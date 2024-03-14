Battery Metals Outlook Report

"Batteries are becoming better, cheaper and more abundant — these are the three things that are driving forward what I think is the mega trend of our times."

— Simon Moores, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence



“Lithium shares have run, so one needs to be selective. But I do see the market price holding for some time, which means that anything coming into production in the next while is going to enjoy high prices."

— Rodney Hooper, RK Equity



"The sheer absolute growth in EV sales will mean that EV-related cobalt demand will continue to accelerate in the years to come."

— Andries Gerbens, Darton Commodities



"If there is not enough supply available of raw materials, (demand) will just carry over into the next year. It will just keep ballooning even more than anybody would think."

— Ashish Patki, Livent

