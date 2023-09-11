Start Here – Investing in Robotics

“As it continues to become widely adopted by multiple industries, robotics is a technology vertical that is projected to see major growth in the next few years.”

"According to Allied Market Research, the global robotics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5 percent between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$189.36 billion. This growth will be tied to the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technology across industries including defense and security, manufacturing, electronics, automotive and healthcare."

“While the hardware segment is expected to garner significant market share, the service segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate due 'to high adoption of consulting and training services in the manufacturing sector.'”