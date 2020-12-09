3 Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Stocks on the NASDAQ

The Alzheimer’s disease treatment market is projected to reach US$12.9 billion by 2028. Which stocks should be on investors’ radar?









Alzheimer’s disease treatment stocks are looking to treat Alzheimer’s disease, a degenerative brain disorder that results in a decline in memory and thinking skills.

According to a 2019 report, neurons in other areas of the brain also begin to deteriorate as Alzheimer’s disease gets worse, resulting in the loss of basic human functions and overall cognitive impairment.

This condition affects more than 5 million people in the US alone; it’s also the most common form of dementia and is the sixth leading cause of death in America.

Treatments are available to alleviate Alzheimer’s symptoms, but because they do not affect the underlying causes of the neurodegenerative disease, they’re only a bandaid solution.

Therapies approved by the US Food and Drug Administration include: rivastigmine by Novartis (NYSE:NVS); galantamine, developed by Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ); donepezil by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE); and memantine, now under AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

Although these and other treatments are available, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s and death is often the result for patients as the disease devastates the brain.

And unfortunately Alzheimer’s disease is rising in prevalence. A report from Research and Markets suggests the global Alzheimer’s market will be worth US$12.9 billion by 2028 thanks to the rising need for drugs in development, along with investments made in biomarkers for further development.

Here the Investing News Network takes a look at several Alzheimer’s disease treatment stocks with market caps below US$400 million and potential for growth. The stocks are included in a recent GlobalData report titled Alzheimer’s Disease — Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis. All numbers and figures were current as of November 5, 2020.

1. AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Market cap: US$377 million

AC Immune’s overall focus is on developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. The company has two proprietary technology platforms: SupraAntigen and Morphomer. Within these platforms are eight Alzheimer’s disease treatments in different stages of clinical trials.

The company’s lead Alzheimer’s drug candidate is crenezumab, an anti-Abeta antibody that is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial for Alzheimer’s.

2. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Market cap: US$101.53 million

Adamas Pharmaceuticals is focused on neurological conditions for patients with Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and Alzheimer’s.

The company’s Alzheimer’s dementia treatment, Namzaric, was developed in connection with Allergan and approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2014; Allergan was acquired by AbbVie in early 2020. Namzaric is a treatment taken once daily to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s and helps improve symptoms such as cognition and function impairment.

3. vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Market cap: US$120.07 million

Closing out our Alzheimer’s disease treatment stocks list is vTv Therapeutics.

Like the other companies on this list, vTv has a broader focus than just Alzheimer’s disease and is developing treatments for diabetes and inflammatory diseases.

Its treatment azeliragon began a Phase 2 clinical trial in mid-2019 in patients with Type 2 diabetes and mild Alzheimer’s. Topline results from this trial are anticipated sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020.

