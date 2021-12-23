Find out what industry experts say is ahead for the cannabis industry in 2022!
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders to get you the info you need to know in order to navigate this industry in the year ahead.
Table of Contents:
- Cannabis Trends 2021: Investment Market Grapples with Future Potential
- Cannabis Outlook 2022: At the Mercy of Politics
- Top Cannabis Stocks Year-to-Date
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
“Between states transitioning from medical to adult use, and federal legalization becoming a matter of not ‘if,' but ‘when' — investors can believe that stocks will rebound.”
— Matt Hawkins, founder and managing partner at Entourage Effect Capital”
“There's undeniable momentum in our industry, but my fear is that politics gets in the way of the will of the people.”
— Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf Holdings”
Who We Are
The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.
At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.
So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.