Base Metals Outlook Report

“Most, if not all, the reports I've seen have been talking about a large (copper) deficit looming in the not-too-distant future. If you combine a deficit with the lengthening of the timelines to bring on production, there's some very optimistic price forecasts for copper."

— Rob McEwen, McEwen Mining



“Global nickel consumption is expected to increase due to recovery of the stainless steel sector and increased usage of nickel in EV batteries. Batteries now account for almost 17 percent of total nickel demand, behind stainless steel"

— Ewa Manthey, ING



"We expect zinc’s price to be supported by concentrate market tightness in 2024, although the prospect of refined metal surpluses is likely to constrain bullish sentiment"

— Helen O’Cleary, CRU Group