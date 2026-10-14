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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Oct. 14, 2026 02:00PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Lithium carbonate prices in China fell nearly 21 percent in Q3 as an inventory scare outweighed real supply disruptions, but experts say strong energy storage demand and supply risks continue to support the longer-term outlook.
AspctStyle / Adobe Stock
Lithium prices lost ground in Q3, giving back much of the momentum built during a sharp first-half rally.
The decline came despite demand indicators that market watchers continue to describe as strong, with electric vehicles (EVs) and grid-scale energy storage both pulling on supply.
Price action between July and September was instead shaped by a pair of competing forces: lithium supply disruptions in China and late-quarter questions about inventory levels.
"Overall, Q3 was defined by genuine lithium ore supply disruption and then a renewed inventory and demand scare," Adam Megginson, principal analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said in the firm's quarterly price review. "The latter ultimately dominated price action into the end of the quarter, despite fundamentals remaining strong."
Lithium prices slide from May highs
Lithium prices entered the third quarter already well off their peak.
According to S&P Global Energy, battery-grade lithium carbonate (DDP China) hit a two year high of 201,000 yuan (US$30,032) per metric ton on May 12, a 71.8 percent increase since the start of 2026.
By July 10, prices for the same product had fallen to US$22,561.
Levels continued to slide through the quarter. Benchmark data shows that battery-grade lithium carbonate (EXW China) ended the third quarter at US$19,025, down 20.8 percent quarter-over-quarter. Meanwhile, spodumene concentrate (FOB Australia) declined 23.5 percent to US$1,780 per metric ton.
The decline was not a straight line. Benchmark notes that prices rebounded through late August as supply tightened, with EXW China carbonate assessed at around US$21,216 in early September. The quarter’s sharpest move followed on September 16, when Benchmark’s EXW China carbonate assessment fell 7.3 percent.
That selloff was triggered when a Chinese third-party data provider sharply revised its lithium inventory estimate upward. The provider later said the change was mainly methodological, but the revision was enough to unsettle traders and prompt futures holders to unwind long positions.
Benchmark states that its own inventory tracker shows continued destocking of lithium chemicals throughout Q3.
Fastmarkets' September market update strikes a similar tone, with the firm reporting that destocking across China's battery supply chain continued to support demand in August, while sentiment remained cautious on expectations that supply growth could push the market back toward a surplus.
Lithium demand outlook remains strong
For Gerardo Del Real, co-founder of Digest Publishing, the Q3 pullback has not changed the bigger picture.
"I think it's a coiled spring," Del Real, who is also editor of Daily Profit Cycle, told the Investing News Network (INN). In his view, EV demand is "pretty well priced in," but battery storage is "the biggest outlier" on the upside, with the artificial intelligence buildout and the push to secure power infrastructure both adding to demand.
Listen to full interview with Del Real above to hear more of his thoughts on the lithium market, including sector picks and what he looks for in a new investment.
"I think the surprises are going to be to the upside," Del Real said.
He also pointed to falling inventories in China as a reason to watch for volatility, commenting, "It doesn't take much for a mine disruption or two to really ignite the market and the sector."
Industry data supports the storage story.
In its September market review, Fastmarkets underscores the discrepancy in demand projections.
“Demand growth remains uneven across end-use sectors. Energy storage continues to outperform expectations, while China’s EV market recovery has been slower than anticipated," it states.
Lithium major Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) also points to the storage segment as a growth catalyst in its most recent quarterly results. Albemarle’s energy storage segment, which houses its lithium business, reported Q2 net sales of US$1.3 billion, an increase of US$559 million, or 78 percent, which the company attributes to higher pricing.
Adjusted EBITDA for the segment climbed 229 percent during the period to reach US$723 million, primarily on higher lithium pricing, partially offset by higher CORFO commissions.
“We continue to see resilient demand fundamentals across our core markets, including energy storage, electric vehicles, and semiconductors,” Kent Masters, Albemarle’s chair and CEO, said in the company’s release.
The International Energy Agency also flagged storage as a key driver behind the lithium price rally that ran from January 2025 to April 2026. In its Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2026, the agency said lithium demand has risen by around 25 percent annually over the past two years; it expects supply deficits for both lithium and copper to persist through 2035, although the outlook has somewhat improved.
Investor and author Gianni Kovacevic offered similar figures in a late August interview with INN.
Watch the full interview to hear Kovacevic's thoughts on direct lithium extraction.
He expects lithium demand to keep growing at a compound annual rate of roughly 20 percent through 2035.
“The Rule of 72 will tell you that the overall demand of lithium will double in the next three and a half, four years,” he said, referring to the process of dividing 72 by an annual growth rate to estimate how long something takes to double.
Kovacevic also said global battery capacity could rise from about 1.8 terawatt hours to around 5 terawatt hours.
Defense demand a lithium wildcard
Defense is a smaller but growing demand stream for lithium.
In a late August SC Insights webinar, lithium-ion battery supply chain specialist Jose Hofer said the firm expects high-tech battery applications, a category that includes drones, military batteries, aviation and robotics, to grow by around 20 percent over the next five years, and possibly even faster.
Andy Leyland, co-founder and managing director at SC Insights, cautioned, however, that "you're not going to put up a 50 gigawatt-hour factory purely for defense batteries."
In his conversation with INN, Del Real described the defense segment as "underrated because it's so opaque," noting that governments and defense companies are keeping projections close to the chest.
