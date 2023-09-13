Start Here – Investing in Artificial Intelligence

"Grand View Research estimates that there will be massive growth from AI over the next several years, with revenues reaching nearly US$1 trillion in 2028, up from only US$93.53 billion in 2021."

“AI is defined as human intelligence exhibited by machines. A report from NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) states that AI is transforming the world and that its origins stretch back to the post-World War II era.”

“Blockchain isn't the only new wave of technology that's transforming the world we live in — artificial intelligence is also taking charge as a revolutionary industry in a big, big way. Artificial intelligence stocks offer investors exposure to this growth sector.”