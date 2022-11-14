About INNInvesting News

Private Placement Directory

Private Placement Directory

The following is Investing News Network’s directory of private placements both Listed Issuer Financing Exemption and Accredited Investor Exemption that are currently open in the Canadian public capital markets.

INN provides investors exclusive access to profiles of the issuers, interviews, access to PR, use of fund details and interviews with executives so the investor can make more informed investing decisions. Our platform will allow you to connect with the issuers if you would like to invest in the private placements listed below.


Listed Issuer Financing Exemption Deals

The following private placements are available for retail inventors:

Accredited Investor Exemption Deals

Individuals are considered accredited investors in Canada as long as they meet any of the following net worth or asset criteria:

  • An individual who has a before tax income of over $200,000 for at least two years in a row ($300,000 if combining income with a spouse) and expects to exceed that income the current calendar year
  • An individual, alone or with a spouse, who has net assets of more than $5 million An individual who, either alone or with a spouse, beneficially owns aggregate financial assets of more than $1,000,000, before taxes but net of any related liabilities
  • A person registered in Canada, under securities legislation, as a dealer or an adviser

The following private placements are available to accredited investors


MARKETS

Markets
TSX19963.89-147.62
TSXV601.42+1.61
DOW33644.55-103.31
S&P 5003970.69-22.24
NASD11236.75-86.58
ASX7158.00+194.00

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1772.95+9.40
Silver22.01+0.41
Copper3.84-0.08
Palladium2030.50+6.50
Platinum1023.00-6.00
Oil85.26-3.70
Heating Oil3.43-0.02
Natural Gas6.05+0.17

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

Browse more resource reports ≫
Browse more technology reports ≫
Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR