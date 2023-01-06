Strong Lithium Mineralisation Recorded From First Adina Drill Hole Assays

Graphite Investing News

FREE 2023 Graphite Investor Report [Updated Jan 6]

FREE 2023 Graphite Investor Report [Updated Jan 6]

Find out what is in store for graphite in 2023!

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact this sector in the year ahead.

✓ Trends        ✓ Forecasts       ✓ Top Stocks

Table of Contents:

  • Graphite Market Update: H1 2022 in Review
  • Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2023
  • Top 9 Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV
Battery Metals Outlook 2022

A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying about Lithium

“The only potential reprieve we see for graphite prices would be if the power constraints diminish (electric vehicle) lithium-ion battery production, and in turn reduce demand for graphite anodes sufficiently to stem the upward pressure on graphite prices."
— price reporting agency Fastmarkets

"We can really see the (battery) sector growing progressively to around 15 times the demand we see today by 2030, outpacing moderate growth and demand from industrial applications."
— George Miller, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

“Unlike some of the other critical mineral markets, there is still time for both the natural and synthetic graphite market deficits to be redressed — so long as adequate funding is provided for junior miners in the near term.”
— George Miller, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence"

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.

MARKETS

Markets
TSX19795.80+288.96
TSXV580.25+9.13
DOW33646.29+716.21
S&P 5003899.05+90.95
NASD10582.80+277.56
ASX7063.60+4.40

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1869.34+36.67
Silver23.89+0.67
Copper3.92+0.10
Palladium1713.17+7.94
Platinum1087.26+4.75
Oil73.91+0.24
Heating Oil3.01+0.03
Natural Gas3.75+0.03

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

2023 Nickel Outlook: Australia Edition

FREE 2023 Cobalt Investor Report

NEW! 2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report.

NEW! 2023 Uranium Investor Report

NEW! 2023 Copper Outlook Report

Browse more resource reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Crypto Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Crypto

NEW! Download Our FREE 2022 Gaming Outlook Report. [Updated Aug 12]

NEW! Download Our FREE 2022 Tech Outlook Report [Updated Aug 17]

Start Here – Investing in Esports

Browse more technology reports ≫

FREE 2023 Psychedelics Investor Report

Biotech Investing: Top Biotech ETFS, Stocks, Future Prospects

NEW! Download Your 2022 Life Science Outlook Report.

NEW! Download Your FREE 2022 Pharmaceuticals Outlook Report.

Start Here – Investing in Pharma

Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR