Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Health House Australia and Corporate Update

Deep Drilling Hits Visible Gold Over 1km Deep Below Never Never Gold Deposit

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Galan Lithium Limited (‘GLN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 17 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx:glnlithium investingLithium Investing
GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
AM Resources

AM Resources Identifies 26 New Pegmatites for a Total of 187 Pegmatites on its 1,500 km² Land Package in Austria

AM Resources Corporation (“AM Resources” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A), a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite lithium deposits, is pleased to announce the discovery of 26 new pegmatites as a result of its ongoing compilation of government databases since it acquired its 1,500 km2 land package (see press release dated March 21, 2024). AM Resources has now identified a total of 187 pegmatites, consolidating its strategic position in one of Austria’s most prospective lithium areas.

  • Recently announced 1,500 km2 land package gives AM Resources control over a large area of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt.
  • Ongoing compilation of government data resulted in the discovery of 26 additional pegmatites across two groups, with sizes ranging from 102 metres to 887 metres.
  • Many pegmatites are strategically located within mica schists, indicating favorable conditions for lithium-bearing minerals.
  • Latest discoveries continue to reinforce AM Resources' position in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt, located within proximity to European battery manufacturers.

AM Resources’ 1,500 km2 land package

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

Notification of Expiry of Options (EUROA) and Announcement of Options Offer

As announced on 25 March 2024, European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) has listed options on issue exercisable at $0.075 each that are due to expire on Friday, 19 April 2024 (EUROA Options). Optionholders may exercise their options by way of payment, which must be received no later than 5:00pm (WST) on Friday 19 April 2024 (Expiry Date). All EUROA Options that are not exercised by the Expiry Date will expire with no value and no further entitlement will exist.

Keep reading...Show less
Sabre Resources Ltd

Large New Lithium and Gold Anomalies Identified Over Highly - Prospective Cave Hill Greenstone Belts

Sabre Resources Ltd (ASX: SBR) (“Sabre” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that further broad-spaced soil sampling results have defined a large lithium anomaly within the extensive 700 sq.km Cave Hill Project tenements, south of Coolgardie in Western Australia’s world-class Eastern Goldfields gold, nickel and lithium province (see Figure 1, below).
Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals CEO Frank Basa.

Coniagas Battery Metals to Advance Graal Nickel-Copper Project in Quebec, CEO Says

Coniagas Battery Metals (TSXV:COS) is focused on developing world-class nickel, copper and cobalt projects, starting with the Graal property in Quebec, according to Frank Basa, the company’s CEO. Coniagas is a spinout of Nord Precious Metals Mining (TSXV:NTH,OTCQB:CCWOF), formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works, which is continuing to work on its past-producing Castle silver-cobalt project.

“We still have about 14 properties, including Graal. We spend most of our time and money on Graal because odds are there's something there,” Basa said. “We might start drilling right away, and we might have some very high crazy numbers for copper-nickel. ... There's some cobalt values. The property's potential is massive.”

Early exploration work and drilling at the Graal property indicate a potentially large deposit of high-grade nickel, copper and cobalt near surface.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Multiple Work Programs Underway and Planned at Radium Point, Coppermine & Reedy South Projects

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on planned work at its various projects in Canada and Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Release First-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2024 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 2 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290
International: 1-240-690-8800
Conference ID: ALBQ1

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q1 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: May 2, 2024
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q1-2024-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, Meredith.Bandy@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Jennifer Zajac , +1 (980) 308-6259, Jennifer.Zajac@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2024-earnings-results-on-wednesday-may-1-2024-302109286.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

{{ sections }}
More News
Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX: NFL) – Trading Halt

Rights Issue and Shortfall

Bonanza East 12.4m @ 33.4 g/t AuEq, including 6m @ 53.4 g/t AuEq

Heritage Mining Announces Grant of Options

Related News

Gold Investing

Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX: NFL) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Rights Issue and Shortfall

Gold Investing

Bonanza East 12.4m @ 33.4 g/t AuEq, including 6m @ 53.4 g/t AuEq

Energy Investing

Imperial to hold 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call

Precious Metals Investing

Nexus Gold Announces Private Placement

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Smashes Through US$2,400, What's Going On?

Resource Investing

McKinsey: Commodities Trading Generated US$104 Billion in 2023

×