Silver Investing Guide (Updated 2023)

“Silver offers higher returns than gold — Because silver bullion is worth around 1/79th the price of gold bullion, it is affordable and stands to see a much bigger percentage gain when the price goes up.”

"History is on silver’s side — Silver and gold have been used as legal tender for hundreds and hundreds of years, and that lineage lends the metal a sense of stability. When individuals invest in physical silver, whether that be through silver bars, fine silver, coins or other means, there is a reassurance that its value has and will continue to persist."

“Continual clashes between the US and China, with both nations imposing tariffs on each other, is one current geopolitical concern that has influence over the silver market. Growing social unrest over COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine passports is another.”