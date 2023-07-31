2023 Energy Outlook Report (Update!)

Noble Acquires Option Properties

2023 Energy Outlook Report

Table of Contents:

  • Uranium Price Update: Q1 2023 in Review
  • Uranium Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review
  • Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2023
  • Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review
  • Rick Rule: Uranium in Stealth Bull Market, Plus Gold, Oil/Gas and Fertilizer Updates
"I think (Canadian oil and gas stocks) are offering superb value. Absolutely superb value. You need to be cautious in the Canadian natural gas sector, (but) I'm attracted to it because it's done so well for me over 40 years"

— Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media
"Unless I’m very much mistaken, 2023 should be an even better year for uranium than 2022 has been."

— Lobo Tiggre, founder and CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com
"The (uranium) thesis I think has become much more understood on a global basis, and also amongst many more institutions and even individual investors."

— John Ciampaglia, Sprott Asset Management

