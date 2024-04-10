



Overview Discover the unrivaled potential of Freegold Ventures (TSX: FVL ,OTCQX:FGOVF), an exceptional exploration company with its flagship asset located in the world-renowned Tintina gold belt. Located a mere 30-minute drive from Fairbanks, Golden Summit now hosts what is believed to be one of the largest undeveloped gold resources in North America. Freegold's Shorty Creek project, meanwhile, is an untapped world of copper and gold situated just 125 road kilometers northwest of Fairbanks. This hidden gem of an asset boasts extensive exploration potential and a plethora of promising targets just waiting to be uncovered. With impressive drill results including multiple intercepts greater than 0.25 percent copper, as well as gold, silver and tungsten over wide intervals of 300 to 400 meters, the Shorty Creek project is primed for success. In February 2024, Freegold further solidified its land position by completing the acquisition of the Tolovana gold property , also in Alaska. The property was previously subject to a 20-year lease, all obligations of which have now been assumed by Freegold, including annual lease payments. Alaska’s exploration potential is second to none in North America. The state is already a significant gold producer, second only to Nevada in the United States. Today, metals contribute to more than 90 percent of the value of minerals mined in Alaska, which has a long and prosperous mining history with significant underexplored mineral resources. Several notable companies with producing mines in Alaska include Kinross Gold (TSE: Alaska’s exploration potential is second to none in North America. The state is already a significant gold producer, second only to Nevada in the United States. Today, metals contribute to more than 90 percent of the value of minerals mined in Alaska, which has a long and prosperous mining history with significant underexplored mineral resources. Several notable companies with producing mines in Alaska include Kinross Gold (TSE: K ), Northern Star Resources (ASX: NST ), Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL ), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), and Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK ).

Following a period of relative dormancy since its last major drill program in 2013, Freegold completed more than 83,000 meters of drilling (131 holes) between 2020 and 2022, resulting in a significant boost in its mineral resource estimate. The current resource is limited to the Dolphin-Cleary Area, the only area of the project with a delineated resource. However, with the deposit still open, specifically towards the west and southwest, Freegold has identified a gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly that is yet to be drill-tested, presenting a remarkable opportunity for further exploration. The 2023 exploration program aimed to expand the deposit and explore other highly prospective targets within the property, unleashing the full potential of this gold-rich property.

A highly experienced management team leads the company with decades of experience in mineral exploration and development. It is supported by a board with rich geological, production and financial expertise. Freegold’s team has demonstrated knowledge in developing resources and a history of attracting major partners, including prolific investor Eric Sprott.

Company Highlights Freegold Ventures’ Golden Summit is a gold project located in the prolific Tintina gold province, 30 minutes away from the city of Fairbanks in Alaska. 2023 mineral resource estimate shows an indicated resource of 12 million ounces and an inferred resource of 7.7 million ounces using $1,792 gold, making the Golden Summit project one of the largest independently owned undeveloped gold resources in North America.



The 2023 drill program has been completed with results from the Saddle Zone demonstrating significant expansion potential with drilling 250 meters west of the main ClearyDolphin zone intersecting multiple zones with over 2 grams per ton (g/t) of gold over a considerable width (2.12 g/t over 197.3 meters ) within a broader interval of 1.76 g/t gold over 276.5 meters.

Several significant exploration targets remain to be tested.

The project is located approximately 8 kilometers northwest of Kinross’s Fort Knox mine, which has produced more than 8 million ounces of gold to date Freegold Ventures’ Shorty Creek is an underexplored copper, gold and tungsten porphyry project with multiple prospective targets. It is also in proximity to the city of Fairbanks.

Most recently, Freegold Ventures has completed the acquisition of the Tolovana gold property in Alaska for US$655,260.

Key Projects Golden Summit An initial resource was completed at Golden Summit in 2011 based on historical work completed on the project, and between 2011 and 2013 several mineral resource updates were completed.

