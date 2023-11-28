Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
2023 Gold Outlook Report
Strike Gold: A Comprehensive Guide for Savvy Investors
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact gold in the coming months.
|✓ Trends
|✓ Forecasts
|✓ Top Stocks
Table of Contents:
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
|“When gold turns, it can turn very, very dramatically, this time in particular because so many people are underinvested in gold and gold stocks.”
— Adrian Day, Adrian Day Asset Management
|“I do think probably in the first half of 2023, gold and silver and miners are going to put in what I think is going to be a major bottom — a supercycle bottom that's going to lead to a multi-year rally.”
— Chris Vermeulen, TheTechnicalTraders.com
|“Gold is in a bull market in every currency in the world except the US dollar.”
— Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media
Who We Are
The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.
At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.
So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.
