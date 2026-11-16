Top Canadian Biotech Stocks of 2020

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Edited by Lauren Kelly
Nov. 16, 2026 12:10PM PST|
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Explore the five Canadian biotech stocks that have performed the best over the last year, including BetterLife Pharma and PharmAla Biotech.
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Biotech is a dynamic industry that is driving scientific advances and innovation in healthcare. In Canada, the biotech sector is home to companies pursuing cutting-edge therapies and medical technologies.
Here, the Investing News Network profiles the five best-performing Canadian biotech stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, based on year-on-year gains. Data on these companies was collected on November 4, 2026, using TradingView's stock screener, and companies with market caps above C$10 million at that time were considered.
Read on to learn what's been driving these Canadian biotech firms.
1. BetterLife Pharma (CSE:BETR)
Year-on-year gain: 228.57 percent
Market cap: C$139.05 million
Share price: C$0.23
BetterLife Pharma describes itself as a biotech company developing treatments for brain and nervous system disorders.
Its lead candidate, BETR-001, is a modified version of LSD designed not to cause hallucinations. It’s being developed to prevent chronic cluster headaches and chronic migraines. In October, the company set up a scientific advisory board for this headache program as it prepares to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin human trials.
In September, BetterLife closed a US$100 million share sale, led by Deep Track Capital. The company plans to use the money for early safety trials in healthy volunteers, followed by trials in patients with cluster headache and migraine.
2. PharmAla Biotech (CSE:MDMA)
Year-on-year gain: 39.13 percent
Market cap: C$20.75 million
Share price: C$0.16
PharmAla Biotech has commercialized its clinical-grade LaNeo MDMA, the active ingredient in ecstasy, for clinical trials and for doctors licensed to prescribe it. PharmAla is also developing its own MDMA-based drug, ALA-002, and other novel MDXX compounds.
The company supplies the product within Canada and in several international jurisdictions. Through Cortexa, its Australian joint venture, the company supplies MDMA to psychiatrists in Australia, which has allowed MDMA for PTSD treatment since 2023.
Additionally, PharmAla signed a deal with Rua Bioscience to sell its MDMA in New Zealand in October. The prior month, the country approved some psychiatrists to prescribe it as part of a PTSD treatment program.
The company has also been making progress in the US. In April, PharmAla noted its established operations position is as a potential supplier of a new US program that a presidential executive order set up to give some patients access to experimental psychedelic drugs.
The company announced a licensing agreement with Jupiter Neurosciences (NASDAQ:JUNS) providing the latter company with a license to develop and commercialize ALA-002 in the US, while PharmAla retains the rights outside the US.
The following month, the company received a US patent covering its process for manufacturing the specific forms of MDMA it develops in a cost-effective manner.
3. Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSX:FRX)
Year-on-year gain: 29.05 percent
Market cap: C$362.95 million
Share price: C$10.35
Fennec Pharmaceuticals sells Pedmark, an injection that lowers the risk of hearing loss in children receiving cisplatin, a common chemotherapy drug. The company says it is the only treatment approved by the US FDA for this use.
Fennec itself sells Pedmark in the US, and its partner Norgine Pharmaceuticals has the right to commercialize it in Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.
Fennec reported a 78 percent jump in Pedmark sales in its Q2 results compared to a year earlier.
Fennec is pursuing approval in Japan, and in September, it presented results from a Phase 2 clinical study in the country. The company noted that just 24 percent of the young patients who received Pedmark experienced hearing loss compared to the benchmark of 56.4 percent.
4. Microbix Biosystems (TSX:MBX)
Year-on-year gain: 13.73 percent
Market cap: C$41.09 million
Share price: C$0.29
Microbix Biosystems makes materials diagnostic test makers use to build and check their tests. Its products include virus and bacteria proteins used in antibody tests and samples labs use to confirm their tests are accurate.
About 100 test makers use its antigens, according to the company, and its quality assessment products are available in more than 30 countries. It is also developing Kinlytic urokinase, a drug that dissolves blood clots.
According to Microbix's results for its fiscal Q3 ended June 30, quarterly revenue rose 17 percent year-over-year, and its net loss was cut roughly in half compared to Q3 2025. Revenue for the first nine months of its fiscal year was down, though, mainly because of a significant drop in antigen sales to its distributor in China.
Microbix also said five major test makers had approved it as a supplier after detailed qualification processes. It noted that the approvals don’t guarantee new contracts.
5. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (TSX:EPRX)
Year-on-year gain: 11.66 percent
Market cap: C$648.88 million
Share price: C$9.48
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals develops long-acting treatments using its Diffusphere technology, which releases a drug slowly at the exact spot where it’s injected.
Its lead candidate, EP-104GI, is being investigated to treat eosinophilic esophagitis, an allergic condition that inflames the esophagus and makes swallowing difficult. The drug is injected directly into the wall of the esophagus. The company has also tested Diffusphere as a treatment for knee osteoarthritis.
In September, Eupraxia reported 52-week data from the early-stage portion of its Phase 1b/2a RESOLVE trial evaluating EP-104GI for esophagitis. The majority of patients in the higher-dose groups were still in remission a year after a single dose, and no serious adverse events linked to the treatment were reported. Earlier that month, the company moved its US listing to the NASDAQ’s top tier.
In October, Eupraxia finished enrolling 120 patients in the trial’s Phase 2b portion, which compares the drug against a placebo. The company expects interim results from the first 60 patients in December. In its Q2 results, it said its cash reserves should fund operations into the second half of 2028.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/INN_Technology
https://www.linkedin.com/in/meagen-seatter-23675b193/
mseatter@investingnews.com
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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