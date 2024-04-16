Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce preliminary metallurgical and grindability testwork results from the Gaspé Copper Project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula in Québec. Testwork was performed on eighteen composite samples of mineralized drill core from selected intersections of the 2023 drill program at Copper Mountain, and employed a conventional copper-molybdenum flotation flowsheet and reagents.

Highlights

  • Copper recoveries averaged 91.9% from nineteen bulk Cu-Mo locked-cycle flotation tests (including one composite sample) and averaged 94.2% from three locked-cycle Cu-Mo separation tests.
  • Copper concentrate grades averaged 24.1% Cu from nineteen bulk Cu-Mo locked-cycle flotation tests and averaged 28.0% Cu from three locked-cycle Cu-Mo separation tests.
  • Molybdenum recoveries averaged 84.3% and concentrate grades averaged of 1.18% Mo from nineteen locked-cycle Cu-Mo bulk tests. Molybdenum recoveries averaged 72.3% and concentrate grades averaged of 0.85% Mo from three bulk Cu-Mo locked-cycle Cu-Mo separation test. Molybdenum stage recoveries average 87.2% and concentrate grade averaged 58.8% Mo. The overall combined molybdenum recoveries averaged 65.2%.
  • Silver recoveries averaged 71.1% from nineteen bulk Cu-Mo locked-cycle flotation tests and averaged 71.8% from the three locked-cycle Cu-Mo separation tests, with concentrate grades averaging 120 g/t Ag for all locked-cycle tests.
  • Eighteen grindability tests produced an average Bond Rod Mill Work index (RWi) of 13.8 kWh/t and an average Bond Ball Mill Work Index (BWi) of 10.5 kWh/t, indicating average hardness of mineralized material.

Robert Wares, CEO and Chairman of the Board, commented: "Preliminary testwork on Copper Mountain material has produced excellent numbers. At approximately 92% average copper recoveries and 65% molybdenum recoveries, these results indicate that Gaspé Copper should produce both copper and molybdenum concentrates with excellent metal grades and a payable silver credit added to the copper concentrate. These results have surpassed expectations relative to historical numbers from past production at Copper Mountain and will provide positive input into ongoing PEA work. Pending multi-element analyses of final concentrates will provide trace element data that will establish if any smelter penalty thresholds are reached, and this additional information will be disclosed as soon as possible. Work on the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Copper Mountain is also progressing well and we expect to release the new MRE in the coming weeks."

Metallurgical Testwork

A bench-scale metallurgical test work program was undertaken at Base Metallurgical Laboratories located in Kamloops British Columbia. The testwork program included:

1) Sample Characterization;
2) Grindability;
3) Conventional flotation flowsheet and reagent schemes;
4) Batch and locked-cycle Cu-Mo bulk flotation tests to produce copper (Cu) and molybdenum (Mo) concentrates;
5) Composite Cu-Mo bulk flotation followed by Cu-Mo separation tests;
6) Head grades tested ranged from 0.21% to 0.90% copper, 44 to 1347 g/t molybdenum and 0.9 to 5.0 g/t silver;

Sample Selection

Eighteen composite samples, totaling of 1100 kg, produced from drill core providing a suitable range of copper grades were selected for metallurgical testing. Head assays for the eighteen composite samples ranged from 0.21% to 0.90% copper, 44 to 1347 g/t molybdenum, 0.9 to 5.0 g/t silver and 0.01 to 0.07 g/t gold. Table 1 provides drill hole intervals and composite head grades for the metallurgical samples:

