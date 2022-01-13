Critical Metals and Stocks To Watch

Find out what is in store for critical metals in 2022!
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact critical metals in the year ahead.
✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks
Table of Contents:
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying about Critical Metals
"Government policies related to zero-carbon emissions and the adoption of green technologies like EVs will continue to have a dramatic effect on demand for rare earths and other critical materials, and investors should pay close attention to that."
— Luisa Moreno, managing director of Tahuti Global and director of Defense Metals
“We'll see the beginnings of some major changes in 2022 outside of China, and by 2025 should see a more diverse (rare earths) supplier landscape, albeit one still dominated by China at every step of the value chain.
— Ryan Castilloux, managing director at Adamas Intelligence
"With the supply/demand balance for magnet rare earths on a knife's edge going into 2022, there is simply no buffer of supply to draw upon if and when such disruptions materialize."
— Ryan Castilloux, managing director at Adamas Intelligence
