is the United States Copper Index Fund (ARCA:CPER), which gives investors exposure to copper futures contracts by tracking the SummerHaven Copper Index Total Return.
How is copper priced?
The copper price is tracked in two ways: COMEX copper and London Metal Exchange (LME) copper. The COMEX and LME are both options and futures metal exchanges, with the former being headquartered in New York and the latter in London. COMEX copper is priced by the pound, while LME copper is priced per metric ton.
How is copper processed?
Once copper is mined, the ore goes through multiple steps to reach a market-ready state. First, the ore is ground to roughly separate the rock from the copper, as copper typically only makes up 1 percent of the mined rock.
The resultant copper is then slurried with water and chemical reagents, after which air is used to float the copper to the top of the mixture. After the copper is removed from this, it is typically at 24 to 40 percent purity.
Lastly, the copper is refined at a refining plant or smelter using one of two methods, pyrometallurgy and hydrometallurgy. Pyrometallurgy is employed for copper ore that is sulfide rich, while hydrometallurgy is used when the ore is oxide rich. The Investing News Network's guide on copper refining goes into further detail about how those processes work. Once these processes are complete, the copper is concentrated to up to 99.99 percent purity.
Where is copper mined?
Copper is mined throughout the world, with significant production found on every continent besides Antarctica. Chile was the top producer in 2025, putting out 5.3 million metric tons of the metal. Other major top copper producers are the Democratic Republic of Congo with 3.2 million metric tons, Peru with 2.7 million metric tons and China with 1.8 million metric tons.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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