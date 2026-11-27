Biotech Investing: Top Biotech ETFS, Stocks, Future Prospects

“With significant sales at risk from exclusivity losses, M&A is a necessity for sustaining growth. Furthermore, pharma and large cap biotech have significant capital on hand for M&A — a combined $1 trillion in cash reserves, by some measures.” — AlphaSense

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