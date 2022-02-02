Pharmaceutical Investing Principles And Pharmaceutical Stocks To Buy

Investing in the Pharmaceutical Market?
A report published by research firm Evaluate, indicates that leaders in the pharmaceutical space will continue to reap the benefits of sales generation from key oncology products. Data projects total yearly sales of US$18.7 billion for this category.
Another area of growth is rare disease treatments. These drugs attract higher prices given the spending on research and development and because they serve a small patient count.
The astounding sales of Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VRTX) cystic fibrosis treatment are highlighted by the report, alongside Novartis's gene therapy Zolgensma, which is set to command a large part of the anticipated US$900 million drawn in from spinal muscular atrophy.
Along with the oncology sector, vaccines in 2021 will represent a steady area of growth for the pharmaceutical market. According to the report, this segment will be led by GlaxosmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).
Table of Contents
- Pharma Market Update: H1 2021 in Review
- Pharma Outlook 2022: Pandemic Effects Still Lingering in the Market
- Top NASDAQ Pharma Stocks
- Top Canadian Pharma Stocks
