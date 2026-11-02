Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
3
Loading...
|
Edited by Lauren Kelly
Nov. 02, 2026 11:50AM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
These Canadian crypto ETFs offer investors exposure to popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and XRP as demand for crypto investment options grows in Canada.
Igor Faun / Shutterstock
While directly holding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether is a popular option, investors looking for alternatives are clamoring for financial products such as crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Canada first launched Bitcoin and Ether ETFs in 2021. These Canadian Bitcoin and Ether ETFs allow investors to place returns in tax-sheltered accounts like tax-free savings accounts or registered retirement savings plans.
“There is a high demand for a Bitcoin product that has all the features that people love about ETFs — that they trade on an exchange, that they’re liquid,” Ross Mayfield of Robert W. Baird & Co. told Bloomberg in mid-2021.
Ether ETFs have also become a major talking point. Ethereum is the most widely used blockchain technology, and Ether, the digital currency of this platform, is the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs aren't the only options for Canadians, though. In 2025, Canadian ETF firms launched North America's first Solana and XRP spot ETFs, offering exposure to these altcoins. The launch of XRP ETFs in Canada came amid increased clarity regarding XRP's regulatory status in the US. Our regular crypto market updates can help investors stay on top of the shifting market.
Canadian crypto ETFs saw strong growth through 2025, buoyed by Bitcoin reaching new highs above US$120,000 in late 2025. That momentum has cooled in 2026, as Bitcoin's price pulled back well off its October 2025 peak before staging a partial recovery in August.
With that in mind, investors may want to take a look at the currently available Canadian cryptocurrency ETFs, which offer exposure to Bitcoin, Ether, XRP and Solana.
The list below includes the biggest 15 crypto ETFs available on the Canadian market, sorted by assets under management using data from TradingView's ETF Screener. All data presented was current as of November 2, 2026.
1. Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF (TSX:FBTC)
Assets under management: C$1.81 billion
The Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF, which launched in November 2021, offers the security of Fidelity’s in-house cold storage services for its holdings.
While it previously had a management fee of 0.39 percent, the Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF lowered it in January 2025 to 0.32 percent.
2. Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCC.B)
Assets under management: C$1.6 billion
The Purpose Bitcoin ETF, launched in February 2021, is billed as the world's first physically settled Bitcoin ETF. It is backed by Bitcoin in cold storage, meaning the fund allows investors to add and sell Bitcoin with no digital wallet required.
Hosted by Canadian investment company Purpose Investments, the Purpose Bitcoin ETF has a management fee of 1 percent.
3. CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCX.B)
Assets under management: C$1.5 billion
Launched in March 2021, the CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF was born out of a partnership between cryptocurrency leaders Galaxy Fund Management and CI Global Asset Management. Galaxy Fund Management is part of Galaxy Digital, a diversified financial services firm with a focus on digital assets and the blockchain technology sector.
The ETF's objective is to give investors exposure to Bitcoin via an institutional-quality fund platform, as its holdings are wholly Bitcoin and are kept in cold storage.
At 0.4 percent, this fund has one of the lowest management fees of the crypto funds on the market.
4. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NEO:IBIT)
Assets under management: C$514.76 million
The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF originally launched on the Nasdaq in January 2024, but became available to Canadian investors one year later when it joined Cboe Canada on on January 13, 2025. The ETF aims to provide exposure to the price movements of Bitcoin.
iShare's Bitcoin ETF has a management fee of just 0.32 percent, one of the lowest on this list of crypto ETFs. Coinbase acts as its Bitcoin custodian.
5. CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (TSX:ETHX.B)
Assets under management: C$436.13 million
The CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF, another collaboration between CI and Galaxy, offers investors exposure to the spot Ether price through Ether holdings in cold storage.
The fund launched on April 20, 2021, the same day as two of the other Ether ETFs on this list. The CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF has a low management fee of just 0.4 percent.
6. Purpose Ether ETF (TSX:ETHH.B)
Assets under management: C$240 million
The Purpose Ether ETF is a direct-custody Ether ETF that launched on April 20, 2021. This fund currently holds over 83,000 Ether, which it stores in cold storage.
The Purpose Ether ETF offers investors exposure to the daily price movements of physically settled Ether tokens with a management fee of 1 percent.
7. 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCQ)
Assets under management: C$229.29 million
The 3iQ Bitcoin ETF provides investors exposure to Bitcoin's price movements in US dollars. It holds its Bitcoin in segregated cold storage.
