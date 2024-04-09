



Overview Warriedar Resources (ASX: WA8 ) is an advanced gold and copper exploration company backed by a highly skilled team of experts, Warriedar maintains an incredibly strong and stable portfolio of gold assets in both Western Australia and Nevada. Between its three projects – Golden Range, Fields Find and Big Springs – it currently holds more than 2 million ounces of high-grade gold resources with blue-sky potential for growth, and a robust pipeline of high-quality drill targets. Warriedar is well-funded for its planned 2024 drill programs focused on rapidly building its gold resources.

Two of its brownfield projects – Golden Range and Fields Find – are located in Western Australia's Murchison Province, widely known as an active mining and exploration region. Both projects are situated on previously mined and underexplored land, and surrounded by successful, operating gold and base metal mines. Golden Range hosts approximately 950,000 oz gold resource and an existing 800 ktpa processing plant and associated infrastructure (placed on care and maintenance during 2019 by its previous owner). To the east of Golden Range is the Fields Find project, which contains significant levels of gold, copper and nickel . Warriedar’s Big Springs gold project in Nevada, USA, is adjacent to First Majestic Silver’s Jerritt Canyon gold mine complex, an operating mine with a production history of over 10 Moz gold. Big Springs has an existing resource base of approximately 1 Moz gold within a granted mining licence, surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometers of prime exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.

Warriedar also prides itself on the expertise and experience of its leadership team, driving the company towards successfully achieving its goals and increasing shareholder value. Geophysicist Dr. Amanda Buckingham serves on Warriedar's board of directors, bringing three decades of experience to her role. Mark Connelly, Warriedar’s non-executive chairman, is a financial and commercial executive with extensive experience in the resource industry. Dianmin Chen, a seasoned mining engineer, completes the complementary skill set of the board.

Company Highlights Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration company with a portfolio of assets well-positioned to take advantage of the positive gold market.

Two of the company's three projects are located in the Murchison Province of Western Australia. Golden Range, a 945,000-oz gold project with on-site infrastructure that includes an 800-ktpa plant. Fields Find, which hosts the historic Warriedar copper mine.

The company also maintains a 1.01-million-ounce gold project in Nevada, USA, known as Big Springs.

All three projects are underexplored, with significant resource potential.

Warriedar is backed by a highly skilled team with decades of experience and leadership in mining and exploration.

The company is expected to have a steady newsflow through 2024, with a well-funded drilling plan aimed at rapidly expanding its gold resource.

Key Projects Golden Range

Situated in the middle of Western Australia's highly active Murchison exploration and mining province, the Golden Range project is strategically positioned between several major operating mines and advanced exploration projects. Together with the nearby Fields Find project, it represents a belt-scale opportunity, covering a combined area of 813 square kilometres. A brownfields project with considerable past exploration and development, Golden Range hosts a gold resource of 945,000 ounces along a dominant central shear corridor. Existing on-site infrastructure includes an 800-ktpa oxide processing plant, which was placed on care and maintenance by the project's previous owner in 2019. This provides Warriedar with an accelerated, low-capital-intensity pathway to future gold production pending the success of an ongoing exploration program. Project Highlights: Prime Location : Golden Range is bordered by multiple existing mines and deposits, each serving as a valuable analogue to the resources it may potentially contain. These include: Deflector Copper-Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR ); Rothsay Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources; Mt. Magnet. owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX: RMS ); Mt Gibson, owned by Capricorn Metals (ASX: CMM ); and Golden Grove Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine, owned by 29Metals (ASX: 29M ).

: Golden Range is bordered by multiple existing mines and deposits, each serving as a valuable analogue to the resources it may potentially contain. These include: Deflector Copper-Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: ); Rothsay Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources; Mt. Magnet. owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX: ); Mt Gibson, owned by Capricorn Metals (ASX: ); and Golden Grove Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine, owned by 29Metals (ASX: ). Untapped Potential : Historical drilling at Golden Range was largely focused on shallow oxide gold in proximity to the existing mill, with an average drill depth of 42 metres. Historical pits on-site range in depth from 20 to 80 metres, with an average depth of 60 metres. This leaves substantial exploration upside for primary gold discoveries both below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.