Table 1 – Details of Metallurgical Sample Selection

Metallurgical
Sample # 		Hole ID Interval
From (m) -To (m) 		Cu % Mo (g/t) Ag (g/t)
MGMET23-01 30-1005 225.0 - 244.5 0.43 49 2.5
MGMET23-02 30-1005 868.5 - 891.0 0.90 721 4.6
MGMET23-03 30-1003 388.5 - 405.0 0.38 21 4.0
MGMET23-04 30-1003 717.0 - 744.0 0.52 1347 3.5
MGMET23-05 30-1003 1171.5 - 1191.0 0.26 122 1.1
MGMET23-06 30-1012 513.0 - 531.0 0.47 152 2.2
MGMET23-07 30-1006 547.5 - 565.5 0.32 197 1.2
MGMET23-08 30-1008 546.0 - 564.0 0.47 486 3.2
MGMET23-09 30-1011 424.5 - 442.5 0.47 247 1.3
MGMET23-10 30-1024 702.0 - 717.0 0.29 272 0.9
MGMET23-11 30-1021A 388.5 - 408.0 0.33 312 1.4
MGMET23-12 30-1019 412.5 - 429.0 0.23 163 1.4
MGMET23-13 30-995 351.0 - 369.0 0.22 66 2.1
MGMET23-14 30-999 741.0 - 765.0 0.31 300 1.6
MGMET23-15 30-984 273.0 - 291.0 0.21 63 1.2
MGMET23-16 30-988 235.5 - 253.3 0.30 111 1.9
MGMET23-17 30-979 216.5 - 236.0 0.39 125 5.0
MGMET23-18 30-993 199.5 - 217.5 0.22 44 1.5


Testing Procedures

Composites were created based on the selected drill core intervals (Table 2). Once created each composite was stage crushed to nominal 1.5 inch (3.8 cm), representative mass was split out for SMC testing at the -31.5 mm and +26.5 mm range. Once SMC testing was completed the products were returned and the composites were again stage crushed to -½ inch (-1.3 cm) where 15 kg was removed for Rod Mill Work Index testing. The remaining mass was stage-crushed to -6 mesh. The crushed material was blended and split into 24 kg sub-lots, each sub-lot was rotary split into 2 kg charges. A single test charge was riffle split to remove 250 g for head assay. The head cuts were pulverized to 80% passing 75 µm.

Metallurgical samples comprising drill core were crushed, split and sub-sampled for comminution testwork and head assays. Samples were wet-grinded in a closed batch mill at 65% solids targeting the required grind size. Ground samples were discharged into a flotation cell and pulp-level adjusted to the appropriate volume and density for flotation testing. The pulp was conditioned with reagents before beginning flotation. A series of open-circuit batch rougher and cleaner flotation tests were undertaken to optimize flotation conditions prior to operating locked-cycle flotation tests. The combined rougher concentrate was dewatered ahead of regrinding while retaining the process water for the cleaner stage. The rougher concentrate was reground to a target size with the regrind discharge size confirmed by laser particle sizing. The reground product was cleaned in successive dilution stages. The final concentrate and intermediate tails were filtered and dried separately in a low temperature oven before assaying.

The general approach to locked cycle testing was conducted as per the batch tests. Each cycle test was completed with 5 cycles, the rougher and 1 st cleaner were completed open circuit, the intermediate cleaner tailings were recirculated to the feed of each subsequent stage for the following cycle; that is the 3 rd cleaner tailing of cycle A was recirculated to the 2 nd cleaner Feed of cycle B, the 2 nd cleaner tail A was recirculated to the feed of the 1 st cleaner Feed B. This process continued for cycles C, D and E. All final products and final intermediate streams were filtered, dried, and assayed for metallurgical balancing. Locked cycle testing provides a methodology to best estimate steady-state metallurgical projections for a full-scale operation.

Reagents used for bulk Cu-Mo flotation included lime, potassium amyl xanthate (PAX), 3418A, and methyl isobutyl carbinol (MIBC). Nitrogen sparging, fuel oil, sodium hydrosulfide (NaHS) and MIBC were used for Cu-Mo separation.

Analysis was completed on pulverized sample splits using wet digestion methods for copper, molybdenum and silver. In each case, the samples were digested by a strong oxidization using a combination of Aqua-Regia, potassium chlorate and bromine. Copper was analyzed using atomic adsorption (AA) spectroscopy, and molybdenum and silver by inductively coupled plasma – optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-OES).

