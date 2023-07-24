Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
2023 Precious Metals Outlook (Updated!)
Find out what is in store for the precious metals market in 2023!
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact this sector in the year ahead.
✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks
Table of Contents:
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
"On a broad brush perspective, I wouldn't want to be in stocks, I wouldn't want to be in bonds, I wouldn't want to be in real estate. I wouldn't want to be in crypto. So where do we go? Precious metals."
— David Morgan, the Morgan Report"
"Gold is in a bull market in every currency in the world except the US dollar."
— Rick Rule of Rule Investment Media
“When gold turns, it can turn very, very dramatically, this time in particular because so many people are underinvested in gold and gold stocks.
— Adrian Day, Adrian Day Asset Management
"From a pricing standpoint, silver is historically undervalued relative to gold right now, and offers an attractive investment opportunity. We see a picture of silver fundamentals where supply trends cannot keep up with longer-term demand."
— Maria Smirnova, Sprott "
"My guess is that as the world descends into chaos — and I think that's true, we are going to see chaos later this year and throughout this decade — there's going to be a panic into gold, because it's the only financial asset that's not simultaneously someone else's liability"
— Doug Casey, InternationalMan.com
Who We Are
The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent,
unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety
of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from
the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks
of research yourself.
At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or
investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you,
the investor.
So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this
is the place to start. Right now.
