Many Peaks Minerals
Advancing multiple gold discoveries in West Africa and Australia
Company Highlights
- Many Peaks is a mineral exploration company with assets in West Africa, Australia and Canada – all mining-friendly jurisdictions.
- In West Africa, Many Peaks holds a 65 percent interest and earning to an 85 percent interest in the Ferké and Odienné projects
- Many Peaks holds a 100 percent interest in the Aska Lithium Project in Newfoundland, Canada, and an extensive portfolio of copper-gold assets in Australia.
- An expert management team with extensive experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the team toward fully exploring its assets.
Overview
Many Peaks (ASX:MPK) is an Australia-based mineral exploration company with gold-copper assets in West Africa and Australia, and exposure to key energy transition assets in Newfoundland, Canada – all these countries are globally significant and attractive mining jurisdictions. With drill-ready targets across its projects, Many Peaks aims to realise growth and value creation through near-term mineral resource definition and exploration discovery.
In West Africa, the company is focused on the recent acquisition of three mineral projects in Cote d’Ivoire totaling 1,275 square kilometres, including the Odienne and Ferké gold projects with recent gold discoveries and more than US$4 million in previous exploration expenditures.
Queensland assets bolster the portfolio with a land package of over 1,080 square kilometres in central Queensland with significant gold confirmed in drilling across multiple projects, each with open mineralisation ready for follow-up. The company’s Australian portfolio has excellent infrastructure and is host to intrusion related gold systems and copper gold porphyry style mineralisation.
Many Peaks’ Canadian asset targets lithium potential in Newfoundland, where an emerging lithium district is strategically positioned with access to both European and North American markets.
A management team with a range of experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the company towards achieving its goals of strengthening shareholder value through exploration.
Key Projects
Cote d’Ivoire (West Africa)
Many Peaks’ assets in Cote d’Ivoire comprise three projects – Odienné, Ferké and Oume.
Many Peaks acquired three projects from Turaco Gold in March 2024, triggering a drag-along right in its joint venture on the projects with Predictive Discovery, and consolidating ownership in a holding company owning an Ivorian subsidiary party to a joint venture/farm-in arrangement that has acquired a 65 percent interest in the projects and retains an exclusive right earning into an 85 percent interest by funding the projects through feasibility study.
The projects include - Odienné, Ferké and Oume – comprising four permits across 1,275 square kilometres of land package in Cote d’Ivoire, with recent gold discoveries at both Odienné and Ferké ready for follow-up drilling.
Ferké Gold Project
Located in northern Cote d’Ivoire, the Ferké gold project covers 300 square kilometres with a granted exploration licence. Ferké is situated on the eastern margin of the Daloa greenstone belt at the intersection of major regional scale shear zones.
Initial exploration work conducted at Ferké defined a more than 17-kilometre long gold-in-soils anomaly on the Leraba Gold Trend. Previous exploration included systematic surface geochemistry, trenching and reconnaissance reverse circulation (RC) drilling across the broader Ferké area. Early success in reconnaissance RC drilling included initial intercepts into the Ouarigue South target area, including results of 25 metres @ 3.06 grams per ton (g/t) gold from 64 metres in hole FNRC016.
The success in RC drilling was followed up with trenching and an initial 18 diamond drill holes, which confirmed a significant outcropping mineralised body associated with a granite intrusion, including intercepts from surface of 91.1 metres @ 2.02 g/t gold in hole FNDC008 and 47 metres @ 3.72 g/t gold from surface in hole FNDC012.
Odienné Gold Project
Located in northwest Cote D’Ivoire, Odienné comprises two granted exploration permits covering a total area of 758 square kilometres. It is situated on the flexure of a regional scale structure zone hosting mineralisation to the northwest in neighbouring Guinea and immediately south along the margin of the Archean aged Man craton.
Auger drilling in early 2023 defined coherent gold in saprolite anomalism, which prompted a maiden air core drilling campaign in late 2023. Wide spaced reconnaissance drilling covering three prioritised targets extending across more than 16 kilometres of a 30-kilometre gold anomaly intersected significant intercepts of gold on each line of drilling from the intial 160 shallow air core drill holes within the extensive gold anomaly at Odienné. The air core drilling returned its strongest results in 8 to 16 metre zones of mineralisation at 1.0 to 1.30 g/t gold along a strike of 1,200 metres extent.
