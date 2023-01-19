Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Emerging Tech Outlook 2023

Emerging Tech Outlook 2023

Find out what is in store emerging tech in 2023!

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact this sector in the year ahead.

✓ Trends        ✓ Forecasts       ✓ Top Stocks

Table of Contents:

  • How to Invest in Emerging Technology
  • AI Market 2022 Year-End Review
  • AI Market Forecast: 3 Top Trends That Will Affect AI in 2023
  • 5 Canadian AI Stocks
  • How to Invest in Mobile Apps
  • Social Media Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies
  • How to Invest in Robotics
  • Robotics Stocks: 7 Biggest Companies
Emerging Tech Outlook 2023

A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying

“The bottom line: high performers are already well positioned for sustained AI success, improved efficiency in new AI development, and a resultingly more attractive environment for talent."
— McKinsey Global Institute

"Despite the dogma that AI research would be increasingly centralised among a few large players, the lowered cost of and access to compute has led to state-of-the-art research coming out of much smaller, previously unknown labs."
— Nathan Benaich and Ian Hogarth, State of AI Report

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20341.44-34.79
TSXV615.91-1.94
DOW33044.56-252.40
S&P 5003898.85-30.01
NASD10852.27-104.74
ASX7435.30+41.90

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1931.71-0.24
Silver23.90+0.03
Copper4.24+0.01
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil80.83+0.50
Heating Oil3.29+0.01
Natural Gas3.21-0.07

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

NEW! 2023 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

NEW! 2023 Zinc Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook: Australia Edition

NEW! 2023 Graphite Outlook Report

Browse more resource reports ≫

NEW! 2023 AI Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Crypto Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Crypto

NEW! 2023 Gaming Outlook Report

NEW! Download Our FREE 2022 Tech Outlook Report [Updated Aug 17]

Browse more technology reports ≫

FREE 2023 Psychedelics Investor Report

Biotech Investing: Top Biotech ETFS, Stocks, Future Prospects

NEW! Download Your 2022 Life Science Outlook Report.

NEW! Download Your FREE 2022 Pharmaceuticals Outlook Report.

Start Here – Investing in Pharma

Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR