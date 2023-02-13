5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Criterium Energy Jumps Over 70 Percent
Last week's top-gaining resource stocks on the TSXV were Jura Energy, Transatlantic Mining, Criterium Energy, Grizzly Discoveries and European Electric Metals.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was fairly steady last week, closing with a 0.97 percent loss.
The index climbed in the first half of the week, hitting a high of 627.71 on Thursday (February 9), but ultimately finished the five day period at 613.73. Even so, some of its resource sector constituents recorded impressive gains.
Energy stocks in particular were on the move, likely buoyed in part by the news that Russia intends to cut its oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in March. The announcement boosted oil prices on Friday (February 10).
Read on to see which TSXV-listed resource stocks saw the biggest share price gains last week.
1. Jura Energy (TSXV:JEC)
Weekly gain: 133.33 percent; current share price: C$0.175; market cap: C$11.05 million
Jura Energy is an oil and gas producer and explorer with varying working interest levels in 10 projects in Pakistan. Its producing assets are Sara-Suri, Guddu and Zarghun South, and it has a portfolio of seven other exploration or development projects.
The company has yet to release news in 2023, with its most recent announcements coming at the end of December, when it shared that damage at Zarghun South had been resolved and production had recommenced; it also noted a change in its board of directors. Even without any recent news, the stock was last week's top gainer, spiking 133.33 percent by the week's end.
2. Transatlantic Mining (TSXV:TCO)
Weekly gain: 89.47 percent; current share price: C$0.18; market cap: C$15.6 million
Transatlantic Mining is a gold and copper exploration company with three projects, all of which are in the US. Its two gold projects, Golden Jubilee and the Miller mine, are in Montana, while its copper-gold project Monitor is in Idaho.
Much of last year's exploration focused on Golden Jubilee, but the company has begun this year with work at the small-scale, past-producing Miller mine. Transatlantic is earning into Miller with a gold royalty and is reviewing its condition and infrastructure.
On January 30, the company announced that it is currently clearing mud and dewatering the existing mine. The mud it has removed was passed over a gravity table, revealing visible gold. The company shared that these results have encouraged it to continue processing the mud it removes from Miller for gold.
3. Criterium Energy (TSXV:CEQ)
Weekly gain: 70 percent; current share price: C$0.085; market cap: C$17.21 million
Energy development and production company Criterium Energy holds a significant working interest in an oil and gas development project in Indonesia's Lengo gas field, as well as royalties in multiple projects in Alberta, Canada. Its Indonesia project is Bulu, which is a production-sharing contract project in which it has a 42.5 percent interest.
Company shares rose last Wednesday (February 8), when Criterium announced the results of an independent assessment on Bulu.
"NSAI’s independent assessment of the Lengo gas discovery confirms the significant gas resource and value contained in the Bulu PSC, which we are eager to realize with our JV partners," President and CEO Robin Auld said. "Criterium’s priority is to develop the Lengo gas field rapidly and efficiently to the mutual benefit of Indonesia and Criterium shareholders."
4. Grizzly Discoveries (TSXV:GZD)
Weekly gain: 57.14 percent; current share price: C$0.11; market cap: C$14.14 million
Polymetallic explorer Grizzly Discoveries has two projects in BC, Canada — the Greenwood gold-silver-copper project and the Robocop copper-cobalt-silver project. The company has been exploring Greenwood recently and has begun sharing the results.
Positive exploration results have supported Grizzly Discoveries' share price lately. Last Monday (February 6), the company shared results from 19 rock grab samples from Greenwood's historical Crown Point mine area. Nine of the 19 samples showed silver results ranging from 23.8 grams per metric ton (g/t) to 429 g/t silver.
This news followed late January results for a batch of 18 rock grab samples from a different area of Greenwood, including one sample grading 2,700 g/t silver and 9.05 g/t gold.
5. European Electric Metals (TSXV:EVX)
Weekly gain: 50.72 percent; current share price: C$0.52; market cap: C$27.16 million
Exploration company European Electric Metals is currently not actively exploring any mineral projects. It recently sold a 70 percent interest in its subsidiary EVX Portugal, which controls the Borba 2 mine in Portugal, to EuroPacific Metals (TSXV:EUP,OTCQB:AUCCF), with the intent to eventually have EuroPacific acquire the remainder. The company completed a C$2.25 million private placement in 2022, and will use the funds to "investigate and acquire a new mineral property," as well as pay off corporate indebtedness.
Its last release came at the end of 2022, when it shared its quarterly results. Although the company hasn't released news in a while and currently does not have a mineral project it is working on, its share price finished the week up 50.72 percent.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers articles is retrieved each Friday after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Featured Oil and Gas Investing Stocks
