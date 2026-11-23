NEW! Download Our FREE 2023 Tech Outlook Report [Updated January 2023]

Tech Outlook
What red hot sector is expected to grow 85.7% annually until 2032?!
Find the next trillion dollar stock. The Investing News Network spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders to get their best forecast on which trends and stocks you need to keep an eye on in 2024.
|✓ Trends
|✓ Forecasts
|✓ Top Stocks
Table of Contents:
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
"The bottom line: high performers are already well positioned for sustained AI success, improved efficiency in new AI development, and a resultingly more attractive environment for talent."
— McKinsey Global Institute
“Despite the dogma that AI research would be increasingly centralised among a few large players, the lowered cost of and access to compute has led to state-of-the-art research coming out of much smaller, previously unknown labs."
— Nathan Benaich and Ian Hogarth, State of AI Report
"A large number of gamers don’t see gaming and esports as discretionary spending. It’s a staple for their social lives."
— Raj Lala, Evolve Funds"
"For me it is a 2023 bottom (for Bitcoin). I've priced it out right now where it would be about May or June."
— Gareth Soloway, InTheMoneyStocks.com"
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