NEW! Download Our FREE 2023 Tech Outlook Report [Updated January 2023]

"The biggest, most widely adopted, most mature and mainstream digital coins are being viewed as ‘digital gold,' and people that are worried about the almighty dollar are thinking about bitcoin as a viable hedge"

— Fred Brothers, president and co-founder of Cion Digital



“I've never seen a gaming trend inspire as much vitriol as non-fungible tokens … They've generated a lot of hype among video game executives for unclear reasons, and fans have grown furious about it all"

— Jason Schreier, reporter & video game critic



"Globally, renewable electricity capacity is forecast to increase by over 60 percent between 2020 and 2026, reaching more than 4,800 gigawatts. This is equivalent to the current global power capacity of fossil fuels and nuclear combined."

— International Energy Agency, Renewables 2021 report"