The company released a preliminary economic assessment ( PEA ) in 2016, which at $1,300 per ounce gold price resulted in a pit constrained indicated resource of 61.46 million tonnes, containing 1.36 million ounces at 0.69 grams per ton (g/t) gold, and inferred resources of 71.50 million tonnes, containing 1.58 million ounces of 0.69 g/t gold. Freegold's innovative and forward-thinking approach led the company to revise its interpretation in 2019, revealing untapped potential to not only increase the resource size but also elevate the overall deposit grade. Thanks to the backing of notable gold investor Eric Sprott, Freegold raised an initial $2 million to test this concept, resulting in the best drill hole in Golden Summit's history - a remarkable 188 meters at 3.69 g/t gold in May 2020. Such success paved the way for further funding, with the company ultimately amassing an impressive treasury of over C$40 million between May and September 2020. This funding permitted the completion of an intense drilling program, culminating in a resource update in February 2023, with over 83,000 meters of drilling completed.

The 2020-2022 drilling resulted in a substantial increase in the overall resource quality and quantity at the Golden Summit project and as a result, Golden Summit has now emerged as one of the most significant undeveloped gold resources in North America. Not only is the resource increase impressive, but Freegold's discovery cost is nearly unrivaled in the industry, at just $4/oz. Optionality: Another Plus Despite boasting a significant size, Golden Summit has what is termed “optionality.” In simple terms, increasing the cut-off grade leads to an increase in the overall grade. The base case for the resource used a 0.45 g/t gold cut-off. Even after increasing the cut-off to 0.75 g/t gold, the resource still remains near the top of undeveloped gold resources in North America. Freegold’s 2023 drill program has been very successful in demonstrating significant expansion potential with drilling 250 meters west of the main ClearyDolphin zone intersecting multiple zones with over 2 g/t of gold over a considerable width (2.12 g/t over 197.3 meters) within a broader interval of 1.76 g/t gold over 276.5 meters. Results of drilling at the Saddle zone, which is 4 kilometers east of the central Dolphin/Cleary zone, also show further expansion potential to the east. The Saddle zone comprises an extensive vein system mapped on the surface, covering a 3-kilometer by 1-kilometer area. The 2023 program tested an 800-meter strike length of this vein swarm and successfully intersected attractive gold and silver mineralization in all seven reconnaissance holes.

Systematic exploration has identified several other exploration targets which will be drill tested in 2023. Historical past producers like the Cleary Hill Mine, which yielded an impressive 281,000 oz with an average grade of 1.3 oz/t, underscore the potential for success of this approach. Notably, the Dolphin-Cleary area's high-grade veins are flanked by lower-grade envelopes that contain significant tonnage. The American Eagle, another historic high-grade producer located 4 kilometers east presents an excellent opportunity to identify a new, potentially significant large tonnage deposit. In addition, to the west of the Dolphin-Cleary, lies a gold-in-soil anomaly spanning over 1 kilometer in the direction of the past-producing Newsboy Mine. Freegold's systematic approach to exploration positions the company well for further success.

Shorty Creek The Shorty Creek is a copper-gold and tungsten porphyry project located in Alaska. The approximately 31,000-acre project is accessible by highway and situated 125 kilometers from the city of Fairbanks, which has access to infrastructure and services. The Shorty Creek project is also 4 kilometers from former mining town Livengood, a community primarily based on placer gold production. Freegold initially acquired the project in 2014, with the discovery hole drilled in 2015. This hole, SC 15-03, intersected 292.6 meters grading 0.26 percent copper, 0.12 g/t gold, and 3.23 g/t silver, including 91.4 meters grading 0.55 percent copper, 0.14 g/t gold, and 7.02 g/t silver. Subsequent drilling between 2016 and 2019 has returned several long intercepts, such as in SC 16-02 which returned 434.5 meters grading 0.36 percent copper, 0.12 g/t gold, 7.46 g/t silver, and 0.034 percent tungsten trioxide. Most of the holes ended in mineralization.

The use of airborne magnetic survey data has proved invaluable to exploration at Shorty Creek. Multiple targets have been identified throughout a 100-square-kilometer area. Particular success has been had at Hill 1835, where the 1-kilometer by 1.5-kilometer magnetic anomaly appears to be directly associated with copper mineralization. A significant amount of drilling has already been completed on this compelling target, and the potential for additional discovery remains high. In 2021, approximately 3,400 meters of drilling were completed. With limited exploration and only one area systematically explored, and multiple identified targets on the property, the project presents an opportunity to participate in a potentially significant copper-gold porphyry project.