ChemX Materials

ChemX Materials: Developing Innovative Processing Technology to Produce High Purity Alumina


ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) develops innovative processing technology to produce high purity alumina for advanced technology and clean energy applications. The company's 100 percent owned, Australian patented HiPurA® process technology offers a low cost and energy intensity production method to produce high purity alumina (HPA).

HPA is used in advanced technology and clean energy applications including lithium-ion batteries, LEDs, semiconductors and synthetic sapphires. Synthetic sapphires are critical in the production of applications such as smart watches, iPhones and laptop screens.
HiPurA commercialisation pathway

ChemX Materials is also developing a high purity manganese project. The Jamieson Tank project is located on two exploration tenements, EL 5920 and EL 6634 in the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. These tenements collectively cover an area of 718 km2.

ChemX Materials completed a 94-hole drill program at the Jamieson Tank project, totaling 6,164 metres and released its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in September 2023. The Mineral Resource Estimate reported 13.1 Mt at 5.7 percent manganese, with 21 percent classified as Indicated and 79 percent classified as Inferred.

Company Highlights

  • ChemX Materials Limited (ChemX Materials) is an Australian company developing an innovative, processing technology to produce high-purity alumina (HPA), this process is called HiPurA®.
  • ChemX Materials owns 100 percent of HiPurA® and was granted an Australian patent for this technology in January 2024.
  • High purity alumina is used in advanced technology and clean energy applications including lithium-ion batteries, LEDs, semiconductors, smart watches and iPhones.
  • The HiPurA® process is modular, scalable and uses a readily available aluminous chemical as its feedstock, therefore is not reliant on mine production offtake, all of which enable the technology to be deployed close to end users' manufacturing operations.
  • ChemX Materials has proven HiPurA® can produce above 4N (99.99 percent) high purity alumina at micro plant scale. This testwork indicates HiPurA® is low in cost and energy intensity.
  • ChemX Materials is constructing a pilot plant to demonstrate HiPurA® can work at scale, which is the next step towards commercialisation. The pilot plant construction is underway and on track for commissioning in June 2024.

Click here to connect with ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) to receive an Investor Presentation

Sign up to get your FREE

ChemX Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX)

ChemX Materials


Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited

Massive Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate >1B Tonnes for EMA Rare Earth Project

Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited (ASX: BCM) (“BCM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Ema and Ema East projects (collectively Ema), forming part of the Company´s wholly owned REE projects, Apuí, Amazon, Brazil (Table 2) at a cut-off of 500ppm the Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate contains 1,017Mt @ 793 ppm TREO.

DY6 Metals

Rock Chips of up to 3.22% TREO Identified in Newly Granted Machinga Licence

Heavy rare earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) explorer DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of the assay results for the second comprehensive reconnaissance rock chip and soil sampling program completed at Machinga Main Licence Area Anomaly (Figure 1).

Rare earth elements on the periodic table.

Rare Earth Elements Prices 101 (Updated 2024)

From electric vehicles and wind turbines to water treatment and nuclear power, rare earth elements (REE) are critical for many of the technologies necessary for a cleaner, greener economy and world. However, understanding pricing for these commodities can be tricky.

There are 17 rare earth minerals in all, and each is classified under different groups — typically light rare earths and heavy rare earths. Prices are available for multiple individual and mixed products, including for the rare earths used in permanent rare earth magnets, so it can all seem a bit overwhelming.

“The supply chain for rare earth materials and permanent magnets is complex, regionally concentrated and marked by a lack of transparent pricing,” according to international price reporting agency Fastmarkets. “This can lead to unpredictable costs, budgeting difficulties and supply insecurity. Geopolitical tensions further add to this uncertainty.”

Asra Minerals Limited

Asra Declares Maiden MRE for Yttria Ree Deposit

Asra Minerals Limited (ASX: ASR) is pleased to announce its maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Yttria Rare Earth Element (REE) Deposit, located on its Mt Stirling Project near Leonora in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

DY6 Metals

DY6 Metals


Appia Rare Earths and Uranium President Stephen Burega.

Appia’s Uranium, Rare Earths Assets Make for Compelling Investment Option, President Says

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium (CSE:API,OTCQX:APAAF) President Stephen Burega said his company is a compelling investment opportunity given the progress made with its PCH rare earths project in Brazil and uranium assets in Saskatchewan.

Appia recently announced a maiden resource estimate for PCH, reporting indicated resources of 6.6 million metric tons (MT) grading 2,513 parts per million total rare earth oxides, and inferred resources of 46.2 million MT at 2,888 parts per million.

“The next step (for the PCH project) would be to further the overall size of the existing zones that we've identified, the Buriti zone and the Target IV. There's expansion potential all around the area. Then we'll be targeting additional areas outside of that core and drill-testing new targets across the entirety of the property. So it's going to be a busy 2024 and 2025,” Burega said.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

ChemX Materials
×