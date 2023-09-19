



Overview Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM, OTC:ELMGF) is an exploration and development mining company with the potential for near-term production through its Lucero project in Peru. The Lucero mine is one of the highest-grade underground mines in Peru's history and is on the fast track for production. Additionally, the company's two exploration projects in Nevada, Clover and West Whistler, create further opportunities for future resource development and revenue. A highly experienced management team with a proven track record of success leads Element79 toward fully realizing the potential of its assets. Lucero is a past-producing high-grade gold mine ready to reach production quickly. The mine operated between 1989 to 2005. Historic reports between 1998 and 2004 indicate that the mine produced approximately 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year at 19 grams per ton (g/t) gold equivalent. A recent NI 43-101 report prepared by a third party indicates grades up to 116.8 g/t gold equivalent. In addition to generating near-term cash flow, the Lucero project also has high upside potential for further greenfield exploration.

Peru is considered a relatively stable mining jurisdiction, especially for smaller-scale operations. As mining is an essential aspect of the country’s GDP, Peru has developed a favorable regulatory regime for its mining industry. Element79 Gold is poised to benefit from the pro-mining jurisdiction as it moves the Lucero asset toward production. The The 2023 groundwork at the Lucero property is currently underway, where Element79 has engaged Ore Discovery, a technical mining service provider, to work in conjunction with Element79’s operations team. The work includes above-ground and underground mapping, sampling, trenching, drill site targeting on both better-known and unexplored vein systems, for exploration and de-risked resource development on the path toward ore extraction and near-term cash flow generation.

In June 2023, Element79 Gold further strengthened its portfolio in Peru with the acquisition of the 1,200-hectare Lucero del Sur 28, located strategically just east of the high-grade Lucero gold-silver project. Lucero del Sur 28 is a coveted area covering the Roxana vein, a vein dominated by white to hyaline quartz and altered rock clasts, with lesser amounts of limonite patinas, hematite, pyrite and jarosite. The company acquired a portfolio of mining properties in Nevada from Waterton Global Resource Management in December 2021, and immediately stratified them with the intent to keep a few for development, and sell as many as possible to generate revenues. One such sale transaction is contemplated through the company’s Maverick Springs gold and silver project in Nevada, USA, which has an inferred 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent. The project is located in one of the world’s richest gold mining districts and is located only 30 kilometers away from the Kinross (NYSE:KGC) Bald Mountain Mine. It is currently under an option agreement to sell wherein, provided the sale consummates, the company stands to generate C$5.5 million ($4million cash and $1.5 million in shares of an ASX-listed company) before the end of 2023. A powerhouse management team leads Element79 Gold with a track record of experience and success. Antonio Maragakis, chief operating officer, has held director-level positions at miners with multi-billion dollar portfolios, including Barrick Gold Corporation and Koch Industries. In addition, Kim Kirkland, VP of global explorations, has led engineering roles in some of the world’s largest mining companies, such as Rio Tinto Group and Barrick Gold Corporation. Shane Williams, strategic advisor, brings a history of significant value creation in early-stage and operating companies and currently heads West Red Lake Gold (TSXV: Shane Williams, strategic advisor, brings a history of significant value creation in early-stage and operating companies and currently heads West Red Lake Gold (TSXV: WRLG ) as president and CEO. Combined, Element79 has the right experts to fully realize its assets' potential.

Key Projects Lucero Gold Project

The 10,805-hectare project in southern Peru presents near-term cash flow potential as it moves toward production. Lucero operated as a high-grade gold mine between 1989 and 2005 and remains partially unexplored. As a result, the asset is in a unique position to start generating revenue while also providing future growth opportunities with additional exploration. Project Highlights: Encouraging Historic Results: Reports from 1998 to 2004 indicate production averaging roughly 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year, with grades of 14.0 g/t gold and 373 g/t silver. Additionally, the asset contains recoveries at the ore processing facility averaging 94.5 percent for gold and 85.5 percent for silver for near-term cash flow.

Unique Geology: Lucero hosts 74 recognized epithermal veins, 14 of which have been partially exploited. The project is a low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver deposit hosted within tertiary volcanics in the Central Andes Cordillera of southern Peru. The project also hosts unexplored high-sulphidation style mineralization, which has returned surface samples up to 33.6 g/t gold.

