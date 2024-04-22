ChemX Materials: Developing Innovative Processing Technology to Produce High Purity Alumina

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
ChemX Materials
Overview
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) is a critical materials company developing innovative processing technology to produce high purity alumina for advanced technology and clean energy applications.
ChemX Materials’ 100 percent owned, Australian patented HiPurA® process technology offers a low cost and energy intensity production method to produce high purity alumina (HPA).HPA is used in advanced technology and clean energy applications including lithium-ion batteries, LEDs, semiconductors and synthetic sapphires. Synthetic sapphires are critical in the production of applications such as smart watches, iPhones and laptop screens.
Company Highlights
- ChemX Materials Limited (ChemX Materials) is an Australian company developing an innovative, processing technology to produce high-purity alumina (HPA), this process is called HiPurA®.
- ChemX Materials owns 100 percent of HiPurA® and was granted an Australian patent for this technology in January 2024.
- High purity alumina is used in advanced technology and clean energy applications including lithium-ion batteries, LEDs, semiconductors, smart watches and iPhones.
- The HiPurA® process is modular, scalable and uses a readily available aluminous chemical as its feedstock, therefore is not reliant on mine production offtake, all of which enable the technology to be deployed close to end users' manufacturing operations.
- ChemX Materials has proven HiPurA® can produce above 4N (99.99 percent) high purity alumina at micro plant scale. This testwork indicates HiPurA® is low in cost and energy intensity.
- ChemX Materials is constructing a pilot plant to demonstrate HiPurA® can work at scale, which is the next step towards commercialisation. The pilot plant construction is underway and on track for commissioning in June 2024.
Key Business Segments
High Purity Alumina Processing Technology - HiPurA®
ChemX Materials is developing an innovative processing technology to produce high-purity alumina (HPA). This process is called HiPurA®. ChemX Materials owns 100 percent and holds an Australian patent for HiPurA®. ChemX Materials has proven HiPurA® can produce above 4N (99.99 percent) pure HPA at micro plant scale. This test work has also demonstrated that HiPurA® is superior compared to alternative technologies, offering several advantages, including:
- Lower costs – both capital and operating.
- Independent feedstock - – process is not tied to mine production and uses a readily available aluminous industrial chemical.
- Easily scalable – production output can increase based on demand.
- Modular – can be built near end users’ manufacturing operations.
- Optionality – patented technology can be licenced to end users.
- Lower carbon footprint – technology is not energy intensive.
HPA has several applications, the most important being lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage applications. HPA is used in the coating of the battery separator to enhance safety and performance. The outlook for EVs is very promising. With the adoption of EVs growing rapidly year on year as governments across the globe deploy domestic incentives and regulations to reduce the use of internal combustion engines to meet net zero targets.
HPA is also a key in the production of synthetic sapphire, which is used in LEDs, semiconductors, lasers, optical lenses and medical devices.
ChemX Materials has proven its HiPurA® technology can achieve above 99.99 percent (4N) HPA purity at micro plant scale. Following the technical success of the micro plant, ChemX Materials is constructing a 24 tpa pilot plant in Western Australia. The pilot plant is expected to be operational in June 2024.
In January 2024, ChemX Materials was granted an Australian Patent for its innovative HiPurA® technology. Based on the success of the Australian patent, it is anticipated that ChemX Materials will be afforded similar protections in other international jurisdictions. The patent is important as it provides intellectual property protection as ChemX Materials seeks to commercialise the technology globally.
HPA production from the pilot plant will be used for customer qualification and marketing purposes. ChemX Materials is actively pursuing commercial opportunities globally. Commercialisation options include:
- Build, own, operate a commercial scale plant to sell high purity alumina to end users.
- Licence the HiPurA® technology for deployment at end users’ manufacturing locations.
High Purity Manganese Project
ChemX Materials is developing a high purity manganese project. The Jamieson Tank project is located on two exploration tenements, EL 5920 and EL 6634 in the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. These tenements collectively cover an area of 718 km2.
ChemX Materials completed a 94-hole drill program at the Jamieson Tank project, totaling 6,164 metres and released its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in September 2023. The Mineral Resource Estimate reported 13.1 Mt at 5.7 percent manganese, with 21 percent classified as Indicated and 79 percent classified as Inferred.
High purity manganese has essential applications in lithium-ion batteries as a cathode material. Manganese provides energy density, stability and lower costs and is a critical material for modern battery chemistries. As the world pursues decarbonisation it is forecasted that the demand for manganese will grow.