Metallurgical tests assay quality is evaluated by producing material balances of all products reconciled head which is compared to the direct head for all elements in consideration.

Grindability

Grindability tests were performed on each of the metallurgical samples. The average SMC Axb value was 46.6, average Bond Ball Mill Work index (BWi) was 10.49 kWh/t, average Rod Mill Work Index (RWi) was 13.89 kWh/t and average Abrasion index (Ai) was 0.384.

Batch Flotation Tests

A composite sample was initially tested with average copper grade to determine the optimal grind size for further flotation tests. Four (4) grind sizes ranging from 80% passing (P 80 ) of 66 microns to 125 microns were tested. P 80 of 75 microns was selected as the primary grind size for further testing.

Bulk Cu-Mo Locked-Cycle Flotation

Cu-Mo locked cycle tests (LCT) were performed at a grind size of 75 microns for the rougher stage with regrind to a target of 30 microns for the cleaner stages. Table 2 shows the bulk Cu-Mo concentrate grades and recovery results. Copper concentrate grades ranged from 17.1% to 30.9% with recoveries ranging from 86.1% to 95.7%. Molybdenum grades ranged from 0.08% to 2.74% with recoveries ranging from 75.7% to 92.3%.

Table 2. Bulk Cu-Mo LCT Results

Test ID
Sample ID
Concentrate grade Recovery (%)
Cu % Mo % Ag (g/t) Cu Mo Ag
LCT25 LOM Comp 20.6 0.74 98 94.5 83.6 75.6
LCT66 MGMET23-01 30.4 0.35 182 94.5 88.2 85.3
LCT49 MGMET23-02 22.9 1.81 80 94.8 85.8 78.1
LCT59 MGMET23-03 24.0 0.08 193 93.3 76.3 84.4
LCT67 MGMET23-04 17.1 1.25 96 96.5 93.1 78.2
LCT60 MGMET23-05 25.5 1.06 64 95.1 85.0 66.5
LCT50 MGMET23-06 23.1 0.63 48 87.2 82.3 42.6
LCT61 MGMET23-07 24.8 1.57 47 94.6 89.8 60.4
LCT62 MGMET23-08 24.5 2.74 115 93.8 92.8 71.1
LCT51 MGMET23-09 24.8 1.17 40 92.0 86.5 47.8
LCT52 MGMET23-10 23.0 2.53 71 86.1 88.0 62.7
LCT65 MGMET23-11 17.1 1.12 67 87.1 75.7 74.0
LCT53 MGMET23-12 19.9 1.42 99 87.4 84.8 67.1
LCT56 MGMET23-13 25.3 0.61 165 90.1 79.6 70.2
LCT64 MGMET23-14 24.5 1.68 102 95.7 81.3 72.2
LCT57 MGMET23-15 29.3 1.10 139 90.4 84.3 76.2
LCT68 MGMET23-16 21.7 0.84 120 91.3 80.5 76.2
LCT54 MGMET23-17 28.0 0.75 334 94.7 75.4 86.8
LCT55 MGMET23-18 30.9 1.05 205 87.8 89.2 77.2
Average: 24.1 1.18 119 91.9 84.3 71.1


Cu-Mo Separation

To produce molybdenum concentrates, due to the low feed concentrations, metallurgical samples were combined to produce three larger composite samples (low-, medium- and high-grade copper samples) for batch bulk flotation tests and subsequent Cu-Mo separation testing. Table 3 shows the composite sample head grades. Copper head grades ranged from 0.26% to 0.55%, molybdenum grades ranged from 135 to 234 g/t and silver head were consistently 2.2 g/t.

