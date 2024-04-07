Resource Market Outlook Report

“Gold is in a bull market in every currency in the world except the US dollar."

— Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media



"From a pricing standpoint, silver is historically undervalued relative to gold right now, and offers an attractive investment opportunity. We see a picture of silver fundamentals where supply trends cannot keep up with longer-term demand."

— Maria Smirnova, Sprott



“My own belief is this is a multi-year bull market for oil. Energy stocks remain profoundly mispriced. ESG pressures are alleviating in real time ... so we remain bullish for 2023."

— Eric Nuttall, Ninepoint Partners

