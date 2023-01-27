NEW! Download Our FREE 2023 Cleantech Outlook Report [Updated January 27]

“There are really no signs that point to any of this momentum slowing down. While supply chain issues will continue to be a factor across all industries, (and) may have an impact on the more 'traditional' cleantechs that are scaled and face the same supply chain issues as all other sectors — for the innovators in the space, we don’t see this playing too much of a deterrent."

— Yuan-Sheng Yu, Lux Research



"New growth areas such as offshore wind, floating solar and increased adoption of energy storage with renewables or as a standalone in the grid continued to be drivers of increased penetration of renewables. We have also seen some major announcements around carbon capture, (both) related and non-related to hydrogen projects.

— Edurne Zoco, IHS Markit



“Globally, renewable electricity capacity is forecast to increase by over 60 percent between 2020 and 2026, reaching more than 4,800 gigawatts. This is equivalent to the current global power capacity of fossil fuels and nuclear combined.”

— International Energy Agency, Renewables 2021 report

