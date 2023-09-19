Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Element79 Gold
High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential
Company Highlights
- Element79 Gold is an exploration and development mining company with high-grade gold projects with near-term cash flow potential.
- The company’s Lucero project in Peru has historically high-grade results and provides opportunities for both near-term revenue and future greenfield exploration.
- Lucero has historically produced 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year at 19.0 g/t gold equivalent.
- Peru is considered a safe jurisdiction for mining operations due to a pro-mining government that recognizes the industry’s economic contributions.
- Element79 Gold’s Maverick Springs gold project in Nevada creates additional blue-sky potential as exploration continues.
- A powerhouse management team leads the company toward fully developing its asset portfolio.
Overview
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM, OTC:ELMGF) is an exploration and development mining company with the potential for near-term production through its Lucero project in Peru. The Lucero mine is one of the highest-grade underground mines in Peru’s history and is on the fast track for production. Additionally, the company’s two exploration projects in Nevada, Clover and West Whistler, create further opportunities for future resource development and revenue. A highly experienced management team with a proven track record of success leads Element79 toward fully realizing the potential of its assets.Lucero is a past-producing high-grade gold mine ready to reach production quickly. The mine operated between 1989 to 2005. Historic reports between 1998 and 2004 indicate that the mine produced approximately 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year at 19 grams per ton (g/t) gold equivalent. A recent NI 43-101 report prepared by a third party indicates grades up to 116.8 g/t gold equivalent. In addition to generating near-term cash flow, the Lucero project also has high upside potential for further greenfield exploration.
Overview
Peru is considered a relatively stable mining jurisdiction, especially for smaller-scale operations. As mining is an essential aspect of the country’s GDP, Peru has developed a favorable regulatory regime for its mining industry. Element79 Gold is poised to benefit from the pro-mining jurisdiction as it moves the Lucero asset toward production.The 2023 groundwork at the Lucero property is currently underway, where Element79 has engaged Ore Discovery, a technical mining service provider, to work in conjunction with Element79’s operations team. The work includes above-ground and underground mapping, sampling, trenching, drill site targeting on both better-known and unexplored vein systems, for exploration and de-risked resource development on the path toward ore extraction and near-term cash flow generation.
In June 2023, Element79 Gold further strengthened its portfolio in Peru with the acquisition of the 1,200-hectare Lucero del Sur 28, located strategically just east of the high-grade Lucero gold-silver project. Lucero del Sur 28 is a coveted area covering the Roxana vein, a vein dominated by white to hyaline quartz and altered rock clasts, with lesser amounts of limonite patinas, hematite, pyrite and jarosite.
The company acquired a portfolio of mining properties in Nevada from Waterton Global Resource Management in December 2021, and immediately stratified them with the intent to keep a few for development, and sell as many as possible to generate revenues. One such sale transaction is contemplated through the company’s Maverick Springs gold and silver project in Nevada, USA, which has an inferred 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent. The project is located in one of the world’s richest gold mining districts and is located only 30 kilometers away from the Kinross (NYSE:KGC) Bald Mountain Mine. It is currently under an option agreement to sell wherein, provided the sale consummates, the company stands to generate C$5.5 million ($4million cash and $1.5 million in shares of an ASX-listed company) before the end of 2023.
A powerhouse management team leads Element79 Gold with a track record of experience and success. Antonio Maragakis, chief operating officer, has held director-level positions at miners with multi-billion dollar portfolios, including Barrick Gold Corporation and Koch Industries. In addition, Kim Kirkland, VP of global explorations, has led engineering roles in some of the world’s largest mining companies, such as Rio Tinto Group and Barrick Gold Corporation.Shane Williams, strategic advisor, brings a history of significant value creation in early-stage and operating companies and currently heads West Red Lake Gold (TSXV:WRLG) as president and CEO. Combined, Element79 has the right experts to fully realize its assets' potential.
Key Projects
Lucero Gold Project
The 10,805-hectare project in southern Peru presents near-term cash flow potential as it moves toward production. Lucero operated as a high-grade gold mine between 1989 and 2005 and remains partially unexplored. As a result, the asset is in a unique position to start generating revenue while also providing future growth opportunities with additional exploration.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Historic Results: Reports from 1998 to 2004 indicate production averaging roughly 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year, with grades of 14.0 g/t gold and 373 g/t silver. Additionally, the asset contains recoveries at the ore processing facility averaging 94.5 percent for gold and 85.5 percent for silver for near-term cash flow.
- Unique Geology: Lucero hosts 74 recognized epithermal veins, 14 of which have been partially exploited. The project is a low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver deposit hosted within tertiary volcanics in the Central Andes Cordillera of southern Peru. The project also hosts unexplored high-sulphidation style mineralization, which has returned surface samples up to 33.6 g/t gold.
- Promising Resource Estimate: A third-party NI 43-101 report indicates grades up to 116.8 g/t gold equivalent, or 78.7 g/t gold and 2,856 g/t silver. Element79 Gold is moving towards production to capitalize on these resources.
Maverick Springs Gold Project
The Nevada-based Maverick Springs gold project covers 4,800 acres on top of a gold belt with deposits approximately five miles wide and 40 miles long. The project’s gold belt district has produced more gold than any other mining district in the United States.
Project Highlights:
- Substantial Completed Exploration: Completed exploration at properties within the asset has produced promising results:
- Elder Creek: 155 holes, up to 3.19 g/t gold over 38.96 meters
- Clover: 104 holes, up to 25.3 g/t gold over 9.75 meters
- Long Peak: Up to 8.02 g/t gold and 174 g/t silver over 9.14 meters
- Prolific Resource Estimate: A 2021 constrained mineral resource statement estimates that the asset contains 124.4 million tonnes at 68.9 g/t gold equivalent, which indicates 278 million ounces of gold equivalent. This estimate demonstrates the high upside potential of the project.
- Existing Infrastructure: The Maverick Springs gold project is accessible year-round via a gravel road and contains a network of drill roads throughout its claims. The asset also has nearby electrical power that minimizes initial development costs.
Clover Gold Property
The Clover Property is located in the historic Midas Mining District in Nevada, which has been producing gold and silver since the early 1900s and is 16 kilometers west of Hecla Mining Company’s Midas Mine, the largest known gold-silver epithermal deposit along the Northern Nevada Rift. Mineralization at the property is classified as low-sulphidation, vein-hosted, epithermal gold mineralization similar to that found at the Midas deposit as it is found within a similar geologic setting. Gold and silver mineralization at the Midas Mine is hosted in several northwest-striking veins. Between 1998 and 2013, the main veins produced over 2 million ounces of gold.
A $6.7-million program is planned for the Clover Property focused on data compilation, construction of geologic and resource models, and a 10,000-meter drilling program followed by a mineral resource estimate and NI 43-101 compliant preliminary economic assessment.
Project Highlights
- Consists of 169 unpatented claims encompassing 3,063 acres.
- Located in the historic Midas Mining District, which has been producing gold and silver since the early 1900s, along the northeast trending Getchell Trend that bridges the northwestern ends of the Carlin and Battle Mountain Trends and contains Nevada Gold’s active Turquoise Ridge Mine, the third largest gold mine in the US with 537,000 ounces of gold production reported in 2020.
- Drilling by previous operators intersected mineralized and veined breccias and shear zones with significant intercepts including 9.7 meters grading 25.3 g/t gold, 7.6 meters of 7.9 g/t gold and 3 meters of 10 g/t gold.
- Work to date by Element79 found that the property has ubiquitous expressions of precious metals and pathfinder elements in rock chip, soil geochemistry and drill hole intercepts consistent with the Midas, Hollister and other classical epithermal systems.
West Whistler
The West Whistler Property is located in the Eureka Mining District, which hosts mid-Cretaceous, igneous-related, polymetallic carbonate replacement deposits that have subsequently been overprinted by Carlin-type gold-silver mineralization. The property is located along the southeastern end of the Battle Mountain Trend near several gold deposits including the Cortez Mine, the third largest gold mine in North America with 2021 gold production of 828,000 ounces.
