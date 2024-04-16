Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Health House Australia and Corporate Update

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Manuka Resources

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

Sonic drilling program delivers significant increase in Resource confidence to support gold production at Mt Boppy

Manuka Resources Limited (ASX: MKR) (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to release an updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Mt Boppy. The Resource update supports Manuka’s strategy to install a purpose-built gold processing plant at Mt Boppy and recommence on-site gold production from Q4 2024.

Highlights:

  • The results of a recently completed Sonic Drilling Program over the Main Waste Rock Dump and Dry Tailings have successfully delivered an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Mt Boppy.
  • The updated Resource comprises 4.28Mt at 1.19g/t Au for 163koz of contained gold. Importantly, the updated Resource has seen an 100% increase in the portion of contained gold ounces classified as Indicated.
  • The Mt Boppy Measured and Indicated Resource categories now comprises 82% of total Resource Estimate.
  • A high-grade component of the Resource comprising 1.8Mt at 1.74g/t containing 102koz Au has been identified as a basis for future mine planning.
  • The results support Manuka’s strategy to install on-site processing plant at Mt Boppy and provides confidence in the development of a mine plan that will underpin the recommencement of gold doré production.

Dennis Karp, Manuka’s Executive Chairman, commented:

“The Sonic Drilling Program was critical precursor to the recommencement of the processing of rock dumps and dry tailings at Mt Boppy. The results of this program have been extremely positive allowing us to significantly improve the confidence of our Mt Boppy Resource.

Consequently, Manuka is confident in its strategy to progress the establishment a fit-for- purpose on-site gold processing plant at Mt Boppy in the coming months and in turn free up our Wonawinta process plant, most recently used to process Mt Boppy ore, for future silver production from the existing Wonawinta Silver mine.

The bullish gold and silver markets, combined with the fact that Manuka has two granted mining licenses - both fully permitted for on-site processing - and existing processing infrastructure, translate to a very exciting time for the Company.”

Mt Boppy Resource Statement Summary

The Mineral Resource Estimate at Mt Boppy has been updated subsequent to the completion of a 26 borehole 506m sonic drilling evaluation programme over the Mt Boppy Rock Dumps and Dry Tailings completed in December 2023 (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location Sonic drilling collars over Mt Boppy Rock Dump (left) and TSF3 PAF (right)

The updated Resource comprises 4.28Mt at 1.19g/t Au for 163koz of contained gold of which 82% is contained in the Measured and Indicated categories (Table 1). Importantly, the Resource update sees the ounces classified as Indicated increase by 100% over the previous estimate.

The Resource for Mt Boppy comprises (Table 2):

Rock dumps and tailings depositories, with gold grades derived from recent Sonic drilling to bedrock, and fire assay head grades of +90, -90+20, +10-20, and -10mm size fractions, each weighed to ascertain mass % distribution. The rock dump and tailings Resources are reported at a cutoff of 0.25g/t Au total 3.9Mt tonnes at a grade of 0.89g/t Au for 110,628oz Au.

In-situ hard rock Resources including:

  • a Mt Boppy open cut pit shell that reaches a depth of 215m below surface at the southern end of the Mt Boppy deposit. Material within the current pit design is reported at a 1.6g/t Au cut off and material below the pit design is reported to a 3.0g/t Au cut off
  • the Boppy South mineral zone based on a grade shell modelled at a 1.6g/t cut off. This prospect still requires final drilling and evaluation before assessing the viability of establishing a small opencast mine.

The incremental change to the overall Mt Boppy Resource relates to updates to Rock dumps and Tailings depositories. The combined Mt Boppy Open Cut and Boppy South Resource of 282kt at a grade of 4.95 g/t Au for 44,820 ounces gold remain unchanged from that previously reported (ASX Release 25 August 2023) and all material assumptions continue to apply.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Manuka Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Impact Minerals

Maiden Drill Programme to Commence at the Arkun Project, WA

An aircore drill programme will commence this week at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) Hyperion REE prospect, which is part of the 100% owned Arkun Project, located 150km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia ( Figure 1).

Spartan Resources

New High-Grade Discovery – “Pepper” Prospect: 17.52m @ 15.86g/t Gold Incl. 9.22m @ 27.89g/t

Drilling immediately south of the Never Never Gold Deposit intersects a new high-grade lode with Never Never-style mineralisation and grades

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to advise that it has discovered a new high-grade gold lode immediately south of the 952koz Never Never Gold Deposit at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Hand holding gold nugget.

What Makes a World-class Gold Deposit? (Updated 2024)

The world holds several hundred active gold mines, but not all are created equal.

The world’s largest gold operation by production is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont's (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Nevada Gold Mines joint venture in the US. An important source of gold, the mining complex is comprised of 10 underground mines and 12 surface mines, including the famous Cortez and Goldstrike mines.

Apart from size, what makes a world-class gold deposit? Various characteristics must be considered when determining the status of a gold deposit, including deposit type, average grade and mining and processing costs. Read on to learn more about those three factors and how they can be used to identify world-class gold deposits.

Keep reading...Show less
Far Northern Resources

North Queensland Exploration Update

Exciting High Grade Gold & Base metals on Granted Mining Lease. Up to 12.64 Cu (%) & 4.12g/t Au

Far Northern Resources Limited (ASX: FNR, “Far Northern Resources”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Empire Project, located 34km west of Chillagoe in North Queensland Australia. The Empire Mining Lease (Empire) covers an area of 252 (ha). It has a JORC 2012 Resource and will be subject to 5000m of drilling over the next two years.

HIGHLIGHTS

B2Gold First Quarter 2024 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its first quarter 2024 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Many Peaks Minerals (ASX:MPK)

Many Peaks Minerals


Asra Declares Maiden MRE for Yttria Ree Deposit

Q1 FY24 Revenue Update

Maiden Drill Programme to Commence at the Arkun Project, WA

E25 Presents at Paydirt Battery Minerals Conference - April 2024

×