"The surprise will be to the upside," he said. "It's not to the downside."
However, not everyone sees steady growth for lithium-ion chemistries.
SC Insights expects that a future lithium supply shortage could push the energy storage sector toward sodium-ion batteries, pointing out that Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) has been writing options into orders that would let it switch some lithium-ion cathode deliveries to sodium-ion.
For his part, Kovacevic doesn't see sodium-ion batteries as a threat to the trajectory of the energy storage narrative, estimating they may make up about 10 percent of total batteries.
Will lithium supply catch up?
Although demand is key, supply was the main source of lithium price volatility in the third quarter.
In China, the Jianxiawo mine, operated by battery giant CATL, briefly resumed activity in July before halting again in early August after more than 70 formal complaints over a tailings dispute.
In early September, regulators revoked the mine's environmental impact assessment and Jianxiawo returned to care and maintenance. As a result, Benchmark cut its 2026 output forecast for the operation from 62,500 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent to 32,000 metric tons, leaving its 2027 forecast of about 99,000 metric tons unchanged.
In Australia, higher prices earlier in the year drew idled capacity back online.
Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTCPL:MALRF) restarted its Bald Hill operation after roughly 18 months of care and maintenance, and Core Lithium (ASX:CXO,OTCPL:CXOXF) resumed operations at Finniss. Fastmarkets reported that Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTCPL:PILBF), Liontown (ASX:LTR,OTCPL:LINRF), Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) and Mineral Resources all reaffirmed production growth targets in August.
When asked whether restarts could tip the lithium market into another oversupply scenario, Del Real said that risk matters more to traders of lithium futures than to equity investors like himself. What's important to him are fundamentals such as payback, mine life, return on investment and jurisdiction.
Matt Fernley of RK Equity argues in a September note that investors may be focusing too heavily on supply.
"Lithium has consistently delivered more supply than forecasters expected," he wrote, but demand has also "repeatedly grown faster than analysts expected." In his view, "investors seem very comfortable extrapolating the supply response when thinking about lithium," while underweighting the demand response that comes with lower battery prices.
Lithium stock news: Deals, disruptions and policy
While lithium prices fell, dealmaking in the space picked up.
The biggest headline came on September 22, when Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1) agreed to be acquired by Titan Australia Mining, a unit of United Arab Emirates-based battery materials company Titan Lithium Group.
The all-cash deal values the Australian company at about AU$33 million, or AU$1.15 per share, a premium of nearly 73 percent to its September 18 close, and centers on its Manna lithium project in Western Australia.
"When you're seeing those premiums being paid again at today's prices, then that tells you something about where these companies think the price is headed," Del Real said of the deal.
Government money also continued to flow into critical minerals supply chains.
On September 23, Reuters reported that the US Export-Import Bank plans to fund up to US$7 billion in critical minerals and energy projects in Argentina, which is part of South America's "lithium triangle."
Reuters did not specify how much of the package, if any, would go to lithium.
Chinese capital also continued to flow into South America. On September 15, Lithium Argentina (TSX:LAR,NYSE:LAR) closed a US$180 million investment from Ganfeng Lithium (HKEX:1772,OTCPL:GNENF).
Together with cash on hand, the funds will be used to fully repay US$259 million in convertible notes due January 2027. On full conversion, Ganfeng's stake will rise from 9.6 percent to about 16.1 percent on a fully diluted basis.
In China, Benchmark notes that policymakers moved toward removing a domestic battery tax exemption, adding downstream margin pressure, and paused some new energy storage and EV cell capacity approvals.
Developments since the quarter closed have also added to the already volatile market.
On October 1, Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML,NASDAQ:SGML) temporarily suspended all mining and industrial production at its Grota do Cirilo operations in Minas Gerais, Brazil.
The company blamed what it called an "atypical 15-day delay" by a federal appeals court in reviewing its emergency defense against an environmental injunction stemming from an non-governmental organization lawsuit.
Sigma said the halt will push back its 12 month production guidance of 240,000 metric tons by three months, but it is maintaining its 2027 fiscal year target of 330,000 metric tons.
In Europe, the EU agreed to cap imports of Chinese hybrid EVs at 350,000 units per year starting in December, using World Trade Organization safeguard measures. Chinese lithium futures sold off on the news. On October 12, the most active lithium carbonate contract on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange fell 11.8 percent to about US$15,650, its steepest daily drop since March and its weakest settlement since December 2025.
There was also progress on the offtake front.
On October 13, EnergyX signed a 10 year take-or-pay agreement with commodities trader Trafigura for 100,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium, a deal valued at roughly US$2 billion. The material will come from EnergyX's Black Giant project in Chile and its Lonestar direct lithium extraction project in Texas. The agreement also satisfies a requirement for EnergyX to finalize a pending US$690 million debt financing package from the US Export-Import Bank.
" Offtake agreements are among the most important steps in taking a lithium project from development to production," EnergyX founder and CEO Teague Egan said.
Investor takeaway
Lithium is heading into the final quarter of 2026 with prices well below their May highs, but with supply disruptions, falling Chinese inventories and growing storage demand still in play.
For investors, Del Real's advice is to focus on timeline and quality rather than the day-to-day price activity. He favors companies with scale, long mine lives and strong project jurisdictions, particularly in North America and Australia, and those with polymetallic projects that can weather volatile price cycles.
"You should be buying companies that don't require higher prices," he said.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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