: Historical drilling at Golden Range was largely focused on shallow oxide gold in proximity to the existing mill, with an average drill depth of 42 metres. Historical pits on-site range in depth from 20 to 80 metres, with an average depth of 60 metres. This leaves substantial exploration upside for primary gold discoveries both below and along strike from existing shallow open pits. Exploration Results: Warriedar undertook an aggressive exploration program in 2023, which included drilling as well as airborne and ground electromagnetic (EM) surveying at both Golden Range and Fields Find. A total of ~ 36,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was completed, resulting in the extension of 5 of the 5 gold Resources drilled (all in Mining Leases) and the advancement of several key Prospects. Importantly, the 2023 work highlighted where the 2024 focus should be – along the main mineralized shear within a 25 km long trend called the Golden Corridor. This trend already hosts 736 koz Au across 6 deposits and 16 historic pits. Results from 2023 and early 2024 included: Ricciardo (RDRC019): 32 m @ 3.59 g/t gold from 148 m (ended in mineralization)

Ricciardo (RDRC020): 6 m @ 4.69 g/t gold from 142 m

Ricciardo (RDRC002): 7 m @ 4.48 g/t from 251 m

Ricciardo (RDRC031): 11 m @ 3.43 g/t gold from 149 m

Windinne Well (WORC056): 4 m @ 5.17 g/t from 52 m

Austin (AURC086): 20 m @ 1.98 g/t gold, 7.2 g/t silver, 844 ppm lead from 160 m Rothschild (BRRC083): 18 m @ 2.43 g/t gold from 191 m

Mugs Luck (MLRC209): 8 m @ 2.28 g/t gold from 72 m The Ricciardo deposit, an existing 476-koz resource in the middle of the Golden Corridor along the main shear. Assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit confirmed the presence of high-grade shoots below existing oxide open pits and demonstrated the excellent exploration potential for further discoveries at Ricciardo Current MRE: The current mineral resource estimate for Golden Range is 945 koz contained within 19,429 kt at 1.5 g/t gold: 20 koz contained within 282 kt at 2.2 g/t gold measured. 441 koz contained within 8,887 kt at 1.5 g/t gold indicated. 485 koz contained within 10,080 kt at 1.5 g/t gold inferred.

The current mineral resource estimate for Golden Range is 945 koz contained within 19,429 kt at 1.5 g/t gold: Exploration Roadmap: Warriedar has a clear line of sight on pursuing substantial resource growth and exploration success for its Western Australia projects. The focus during 2024 will be drilling for quality gold ounces to grow existing resources along the Golden Corridor, and drilling for new discoveries along the 70 km shear (ground all held by Warriedar).

Fields Find

The Fields Find Project and the location of key prospects. Located just to the east of Golden Range, Fields Find is most notable for its highly irregular geology. Due to an intrusive complex within the greenstone sequence, the area is known to contain elevated levels of nickel, copper and gold. Although the brownfields project has been the site of previous exploration, the focus was exclusively on gold with one notable exception. At Fields Find's southwest corner stands the historic Warriedar copper mine, which is located at the end of Warriedar's target zone, known as the Warriedar Corridor. It is also worth noting that the Murchison Province is generally known to be rich in copper with both the Golden Grove and Deflector copper mines in geological proximity. Project Highlights: Copper Region : The Murchison province is known for its rich copper resource. Fields Find also encompasses the Warriedar Corridor.

: The Murchison province is known for its rich copper resource. Fields Find also encompasses the Warriedar Corridor. Exploration Results : Warriedar carried out a decent exploration program during 2023 which included drilling, airborne and ground-based EM surveying, at Fields Find. Results include: At the Rothschild gold deposit: the main gold lode along the entire strike length of the deposit was extended at depth by 150 m. Assay results included: 18 m @ 2.43 g/t gold from 191 m (BRRC083), 11 m @ 3.39 g/t gold from 197 m (BRRC081). New 2023 airborne electromagnetic (AEM) data covering a substantial part of the tenure which was previously un-flown. Follow-up ground EM identified several well constrained priority 1 targets, ready for drilling. Many of these are located with the layered mafic-ultramafic intrusion (the Fields Find Intrusive Complex). Drilling at Fields Find West confirmed a multi-phase porphyry intrusive system hosting polymetallic mineralisation comprising gold, copper, molybdenum and silver. At the Mopoke Prospect within this porphyry system, assay results returned 4 m @ 5.00 g/t gold from 92 m (MOR005).

: Warriedar carried out a decent exploration program during 2023 which included drilling, airborne and ground-based EM surveying, at Fields Find. Results include:

Big Springs

Located in the prolific Nevada Gold Trend, the Big Springs Gold Project stands adjacent to First Majestic Silver's (TSE: FR ) Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine Complex, which has a production history of more than 10 Moz gold. The project itself has an existing resource base of roughly 1 Moz gold and is surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometres of exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold. Warriedar is currently collecting the necessary geoscience data to optimise its drill targets while also advancing its exploration permitting. It plans to recommence its drilling program upon approval of expanded permits, with a suitable partner. The company believes the tenement package offers enormous untapped potential for growth in existing gold resources. Project Highlights: Current MRE: The mineral resource estimate for Big Springs is 1,014 koz contained within 15,490 kt at 2 g/t gold: 129 koz contained within 860 kt at 4.7 g/t gold measured 428 koz contained within 6,000 kt at 2.2 g/t gold indicated 459 koz contained within 8,630 kt at 1.7 g/t gold inferred

The mineral resource estimate for Big Springs is 1,014 koz contained within 15,490 kt at 2 g/t gold: