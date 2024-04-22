Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

Trident Royalties PLC

TDTRF

Impact Minerals Limited

IPT:AU

Ramp Metals

RAMP:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Heritage Mining Announces Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

Heritage Mining Announces Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - April 22, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has issued the exploration permit required in connection with its 2024 drilling and additional exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project ("DBL"). The program's primary focus will be to drill six priority targets at DBL (Figure 1).


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Drayton-Black Lake Target Areas

"The permit approval is a confirmation of our established relationships with the nearby First Nations communities and the Ministry of Mines.

We would like to personally thank the Lac Seul First Nation, Ojibway Nation of Saugeen, Metis Nation of Ontario as well as the Ministry of Mines for their time and efforts on the permitting process.

This is a great step forward to advancing our flagship project and we look forward to growing these mutually

beneficial relationships as we progress together.

With the permit approval in our rear-view mirror, we are looking forward to further advancing our flagship

project this spring/summer in a systematic manner" commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of

Heritage.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

HML:CC
Heritage Mining
Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Grant of Options

Heritage Mining Announces Grant of Options

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2024 TheNewswire Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board has approved the grant of incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan (the " Plan ") to certain directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,385,000 common shares in the capital of the company (the " Options ").  The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share and will expire three years from the date of grant.   The Options are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable Option agreements and the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces OJEP Approval of Fourth Tranche

Heritage Mining Announces OJEP Approval of Fourth Tranche

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel acquiring an 80% interest in Mann Property (~11,000 hectares)

  • Includes Mann Northwest, Central and Southeast properties that cover a combined 25 km strike length of nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks

  • Northwest and Central will advance to resource delineation programs while Southeast will be drilled for the first time, all during the 2024 exploration program

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it is exercising its option to acquire an 80% interest in the Mann Nickel Property from Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") as Canada Nickel consolidates its interests in bulk tonnage nickel projects east of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Announces Canada Nickel Exercising its Option on Noble's Mann Township Property

Noble Announces Canada Nickel Exercising its Option on Noble's Mann Township Property

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling and Geophysics Underway at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling and Geophysics Underway at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Targeting growth through drilling

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of high-impact drilling and exploration activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program will be conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. American West has completed the required expenditures to earn an undivided 80% interest in the Project. American West will be solely responsible for funding the program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty Makes Annual Filings

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its audited Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40F for the year ending December 31, 2023. The Company also advises that, consistent with previous years, its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40F, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm with a going concern emphasis of matter. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Announces Update for Shareholder Participation Right

Awalé Announces Update for Shareholder Participation Right

Further to the news release of April 17, 2024, Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company") announces further details and an increase regarding the participation right of its current shareholder. The shareholder has the right to maintain its percentage holding post offering. In order to account for the full ‎Underwritten Offering (including the Underwriter Option), a maximum of approximately 3,989,323 Units (as defined herein) at a price of $0.62 ‎per Unit may be issued to this shareholder for proceeds of approximately ‎‎$2,473,380, which is an increase of 1,021,403 ‎Units from the April 17, 2024 news release.‎ There is no assurance the shareholder will exercise the full participation right.‎ The Units are identical to those announced in the April 17, 2024 news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Tinka Resources

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage on Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFF) (BVL: TK) ("TK" or "Company"). The new report is titled "Advancing One of the Largest Undeveloped Zinc Assets in the World."

Report excerpt: "Tinka's flagship property and current focus is one of the largest zinc deposits held by a junior mining company. The 2024 updated PEA further strengthens Ayawilca's potential to become a top-10 global zinc producer. The mine proposal outlines a 21-year operation processing 2 million tonnes of silver, zinc, and lead per year, with an additional tin component for 15 years at a rate of 0.3 million tonnes per year. The updated PEA highlights robust project economics with an after-tax NPV@8% of US$434 million and after-tax IRR of 25.9%."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Heritage Mining
×