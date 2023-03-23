10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars
Can you invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT? Not directly — but these 10 companies offer exposure to AI chatbot technology.
The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has created major buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.
ChatGPT is an AI chatbot software application that uses machine learning techniques to emulate human-written conversations. A hitherto niche subsector in the AI industry, this technology is called generative AI, and it's set to disrupt myriad industries, including marketing, security, healthcare, gaming, communication, customer service and software development.
While generative AI technology is in its early stages, Reid Menge, co-portfolio manager for the BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund, sees immense potential. “ChatGPT is nearly as smart as the human brain today,” he said, “and with the computational horsepower being used to train these AI models, imagine the capabilities of these generative AI services by 2025.”
According to Grand View Research, the generative AI market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 34.6 percent between 2022 and 2030 to reach an impressive US$109.37 billion.
Although investors can’t directly take a position in privately owned OpenAI, there are a number of technology stocks that offer exposure to the expected growth in generative AI technology. Below the Investing News Network showcases 10 technology stocks that stand to benefit from the rise in advancements and adoption of AI chatbot technologies.
All market cap and share price data was current as of March 1, 2023.
1. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Market cap: US$1.83 trillion; current share price: US$246.27
Initially investing at least US$3 billion in OpenAI a few years ago, Bill Gates-led technology behemoth Microsoft has reportedly committed to investing up to another US$10 billion in the chatbot creator in the years ahead.
In late February, Microsoft shared that a new update to Windows 11 will include integration with the company's Bing chatbot, which is based on OpenAI’s technology. Users will be able to query the Bing chatbot directly in Windows 11’s search bar.
2. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Market cap: US$1.16 trillion; current share price: US$90.36
Alphabet’s AI chatbot Bard is touted as a rival to ChatGPT and Bing. Bard is expected to be launched by Alphabet subsidiary Google in H1 2023. The chatbot has been in development for two years and entered testing in early February; it was built around Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications. Much like Bing, the company will incorporate Bard into its Google Search tool.
Alphabet’s foray into the AI chatbot space has already proved costly for the company. In early February, Alphabet shares lost US$100 billion in one day, according to Forbes, after Bard made headlines by fumbling a question about new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope. However, as Forbes staff writer Jonathan Ponciano points out, there is still plenty of bullish sentiment that Google is well positioned to “capture a significant part of the market.”
3. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Market cap: US$938 billion; current share price: US$92.17
Amazon subsidiary and cloud-computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) evolved out of Amazon’s transition from an online retailer to one of the world’s largest technology companies. AWS’ wide range of services includes computing, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and AI. Its revenues are on track to break the US$100 billion level for 2023.
AWS has a number of AI business tools on offer across four verticals: AI services, AI platforms, AI frameworks and AI infrastructure. Generative AI is nothing new to Amazon, as the technology forms the basis of conversational experiences with Amazon’s all-too-familiar Alexa. In late February, AWS announced an expansion to its collaboration with AI company Hugging Face. The pair will “accelerate the training, fine-tuning, and deployment of large language and vision models used to create generative AI applications.”
4. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Market cap: US$560.4 billion; current share price: US$226.98
NVIDIA is a pioneer and global leader in graphics processing unit (GPU) technology for laptops, workstations, mobile devices, notebooks, PCs and more. Its business model primarily focuses on gaming, automotive electronics, mobile devices and AI. The company also offers supercomputing processing capabilities to scientific researchers around the world.
NVIDIA is supporting Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) as it builds out its AI supercomputer, which is expected to be the largest NVIDIA DGX A100 customer system to date. NVIDIA is also working with Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on AI applications for enterprises, ranging from language-based services to speech recognition and cybersecurity.
5. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Market cap: US$197.99 billion; current share price: US$48.34
Multinational digital communications firm Cisco Systems is a leader in IT and communications networks. The company has a large portfolio of multi-cloud products and applications, alongside strong relationships with Azure, AWS and Google Cloud.
Cisco’s AI and machine learning offerings encompass a wide range of computing solutions for enterprises, including a focus on cybersecurity. During a recent interview, Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco Systems, spoke about the potential security threats posed by generative AI technology like ChatGPT.
“Over time, what you will see is attacks will get more bespoke and more sophisticated,” explained Patel. “You will need to have better mechanisms to know that this was not a human being writing that to you, but a machine pretending to be a human being writing something to you.”
6. IBM (NYSE:IBM)
Market cap: US$115.9 billion; current share price: US$128.19
IBM reportedly has one of the world’s largest AI research programs. The multinational tech company offers various AI solutions for cloud computing, IT operations, healthcare, customer service, business automation, natural language processing and more.
Given the potential for factual and prejudicial errors inherent in the current generative AI models, an AI team at IBM Research is working on developing new generative AI systems that will lead to more trustworthy downstream applications.
But it's not all about chatbots for IBM — headed by Dr. Payel Das, the team has used generative AI technology to develop antimicrobial drugs targeting deadly antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
7. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
Market cap: US$104.79 billion; current share price: US$25.33
As the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer by revenue, Intel produces microprocessors that power many of the world’s PCs and mobile devices. A household name, Intel continues to advance semiconductor design.
Intel says its Trusted Media team is building generative AI “that improves people’s lives, limits harm and builds tools to make other technologies more natural.” The company’s FakeCatcher can detect deepake videos with 96 percent accuracy to help users quickly distinguish between real and fake content. Intel’s ARLA open source urban driving simulator employs generative AI to create a more realistic 3D experience for “the development, training and validation of autonomous driving systems.”
8. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)
Market cap: US$62.57 billion; current share price: US$57.34
Computer memory and data storage company Micron Technology produces dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), flash memory and USB flash drives. The company is a global leader in the semiconductor industry and is the only US manufacturer of memory, DRAM and NAND flash. This is important for the US AI technology sector because as Forbes reports, generative AI technology depends heavily on semiconductors and about 85 percent of semiconductors are manufactured in Asia.
Following US President Joe Biden’s signing of the CHIPS and Science Act in mid-2022, Micron Technology announced plans to invest US$40 billion through 2029 in building memory manufacturing capacity in the country. “With the anticipated grants and credits made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act, this investment will enable the world’s most advanced memory manufacturing in America,” the company commented at the time.
9. Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Market cap: US$38.7 billion; current share price: US$45.36
Another semiconductor producer, Marvell Technology Group is focused on delivering data infrastructure technology and semiconductor solutions for enterprises, cloud, automotive and carrier architectures.
In early March, the company announced the launch of its Marvell Nova 1.6 Tbps PAM4 electro-optics platform. “Delivering a breakthrough in optical connectivity, Nova enables the highest speed of data movement in cloud artificial intelligence / machine learning and data center networks,” a press release states.
10. Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)
Market cap: US$9.89 billion; current share price: US$30.53
Multinational networking products provider Juniper Networks develops and markets routers, switches, network management software, network security products and software-defined networking technology. In 2021, the company introduced AI services to its networking technology, enabling its customers and partners to use Ethernet VPN or EVPN-VXLAN campus fabric management through Juniper's cloud-based AI engine Mist Cloud.
Mist Cloud combines AI, machine learning and data science techniques. Juniper Networks is further leveraging this technology as a “foundational element behind Marvis, the industry’s first AI-driven Virtual Network Assistant, which provides extensive insight and guidance to IT staff via a natural language conversational interface.”
As of January, investment firm BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) held a 9.8 percent stake in Juniper Networks.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Featured Artificial Intelligence Investing Stocks
