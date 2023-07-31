2023 Energy Outlook Report (Update!)

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
2023 Energy Outlook Report
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact this sector in the year ahead.
Table of Contents:
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
|"I think (Canadian oil and gas stocks) are offering superb value. Absolutely superb value. You need to be cautious in the Canadian natural gas sector, (but) I'm attracted to it because it's done so well for me over 40 years"
— Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media
|"Unless I’m very much mistaken, 2023 should be an even better year for uranium than 2022 has been."
— Lobo Tiggre, founder and CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com
|"The (uranium) thesis I think has become much more understood on a global basis, and also amongst many more institutions and even individual investors."
— John Ciampaglia, Sprott Asset Management
Who We Are