Promising Resource Estimate: A third-party NI 43-101 report indicates grades up to 116.8 g/t gold equivalent, or 78.7 g/t gold and 2,856 g/t silver. Element79 Gold is moving towards production to capitalize on these resources. Maverick Springs Gold Project

The Nevada-based Maverick Springs gold project covers 4,800 acres on top of a gold belt with deposits approximately five miles wide and 40 miles long. The project’s gold belt district has produced more gold than any other mining district in the United States. Project Highlights: Substantial Completed Exploration : Completed exploration at properties within the asset has produced promising results: Elder Creek: 155 holes, up to 3.19 g/t gold over 38.96 meters Clover: 104 holes, up to 25.3 g/t gold over 9.75 meters Long Peak: Up to 8.02 g/t gold and 174 g/t silver over 9.14 meters

: Completed exploration at properties within the asset has produced promising results: Prolific Resource Estimate : A 2021 constrained mineral resource statement estimates that the asset contains 124.4 million tonnes at 68.9 g/t gold equivalent, which indicates 278 million ounces of gold equivalent. This estimate demonstrates the high upside potential of the project.

: A 2021 constrained mineral resource statement estimates that the asset contains 124.4 million tonnes at 68.9 g/t gold equivalent, which indicates 278 million ounces of gold equivalent. This estimate demonstrates the high upside potential of the project. Existing Infrastructure: The Maverick Springs gold project is accessible year-round via a gravel road and contains a network of drill roads throughout its claims. The asset also has nearby electrical power that minimizes initial development costs. Clover Gold Property The Clover Property is located in the historic Midas Mining District in Nevada, which has been producing gold and silver since the early 1900s and is 16 kilometers west of Hecla Mining Company’s Midas Mine, the largest known gold-silver epithermal deposit along the Northern Nevada Rift. Mineralization at the property is classified as low-sulphidation, vein-hosted, epithermal gold mineralization similar to that found at the Midas deposit as it is found within a similar geologic setting. Gold and silver mineralization at the Midas Mine is hosted in several northwest-striking veins. Between 1998 and 2013, the main veins produced over 2 million ounces of gold. A $6.7-million program is planned for the Clover Property focused on data compilation, construction of geologic and resource models, and a 10,000-meter drilling program followed by a mineral resource estimate and NI 43-101 compliant preliminary economic assessment. Project Highlights Consists of 169 unpatented claims encompassing 3,063 acres.

Located in the historic Midas Mining District, which has been producing gold and silver since the early 1900s, along the northeast trending Getchell Trend that bridges the northwestern ends of the Carlin and Battle Mountain Trends and contains Nevada Gold’s active Turquoise Ridge Mine, the third largest gold mine in the US with 537,000 ounces of gold production reported in 2020.

Drilling by previous operators intersected mineralized and veined breccias and shear zones with significant intercepts including 9.7 meters grading 25.3 g/t gold, 7.6 meters of 7.9 g/t gold and 3 meters of 10 g/t gold.

Work to date by Element79 found that the property has ubiquitous expressions of precious metals and pathfinder elements in rock chip, soil geochemistry and drill hole intercepts consistent with the Midas, Hollister and other classical epithermal systems. West Whistler The West Whistler Property is located in the Eureka Mining District, which hosts mid-Cretaceous, igneous-related, polymetallic carbonate replacement deposits that have subsequently been overprinted by Carlin-type gold-silver mineralization. The property is located along the southeastern end of the Battle Mountain Trend near several gold deposits including the Cortez Mine, the third largest gold mine in North America with 2021 gold production of 828,000 ounces. Since its acquisition, Element79 has completed high-level data review and conceptual plans for target identification. The company has a $ 700,000 program planned for the West Whistler Property focused on field operations, surface sampling and structural analysis in order to develop drill targets Project Highlights Consists of 103 unpatented claims encompassing 2,057 acres in the Eureka Mining District.

Located within the Battle Mountain Trend in close proximity to several gold deposits including the Cortez Mine, the third largest gold mine in North America with 2021 gold production of 828,000 ounces.

Targeting a deposit similar to that found at the Rain Deposit located 113 kilometers to the north where the Saddle Zone deposit hosts 1.15 million tons grading 0.57 oz/t gold for 782,000 ounces of gold.

Dale Property The Dale property is a highly prospective early-stage gold project located in the Swayze greenstone belt, part of the Abitibi Subprovince which hosts some of the world's largest gold deposits. Historic prospecting of the property returned up to 3.82 g/t gold, including several highly anomalous samples grading greater than 0.1 g/t gold. Element79's comprehensive 2023 work plan for the Dale Gold Property includes prospecting, stripping and a sampling program targeting additional gold mineralization.