Oumé Gold Project
The Oumé project is an early-stage exploration asset located in south-central Cote D’Ivoire. It comprises a single exploration permit (the Beriaboukro licence) and is situated on the Oumé-Fetekro belt, historically one of Cote d’Ivoire’s most productive greenstone belts. The area is host to Allied Gold’s 2.5 million-ounce (Moz) Bonikro, the 1 Moz Agbaou gold operations and Endeavour’s 2.5 Moz Fetekro gold project.
Queensland (Australia)
Many Peaks’ Queensland assets total 1,080 square kilometres with promising geological formations indicating intrusion-related gold systems and copper-gold porphyry style mineralization.
Projects:
- Mt. Weary Gold: The Mt. Weary project has drill-ready targets throughout the 3.5-kilometre gold anomaly at the surface. Additionally, drill-proven gold mineralization is already in 600 metres of surface anomalies. Previous drill results indicate up to 6.24 grams per ton (g/t) of gold.
- Monal Gold: As a historical gold field known for hosting high-grade gold mineralization, the Monal Gold project covers an extensive corridor of underground surface workings.
- Rawlins Gold-Copper: The copper-gold porphyry style project contains a newly defined copper-gold target with promising exploration results. The asset is near existing projects that have already produced high-grade copper, gold, and silver assays.
- Mt. Steadman Gold Project: The Mt. Steadman project is a 56-square-kilometre holding, comprising two granted exploration permits, covering an intrusion-related gold (IRG) system situated in the New England Orogenic Province, 30 kilometres northwest of Biggenden, Queensland. The project hosts several outcropping zones of gold mineralization associated with shear-hosted quartz and broad zones of sheeted quartz veining. Drilling by Many Peaks at Mt. Steadman identified a significant extension to shallow gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling, with recent results returning 8 metres @ 2.63 g/t gold from 8 metres depth. Continued mapping and surface sampling on the recently identified N-21 target outlines an intrusive breccia target associated with recent extensions to surface gold anomalism.
Newfoundland (Canada)
Aska Lithium
Many Peaks’ 100-percent-owned Aska project is approximately 45 kilometres east of Cape Ray, Newfoundland. The project covers 193 square kilometres in proven lithium terrane and is situated in a growing lithium district known to host lithium-caesium-tantalum type pegmatites.
Management Team
Travis Schwertfeger - Executive Chairman
Travis Schwertfeger is a geologist with over 25 years’ global industry experience primarily in gold and copper projects across Africa, Australia, Africa and the Americas. Schwertfeger has previously held several technical roles in exploration and production, including over seven years operating in West Africa with Newmont Mining and other ASX listed explorers. He has prior experience as a director of ASX-listed mineral resource companies through previous roles, including a former role with Exore Resources (acquired by Perseus in September 2020 for ~A$80m).
Ben Phillips - Non-executive Director
Ben Phillips has more than 15 years of experience in commercial negotiations and has worked in several industries, including oil and gas, resource, technology and defence. He provides advise on a wide range of operational aspects, from R&D and exploration to production, commercialization and sales. Phillips is the executive chairman of Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL), was previously a non-executive director at Bronson Group (ASX:BGR) and, subsequently, Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN). He is currently a corporate executive at Ironside, focused on sourcing, structuring, funding and management requirements for public and private small-cap companies.
Marcus Harden - Independent Non-executive Director
Marcus Harden is a geologist with extensive gold and base metals exploration and management experience throughout Australia, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Harden's more recent roles include chief geologist of AuTECO Minerals, head of regional exploration for Bellevue Gold, chief geologist of Alicanto Minerals Ltd, and other senior exploration roles with Gryphon Minerals and First Quantum Minerals. He has played key roles in the discovery and definition of several gold deposits globally with ASX-listed junior companies. Among previous projects with contributions to discovery, three are currently operating mines and one is in development. He is also a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Aaron Bertolatti - Company Secretary
Aaron Bertolatti is a chartered accountant and company secretary with more than 10 years of experience in the mining industry and accounting profession. Bertolatti has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance.
