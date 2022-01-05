New! Download our 2022 Psychedelics Outlook Report

Find out what is in store for psychedelics in 2022!
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact psychedelics in the year ahead.
✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks
Table of Contents:
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
"Anybody who is even thinking about investing in the psychedelic sector needs to be aware that this is a long-term investment. You need to have a five-plus-year-long time horizon here."
— James Halifax, host of the Psychedelic Investor
“There is going to be a natural filter in the sense that the (psychedelics) companies that can make it through controlled clinical trials would probably be the winners in the longer term. It all comes down to proving that in a controlled clinical trial, and I think several companies are on the right track."
— Sumant S. Kulkarni, managing director at Canaccord Genuity
"The (psychedelics) space is crowded. Look for strong differentiation and revenue-generation models."
— Dugan Selkirk, investor relations manager with Universal Ibogaine