Since its acquisition, Element79 has completed high-level data review and conceptual plans for target identification. The company has a $ 700,000 program planned for the West Whistler Property focused on field operations, surface sampling and structural analysis in order to develop drill targets
Project Highlights
- Consists of 103 unpatented claims encompassing 2,057 acres in the Eureka Mining District.
- Located within the Battle Mountain Trend in close proximity to several gold deposits including the Cortez Mine, the third largest gold mine in North America with 2021 gold production of 828,000 ounces.
- Targeting a deposit similar to that found at the Rain Deposit located 113 kilometers to the north where the Saddle Zone deposit hosts 1.15 million tons grading 0.57 oz/t gold for 782,000 ounces of gold.
- In this model, the gold is deposited above or near the Devils Gate-Webb Formation contact adjacent to northwest and northeast trending gold-bearing fault zones. At the West Whistler Property a 2-kilometer by 0.65-kilometer window of Devonian Devil’s Gate Limestone and Webb Formation is exposed in the southern portion of the claim block.
Dale PropertyThe Dale property is a highly prospective early-stage gold project located in the Swayze greenstone belt, part of the Abitibi Subprovince which hosts some of the world's largest gold deposits. Historic prospecting of the property returned up to 3.82 g/t gold, including several highly anomalous samples grading greater than 0.1 g/t gold. Element79’s comprehensive 2023 work plan for the Dale Gold Property includes prospecting, stripping and a sampling program targeting additional gold mineralization.
Management Team
James C. Tworek - Chief Executive Officer and Director
James Tworek has held director, senior management, analytical and operations roles in both public and private companies. A quick study and entrepreneurial to the bone, his 25-year career started in banking in 1998 and has since garnered a wealth of experience across diverse industries between commercial banking, mining, project finance, mezzanine debt, oil and gas, clean water/envirotech and hemp/legal cannabis industries. He has investing experience in real estate, private equity, private mining, startup generation, tech and agricultural ventures.
A team leader driven by results, Tworek has built his career on successfully executing development and corporate growth targets, exceeding sales objectives, and being mindful to ensure open communication, honesty and integrity with investors and stakeholders.
Tammy Gillis - Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Gillis is a CPA, CMA with over 20 years of experience in the public markets bringing comprehensive background in finance, reporting and regulatory requirements for manufacturing, bio-technology, technology and junior exploration industries. Ms. Gillis has been part of teams that have completed several financings, grant applications and acquisition transactions. Ms. Gillis started her career working at a corporate and securities law firm. Ms. Gillis previously served as Corporate Accountant for an international manufacturing company that had revenue in excess of $120 million and as Chief Financial Officer for a technology company with patented cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries that successfully built a pilot plant with the assistance of over $4 million in government grants. Ms. Gillis has served as an officer for several TSX-V and CSE-listed issuers.
Antonios (Tony) Maragakis - Chief Operating Officer and Director
Antonios Maragakis completed his Ph.D. at the University of Delft, M.Sc. at the University of Bath, his B.Sc and B.A. at the University of Nevada, and executive training at the London Business School. He brings with him more than 15 years of experience leading some of the largest mining megaprojects in the last decade. Maragakis holds a distinguished resume, including management and director-level positions overseeing multibillion-dollar project portfolios internationally at organizations, such as:
- Barrick Gold (NYSE Listed), where he led project controls in North America across a portfolio of more than 70 projects worth over $2.3 billion.
- Skeena Resources (TSX Listed), where he worked closely with executive leadership to develop the Eskay Creek Project and corporate processes and management systems.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE Listed), where he helped develop the $3-billion Indonesian Copper Smelter Project which includes a two-million-ton/annum smelter and precious metal recovery plant.
- Eldorado Gold (TSX, NYSE Listed), where he was project director for the over $1-billion Skouries Project, as well as led the operational turnaround of the Kassandra Mines.
- Koch Industries (the largest privately held company in the US), at its subsidiary, Koch Ag. & Energy Solutions, where he helped execute the Enid Expansion Megaproject, at the time the largest capital project ever undertaken by the entire Koch Industries conglomerate.
- Mochica Resources and Calipuy Resources (private Peruvian gold mines) where he oversaw the development of various project portfolios.
Kim Kirkland - VP Global Exploration
Kim Kirkland’s track record spans senior executive and lead engineering roles at some of the world's largest mining companies. Key highlights of Kirkland's work history include:
- Barrick Gold Corporation - Involved during the early growth and innovation years at the Goldstrike Complex, including the development and maintenance of the open-pit mineral reserve model for the Betze-Post Mine
- Rio Tinto Group - La Granja Copper Project in northern Peru, held a senior management position at the Benga Mine
- MMG Ltd. - regional manager at the Las Bambas Copper Mine in Peru
- Amec Foster Wheeler Plc - Marcobre S.A.C.'s Mina Justa Mine Project
- McEwen Mining - Responsible for the restructuring of the El Gallo Silver Project (later renamed to Fenix) in Sinaloa, Mexico, as the director of project development.
Neil Pettigrew - Director
Neil Pettigrew is a professional geologist in good standing, registered in Ontario, with over 20 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry. He received his Honors B.Sc. from the University of New Brunswick and his M.Sc. from the University of Ottawa. Pettigrew has been employed as a senior precambrian geoscientist with the Ontario Geological Survey and has worked for several junior and major companies in gold and Cu-Ni-PGE exploration. He has held officer and director positions at several TSX and TSX-V listed junior companies and currently sits as vice-president of exploration and director of Palladium One Mining Inc.
George Tumur - Director
GeorgeTumur brings a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of mining, investment funding and government relations. As former ambassador to Singapore, Tumur's remarkable career has been characterized by visionary leadership, strategic acumen and an exceptional ability to navigate complex challenges.
Tumur has held several executive-level positions at minerals exploration and mining organizations, including Hunnu Coal (ASX:HUN), Energy Resources (later, MMC, HKEX: 0975) and other public and private entities. Most notably, in these roles, Tumur has had a transformative impact in leadership, unlocking significant coal resources, estimated at 1 billion tons of measured and indicated coal across three projects at Hunnu Coal, and elevating the company's valuation nine-fold in just 18 months following IPO; as well as commencing a significant production of a private project within six months from a head start, introducing an international contract mining experience into local mining industry, leading to a successful IPO.
Prior to his recent role as a senior advisor at Gateway Partners, a private equity investment fund in Singapore, Tumur was appointed as ambassador of Mongolia to Singapore, Philippines and Brunei Darussalam, and applied his diplomatic skills to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations, boasting trade and tourism between host countries and Mongolia.
Tumur's academic background includes a master of science in mining and earth systems engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a bachelor of science in metallurgy and materials engineering from the same institution.
Zara Kanji - Director
Zara Kanji is a founder of Zara Kanji & Associates (established in 2004). Kanji is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed resource companies, personal and corporate taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added operational consulting services for individuals, and private and public companies. Prior to starting her accounting practice, Kanji served as a controller for a marketing company, as an accountant in public practice for a CA firm, a CGA firm and as an analyst for a pension fund. In addition to providing accounting and financial compliance services to private and public entities, Kanji has served as director and officer for several listed issuers.
Shane Williams – Strategic Advisor
Shane Williams carries a history of significant value creation in both early-stage and operating companies, which includes senior executive and management roles overseeing and delivering world-class, multibillion-dollar projects at highly prominent companies, including: chief operation officer at Skeena Resources (NYSE Listed), Eskay Creek Project; former senior vice-president at Eldorado Gold (NYSE Listed), $2-billion global project portfolio; former general manager of expansion projects at Rio Tinto (NYSE Listed), $2.5-billion CAPEX; and former vice-president of projects at Kaunis Iron AB, $800-million flagship Kaunisvarra Iron Ore Project.
