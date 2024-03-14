Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Battery Metals Outlook Report

Battery Metals Outlook Report

Energize your portfolio with strategic insights!

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will move the battery metals sector.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks

Table of Contents:

  • Lithium Market 2023 Year-End Review
  • Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024
  • How to Invest in Cobalt
  • Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024
  • Vanadium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Vanadium in 2024
  • Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Manganese in 2024
Battery Metals Outlook 2022

A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying about Lithium

"Batteries are becoming better, cheaper and more abundant — these are the three things that are driving forward what I think is the mega trend of our times."
— Simon Moores, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

“Lithium shares have run, so one needs to be selective. But I do see the market price holding for some time, which means that anything coming into production in the next while is going to enjoy high prices."
— Rodney Hooper, RK Equity

"The sheer absolute growth in EV sales will mean that EV-related cobalt demand will continue to accelerate in the years to come."
— Andries Gerbens, Darton Commodities

"If there is not enough supply available of raw materials, (demand) will just carry over into the next year. It will just keep ballooning even more than anybody would think."
— Ashish Patki, Livent

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent,
unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety
of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from
the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks
of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or
investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you,
the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this
is the place to start. Right now.

