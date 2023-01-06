FREE 2023 Graphite Investor Report [Updated Jan 6]

“The only potential reprieve we see for graphite prices would be if the power constraints diminish (electric vehicle) lithium-ion battery production, and in turn reduce demand for graphite anodes sufficiently to stem the upward pressure on graphite prices."

— price reporting agency Fastmarkets



"We can really see the (battery) sector growing progressively to around 15 times the demand we see today by 2030, outpacing moderate growth and demand from industrial applications."

— George Miller, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence



“Unlike some of the other critical mineral markets, there is still time for both the natural and synthetic graphite market deficits to be redressed — so long as adequate funding is provided for junior miners in the near term.”

— George Miller, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence"

