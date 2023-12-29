Please confirm your editon.
Silver Outlook Report
Discover the silver lining in your investment strategy!
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders to get you the most important trends, forecasts and stocks that you need to in the months ahead.
|✓ Trends
|✓ Forecasts
|✓ Top Stocks
Table of Contents:
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
|“From a pricing standpoint, silver is historically undervalued relative to gold right now, and offers an attractive investment opportunity. We see a picture of silver fundamentals where supply trends cannot keep up with longer-term demand.”
— Maria Smirnova, Sprott
|"On a broad brush perspective, I wouldn't want to be in stocks, I wouldn't want to be in bonds, I wouldn't want to be in real estate. I wouldn't want to be in crypto. So where do we go? Precious metals."
— David Morgan, the Morgan Report
|"I still think gold is your answer for wealth insurance. But if you're looking for profit, I actually skew it toward silver, and now might be a very good time"
— Rich Checkan, Asset Strategies International
Who We Are
The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.
At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.
So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.
