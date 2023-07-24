2023 Precious Metals Outlook (Updated!)

"On a broad brush perspective, I wouldn't want to be in stocks, I wouldn't want to be in bonds, I wouldn't want to be in real estate. I wouldn't want to be in crypto. So where do we go? Precious metals."

— David Morgan, the Morgan Report"



"Gold is in a bull market in every currency in the world except the US dollar."

— Rick Rule of Rule Investment Media



“When gold turns, it can turn very, very dramatically, this time in particular because so many people are underinvested in gold and gold stocks.

— Adrian Day, Adrian Day Asset Management

"From a pricing standpoint, silver is historically undervalued relative to gold right now, and offers an attractive investment opportunity. We see a picture of silver fundamentals where supply trends cannot keep up with longer-term demand."

— Maria Smirnova, Sprott "



"My guess is that as the world descends into chaos — and I think that's true, we are going to see chaos later this year and throughout this decade — there's going to be a panic into gold, because it's the only financial asset that's not simultaneously someone else's liability"

— Doug Casey, InternationalMan.com