Table 3. Composite Sample Assays for Cu-Mo Separation Tests

Composite
Sample

Metallurgical Samples

Head Grades
Cu % Mo (g/t) Ag (g/t)
MGMET23-02, MGMET23-06,
1 MGMET23-09 0.55 1 198 1 2.2 1
MGMET23-03, MGMET23-05,
MGMET23-07, MGMET23-08,
2 MGMET23-11, MGMET23-14, 0.32 234 2.2
MGMET23-16
MGMET23-10, MGMET23-12,
3 MGMET23-13, MGMET23-15, 0.26 135 2.2
MGMET23-17, MGMET23-18

1 Calculated head grade


Multiple large batch flotation tests were performed for each composite sample to produce bulk Cu-Mo concentrates followed by Cu-Mo separation tests. Three Cu-Mo separation locked-cycle tests were performed at a grind size of 30 microns for the rougher stage with regrind to a target of 15 microns for the cleaner stages. Table 4 shows final copper concentrate grades and recoveries for the locked-cycle tests. Copper grade ranged from 22.2% to 30.9% with recoveries ranging from 92.3% to 96.6%.

Table 4. Copper Concentrate Assays and Recoveries

Composite
Sample
Assay Recoveries %
Cu % Mo % Ag (g/t) Cu Mo Ag
1
2
3 		30.9
22.2
28.6 		0.1
0.1
0.1 		92
76
162 		96.6
92.3
92.7 		8.1
9.1
9.5 		70.1
58.2
75.5


Table 5 shows final molybdenum concentrate grades and recoveries for the locked-cycle tests. Molybdenum grade ranged from 55.7% to 60.7% with recoveries ranging from 57.7% to 70.7%.

Table 5. Molybdenum Concentrate Assays and Recoveries

Composite
Sample
Assay Recoveries %
Cu, % Mo, % Ag (g/t) Cu Mo Ag
1
2
3 		0.35
1.03
0.55 		60.0
55.7
60.7 		29
33
48 		0.01
0.08
0.02 		57.7
67.3
70.7 		0.3
0.5
0.3


Full multi-element analyses of final concentrates are pending and further testing is planned during 2024 to further optimize metallurgical performance.

Qualified Person

Christian Laroche is a consultant for Synectiq Inc. and the independent Qualified Person ("QP") responsible for the technical data related to all testing reported in this press release. Mr. Laroche is a registered member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals space, more specifically copper and zinc. The Company is a joint venture partner with Appian Capital Advisory LLP for the advancement of one of Canada's premier past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, for which the 2022 PEA (as defined herein) has indicated an after-tax NPV of C$602 million and an IRR of 25%, based on long-term zinc price of US$1.37/lb and the current mineral resource estimates that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining. The current mineral resource estimate in the 2022 PEA consists of 15.7 Mt grading 5.55% ZnEq of Indicated Mineral Resources and 47.2 Mt grading 5.94% ZnEq of Inferred Mineral Resources . Please refer to the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada" dated August 26, 2022 (with an effective date of July 30, 2022), which was prepared for Osisko Metals and PPML by representatives of BBA Engineering Inc., HydroRessources Inc., PLR Resources Inc. and WSP Canada Inc. (the "2022 PEA"). Please refer to the full text of the 2022 PEA, a copy of which is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under the Osisko Metals' issuer profile, for the assumptions, methodologies, qualifications and limitations described therein. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, with paved highway access, an electrical substation, as well as 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads.

In addition, the Company also acquired in July 2023, from Glencore Canada Corporation, a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec. The Company is currently focused on resource evaluation of the Mount Copper Deposit that hosts (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) an Inferred Mineral Resource of 456Mt grading 0.31% Cu (see April 28, 2022 news release of Osisko Metals entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Maiden Resource at Gaspé Copper – Inferred Resource of 456 Mt Grading 0.31% Copper"). Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals Incorporated

Email: info@osiskometals.com
www.osiskometals.com

Follow Osisko Metals on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/osiskometals/ , on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/osiskometals/ , and on X at https://twitter.com/osiskometals .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking information. This news release may contain forward-looking information pertaining to the Pine Point and Gaspé Copper Projects, including, among other things, the results of the 2022 PEA on Pine Point and the IRR, NPV and estimated costs, production, production rate and mine life; the ability to identify additional resources and reserves (if any) and exploit such resources and reserves on an economic basis; the expected high quality of the metal concentrates; the potential economic impact of the projects on local communities, including but not limited to the potential generation of tax revenues and contribution of jobs; the timing and ability for Projects to reach construction decision (if at all); the estimated costs to take the Projects to construction decision (if at all) and the impact to the Company of the disposition of ownership interest and control in the Pine Point Project, which is a material property of the Company; Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America and Glencore becoming a Control Person of the Company.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability and timing for the Pine Point joint-venture parties to fund cash calls to advance the development of the Pine Point Project and pursue planned exploration and development; future spot prices of copper, zinc, lead and molybdenum; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko MetalsOM:CATSXV:OMBase Metals Investing
OM:CA
Osisko Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Osisko Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) wishes to announce that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,935,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.155 per share.

About Osisko Metals

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Establishes a Technical Consultation Committee to Develop the Pit Dewatering Plan for Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Establishes a Technical Consultation Committee to Develop the Pit Dewatering Plan for Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the creation of a technical consultation committee to assist in developing a plan for the dewatering of the Mount Copper open pit at Gaspé Copper, located close to Murdochville in the Gaspé region of Quebec. The committee is led by Osisko Metals' newly-hired VP Environment and Sustainable Development, Dr. Ann Lamontagne (see below).

Since closure and remediation of the former Gaspé Copper mine site, the Mount Copper open pit has flooded. In order to evaluate the viability of restarting open pit mining operations at Gaspé Copper, the pit must be dewatered as soon as possible to allow for improved deeper in-pit resource evaluation and geotechnical drilling. Osisko Metals is committed to doing so in a responsible manner that is inclusive of environmental factors and key stakeholders in the region. Following ongoing environmental and engineering studies, Osisko Metals will elaborate a plan in collaboration with the committee and will then go through necessary steps to obtain permits from government authorities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3013

Osisko Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3013

Visit Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) at Booth #3013 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Osisko Metals

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Sells an Additional 5% Interest in Pine Point to Appian

Osisko Metals Sells an Additional 5% Interest in Pine Point to Appian

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it has sold an additional 5% ownership interest in Pine Point Mining Limited (" PPML ") to a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian "), a fund advised by Appian Capital Advisory LLP, a London-based private equity group specializing in the acquisition and development of mining assets, for an expected payment of approximately C$8.33 million (based on certain assumptions and estimates outlined below) of which (i) approximately C$6.66 million in cash was paid to Osisko Metals in connection with closing of the transaction, and (ii) the remaining amount (if any), estimated to be approximately C$1.67 million based on certain budget assumptions and estimates of management required to advance the Pine Point Project to a positive FID (as defined below), to be paid as a milestone payment to Osisko Metals upon a positive FID (if at all) (the " Additional Interest Disposition "). PPML is a joint venture entity jointly owned by the Company and Appian, which holds the Pine Point Project. The Additional Interest Disposition is a non-arm's length transaction within the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") as Appian is a non-arm's length party of PPML, an affiliate of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Reports 11 Metres Grading 14.71% Zn + Pb From Final Results of the 2023 Pine Point Drill Program

Osisko Metals Reports 11 Metres Grading 14.71% Zn + Pb From Final Results of the 2023 Pine Point Drill Program

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the remaining results from the 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Mining Limited ("PPML") Joint Venture Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the C2 Zone, N1 Zone, NE1 Zone, and the NE2 Zone. Results are all from near-surface, tabular-style deposits, and these will be incorporated into a new Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") that will be released in Q1 2024 and will be integrated into a Feasibility Study ("FS") that is also planned to start in Q1 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Completes Drill Program and Acquires 100% Ownership in Rottenstone SW and PLD Properties

Ramp Metals Completes Drill Program and Acquires 100% Ownership in Rottenstone SW and PLD Properties

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed a 2024 drill program at its Rottenstone SW project and acquired a 100% interest in both the Rottenstone SW and PLD property pursuant to the Company's option agreement with Rottenstone Resources Ltd. dated March 16, 2022.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Western Copper and Gold Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Western Copper and Gold Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN; NYSE American: WRN) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy from the Company, on a bought deal basis, 13,158,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $25,000,200 (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,973,700 Common Shares, representing 15% of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: State of Alaska Files Action Seeking to Vacate EPA's Unlawful Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") and 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") note that on April 11, 2024 the State of Alaska ("the State") filed an action in Federal District Court in Alaska, seeking to vacate the Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") veto of a development at Pebble

To read the State's announcement of its filing, see the following link: Press Release - State Files Against EPA in U.S. District Court, Calling Out Unlawful Order on State Land in Bristol Bay (alaska.gov)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tinka Announces Filing of Technical Report on an Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Ayawilca Polymetallic Project

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) announces that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Ayawilca Polymetallic Project, Peru" ("Technical Report") in support of the Company's news release dated February 28, 2024 (the "News Release"). There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the News Release. The effective date of the Technical Report is February 28, 2024

Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO stated: "We are pleased to release the Technical Report for the updated 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which showcases Ayawilca as an attractive polymetallic project with a mix of critical metals and excellent economics using conservative metal prices. The updated PEA introduces significant improvements from the previous study, including a streamlined operation with a more efficient zinc-silver-lead plant and a dedicated tin plant. In addition, the Ayawilca Mineral Resource has a stronger level of confidence following drilling completed in 2023 while the updated conceptual mine footprint is more compact. Ayawilca has a mix of essential critical metals for the modern hi-tech economy, and we look forward to continuing to move the project towards development."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Appoints Senior IPB Veteran Guy Lauzier, P.Eng. As Technical Advisor For Development Of Lagoa Salgada Project

Ascendant Appoints Senior IPB Veteran Guy Lauzier, P.Eng. As Technical Advisor For Development Of Lagoa Salgada Project

  • Senior Mining Engineer with oversight expertise in mine planning, design, construction and project management for Matsa, Aljustrel and Neves Corvo's VMS projects on the Iberian Pyrite Belt;
  • Strengthens Ascendant's Technical capability during transition for project development

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQX:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Mr. Guy Lauzier, P.Eng., who has been appointed as Technical Adviser for its Lagoa Salgada project. Mr. Lauzier will work with the management team to enhance the design, construction and delivery of the Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt, in Portugal

Mr. Lauzier is a mining engineer with over 45 years' experience in both underground and open pit mining. Previous employment experience includes a tenure at projects located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt including MATSA - Trafigura, as Project Manager specializing in project design, control and construction of a 2.2 Mtpa processing plant. He was Project Manager at Lundin Mining's previously owned Aljustrel Project in Portugal, where he was responsible for the engineering and upgrade of Lead/Zinc/Copper circuit, fine crushing and fine grinding system. He organized the reopening of the Moinho mine and the development of the the Feitais mine for 3000 tpd. Prior to Lundin, Mr. Lauzier was a Technical Advisor at Eurozinc Neves Corvo's Mine (IBP) where his responsibilities included Mine Planning, Design, Construction and Project Management as well as the refurbishment of the Lead Zinc plant.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Osisko Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Osisko Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Renowned Battery Industry Pioneer Mr. Ricky Lee as Lead Managerial Advisor

Ramp Metals Completes Drill Program and Acquires 100% Ownership in Rottenstone SW and PLD Properties

Bitcoin Well Adds Mark Binns as Capital Markets Advisor

ARway.ai Signs Deal with George Mason University for Augmented Reality Campus Navigation and Experience

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Engages Generation IACP to Provide Market Making Services

Gold Investing

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

rare earth investing

Asra Declares Maiden MRE for Yttria Ree Deposit

Gold Investing

Maiden Drill Programme to Commence at the Arkun Project, WA

manganese investing

E25 Presents at Paydirt Battery Minerals Conference - April 2024

Nickel Investing

Funds Received from Partial Sale of Codrus Shares

Gold Investing

New High-Grade Discovery – “Pepper” Prospect: 17.52m @ 15.86g/t Gold Incl. 9.22m @ 27.89g/t

×