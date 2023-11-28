Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

When Will Silver Go Up?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence: Integrated Cyber Expands Sales Team to Strengthen Protection for Businesses

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report Book Cover.

Strike Gold: A Comprehensive Guide for Savvy Investors

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact gold in the coming months.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks


Table of Contents:

  • Gold Price Update: Q1 2023 in Review
  • Gold Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review
  • Gold Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review
  • Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks are My Highest-Conviction Trade for 2024
  • Tavi Costa: Gold Price Breakout is "Inevitable," Don't Lose Focus Now
  • Top 10 Gold-mining Companies
Gold Outlook 2023

A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying



“When gold turns, it can turn very, very dramatically, this time in particular because so many people are underinvested in gold and gold stocks.”

— Adrian Day, Adrian Day Asset Management
“I do think probably in the first half of 2023, gold and silver and miners are going to put in what I think is going to be a major bottom — a supercycle bottom that's going to lead to a multi-year rally.”

— Chris Vermeulen, TheTechnicalTraders.com
“Gold is in a bull market in every currency in the world except the US dollar.”

— Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.


Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20108.33+71.56
TSXV536.97-3.27
DOW35453.23+36.25
S&P 5004552.70-2.19
NASD14265.87-15.89
ASX7015.20+27.60

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2044.81+0.49
Silver25.03-0.05
Copper3.840.00
Oil77.97+1.56
Heating Oil2.81-0.01
Natural Gas2.80-0.04