This Bitcoin ETF launched on April 19, 2021, and has a management expense ratio of 1.47 percent, which includes the management fee, operating expenses and other costs, according to its website.
8. Evolve Bitcoin ETF (TSX:EBIT)
Assets under management: C$194.81 million
The Evolve Bitcoin ETF was launched by Evolve ETFs one week after the Purpose Bitcoin ETF. Evolve partnered with cryptocurrency experts, including Gemini Trust Company, CF Benchmarks, Cidel Bank & Trust and CIBC Mellon Global Services.
The Evolve Bitcoin ETF's holdings of Bitcoin are priced based on the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, a once-a-day benchmark index price for Bitcoin denominated in US dollars.
The fund, which holds its own Bitcoin, has a management fee of 0.75 percent.
9. 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (TSX:SOLQ)
Assets under management: C$140.72 million
The 3iQ Solana Staking ETF is designed to provide investors with a user-friendly and secure way to gain exposure to SOL and earn passive rewards through staking. Its launch quickly garnered significant assets under management and attracted investments from SkyBridge Capital and two of ARK Invest's ETFs.
This ETF featured a 0 percent management fee for the 12 months following its April 16, 2025, launch. The management fee is now 0.15 percent, the lowest on this crypto ETF list by far.
10. 3iQ XRP ETF (TSX:XRPQ)
Assets under management: C$103.98 million
The 3iQ XRP ETF provides investors with exposure to XRP, the digital asset native to the XRP Ledger.
The ETF, which launched on June 18, 2025, is passively managed and aims to track the performance of the CME CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate. The underlying XRP is held in secure cold storage.
The fund's primary objectives are to give unitholders an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation through exposure to XRP and its daily price movements against the US dollar.
This XRP ETF had a 0 percent management fee for its first six months after its June 18 launch. The company has since changed the fee to 0.59 percent.
11. Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF (TSX:BTCY)
Assets under management: C$98.48 million
The Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF uses a covered call strategy to generate yield for investors. Its distributions are paid monthly and it has a management fee of 1.1 percent.
A covered call strategy involves writing call options on Bitcoin, which give the buyer an option to purchase an asset at a specific price on or before a specific date. Its structure allows the fund to earn income from option premiums while providing investors with exposure to Bitcoin's price movements.
12. Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF (TSX:FETH)
Assets under management: C$83.09 million
Following the successful launch of its Bitcoin fund, Fidelity brought its Advantage Ether ETF to market in September 2022, making this the newest Ether ETF in Canada. Its holdings are stored in Fidelity's in-house cold storage.
The Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF has a management fee of 0.4 percent.
13. Purpose Ether Yield ETF (TSX:ETHY)
Assets under management: C$79.17 million
Like the Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF, the Purpose Ether Yield ETF offers investors an opportunity to invest in Ether, while also generating yield. Purpose Investments lends a portion of its Ether holdings to institutional borrowers and earns interest on those loans. Investors who purchase shares of this ETF receive a portion of the interest earned in monthly distributions.
This Ether ETF launched in November 2021 and has a management fee of 1.1 percent.
14. Purpose XRP ETF (TSX:XRPP)
Assets under management: C$66.65 million
The Purpose XRP ETF started trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 18, 2025, as part of the launch of Canada's first XRP ETFs. It invests directly in XRP, offering investors access to the XRP spot price. After an initial period lasting until February 2026, during which the asset offered a 0 percent management fee, the fund now carries a 0.69 percent fee.
15. Evolve Ether ETF (TSX:ETHR)
Assets under management: C$59.41 million
The Evolve Ether ETF offers investors an easier route to investing in Ether.
The fund’s holdings of Ether are priced based on the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate, a once-a-day benchmark index price for Ether denominated in US dollars. It entered the market in April 2021.
As with the Evolve Bitcoin ETF, the Evolve Ether ETF has a management fee of 0.75 percent.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2021.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
From Your Site Articles
- Crypto Price Forecast: Top Trends for Crypto in 2026 ›
- 6 Biggest Crypto-Mining Stocks ›
- Top 5 Canadian Crypto Stocks ›
- Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? ›
- Bitcoin: A Brief Price History of the First Cryptocurrency ›
Related Articles Around the Web
https://x.com/INN_Technology
https://www.linkedin.com/in/meagen-seatter-23675b193/
mseatter@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
INN Article Notification
Outlook Reports world
Featured Blockchain Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.