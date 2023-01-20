Agriculture Investing In 2023: Market Forecast For Phosphate, Potash And More

"(Climate change is) certainly a factor to consider, but the growing global population is by far the bigger influence on (potash) supply/demand dynamics. People have to eat, and fertilizers are the key to meeting that demand. Potash supply and demand will continue to increase over the next 10 years."

— Andy Hemphill, ICIS Fertilizers



“High (phosphate) prices are prompting comparisons to 2008, as well as questions about if and when the prices will decline. There has also been some excitement lately about rapidly growing phosphate demand in electric vehicle batteries, though the market is very small and largely confined to China."

— Glen Kurokawa, CRU Group



“Following a nearly doubling in 2021, (diammonium phosphate) prices are expected to experience a modest increase in 2022 on expectations of continued tight supply."

— World Bank, Commodity Markets Outlook

