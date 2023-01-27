NEW! Download Our FREE 2023 Cleantech Outlook Report [Updated January 27]

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

NEW! Download Our FREE 2023 Cleantech Outlook Report

Find out what is in store for the cleantech market in 2023!

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact this sector in the year ahead.

Table of Contents:

  • Cleantech Market Update: H1 2022 in Review
  • Cleantech Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cleantech in 2023
  • Top 3 Canadian Cleantech Stocks
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying

“There are really no signs that point to any of this momentum slowing down. While supply chain issues will continue to be a factor across all industries, (and) may have an impact on the more 'traditional' cleantechs that are scaled and face the same supply chain issues as all other sectors — for the innovators in the space, we don’t see this playing too much of a deterrent."
— Yuan-Sheng Yu, Lux Research

"New growth areas such as offshore wind, floating solar and increased adoption of energy storage with renewables or as a standalone in the grid continued to be drivers of increased penetration of renewables. We have also seen some major announcements around carbon capture, (both) related and non-related to hydrogen projects.
— Edurne Zoco, IHS Markit

“Globally, renewable electricity capacity is forecast to increase by over 60 percent between 2020 and 2026, reaching more than 4,800 gigawatts. This is equivalent to the current global power capacity of fossil fuels and nuclear combined.”
— International Energy Agency, Renewables 2021 report

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.

