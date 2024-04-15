Many Peaks Minerals

Many Peaks (ASX: MPK ) is an Australia-based mineral exploration company with gold-copper assets in West Africa and Australia, and exposure to key energy transition assets in Newfoundland, Canada – all these countries are globally significant and attractive mining jurisdictions. With drill-ready targets across its projects, Many Peaks aims to realise growth and value creation through near-term mineral resource definition and exploration discovery.

In West Africa, the company is focused on the recent acquisition of three mineral projects in Cote d’Ivoire totaling 1,275 square kilometres, including the Odienne and Ferké gold projects with recent gold discoveries and more than US$4 million in previous exploration expenditures.

Queensland assets bolster the portfolio with a land package of over 1,080 square kilometres in central Queensland with significant gold confirmed in drilling across multiple projects, each with open mineralisation ready for follow-up. The company’s Australian portfolio has excellent infrastructure and is host to intrusion related gold systems and copper gold porphyry style mineralisation.

Many Peaks’ Canadian asset targets lithium potential in Newfoundland, where an emerging lithium district is strategically positioned with access to both European and North American markets.

A management team with a range of experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the company towards achieving its goals of strengthening shareholder value through exploration.