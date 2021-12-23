Find out what industry experts say is ahead for uranium in 2022!
Table of Contents:
- Uranium Trends 2021: Energy Metal Among Top Performers
- Uranium Outlook 2022: Prices Have Broken Out, How High Will They Go?
- Top Uranium Stocks on the TSX and TSXV
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
“There's really bullish price forecasts being thrown out there, and I think that we see a pretty fast-moving market probably in the next 18 to 24 months.”
— Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider”
“(The Sprott trust) could reignite the fire, but the real catalyst this market needs — and should soon see — is utilities coming to the table to sign long-term supply contracts with miners. Until that happens, it's all noise and thunder. When it happens, an industry that's currently insolvent turns positive again and should be able to deliver for shareholders.'”
— Lobo Tiggre, founder and CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com”
“These things take time to play out. It’s a long-term story that we’re advocating here — this is not just a ‘to the moon’ kind of thing. So ‘be realistic about your expectations and do your homework’ I think is probably the best advice I’d give most investors.”
— John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management