With the objective of the United States Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce its reliance on Chinese sources of critical minerals, by 2025, the Jamieson Tank project is an important prospect. China currently supplies around 95 percent of the global manganese sulphate.
The South Australian jurisdiction offers excellent infrastructure. The Jamieson Tank project is in a province that is characterised by rapidly growing renewable energy infrastructure (wind, solar and hydrogen) and access to a local skilled workforce. The Jamieson Tank project is accessible by road, approximately 160 kms from the port of Whyalla and near a major regional airport.
The tenements in which the Jamieson Tank project is located also host kaolin and rare earth elements (REE) deposits. The area has historically been well known and explored for its potential for kaolin. The Kelly Tank exploration target is estimated to be 55 - 130 Mt of extractable kaolin.
In 2022, ChemX Materials undertook a drilling program and identified REE hosted within the kaolin throughout the tenements. The drilling program intersected high-grade REE mineralisation with intervals of up to 5 metres @2,468 parts per million total rare earth oxides from 7 metres. Importantly, it remains open in various directions, providing potential exploration upside for future drill programs.
Management Team
Peter Lee – Chief Executive Officer
20+ years’ experience across mining, metals processing and chemical industries within Canada and Australia. Lee has held technical leadership roles with companies including Rio Tinto, BHP, Roy Hill and WSPGolder. He is an expert in refining and electrochemical processes and a registered P. Eng Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, Canada, and a member of AusIMM and AICD.
Warrick Hazeldine – Non-executive Chair
Warrick Haseldine has more than 20 years of experience across capital markets and strategic communications with a focus on battery materials. He is the co-founder of advisory firm Cannings Purple, and former chair and non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources Ltd (ASX:GL1). Hazeldine is currently a director of Surfing WA, advisory board member of Curtin University, and a non-executive director of Purple.
Stephen Strubel – Executive Director and Company Secretary
Stephen Strubel is the company founder with 20 years’ experience in finance and corporate governance. Struber held a senior leadership role with Patersons Securities and has been a director and company secretary for ASX-listed companies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in banking and international trade from Victoria University and an MBA from the Australian Institute of Business.
Alwyn Vorster – Non-executive Director
Alwyn Vorster has 30+ years’ experience in the resources industry, spanning several commodities including rare earths, iron ore, bauxite, potash and salt. Vorster has several senior leadership positions including chief executive officer of Hastings (ASX:HAS) and managing director of BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI) and Iron Ore Holdings (ASX:IOH). Vorster is currently non-executive director of Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN) and Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD).
Rare Earth Elements Prices 101 (Updated 2024)
From electric vehicles and wind turbines to water treatment and nuclear power, rare earth elements (REE) are critical for many of the technologies necessary for a cleaner, greener economy and world. However, understanding pricing for these commodities can be tricky.
There are 17 rare earth minerals in all, and each is classified under different groups — typically light rare earths and heavy rare earths. Prices are available for multiple individual and mixed products, including for the rare earths used in permanent rare earth magnets, so it can all seem a bit overwhelming.
“The supply chain for rare earth materials and permanent magnets is complex, regionally concentrated and marked by a lack of transparent pricing,” according to international price reporting agency Fastmarkets. “This can lead to unpredictable costs, budgeting difficulties and supply insecurity. Geopolitical tensions further add to this uncertainty.”
Read on for a short introduction to the rare earth elements market and prices.
What is China's role in rare earths pricing?
First and foremost, it’s important to know that China is the main driver when it comes to REE prices and the rare earths market as a whole. The country is the world’s leading rare earths producer by a wide margin, and despite efforts elsewhere also controls about 87 percent of global rare earths refining capacity.
China has such a monopoly on the sector that REE prices spiked in 2010 and 2011 when the country cut exports. That sparked a boom for rare earths companies and mining projects around the world, as they sought to create reliable sources of rare earths supply outside of China. However, many failed to thrive when REE prices fell again.
In 2014, the World Trade Organization ruled against Chinese export quotas for rare earths, and China removed its industry caps in January 2015. The country also eliminated its export tariffs for rare earths in May 2015, leading to a further fall in REE prices. More recently, it banned the export of technology to make rare earth magnets.
The ongoing trade war between the US and China adds a layer of complication to the rare earth metals sector. Recognizing China's key place in the market, the US is undertaking various efforts to build its own supply.
In February 2021, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at reviewing shortcomings in the nation's domestic supply chains for rare earths, medical devices, computer chips and other critical resources. The next month, the US Department of Energy announced a US$30 million initiative to research and secure domestic supply chains for rare earths, along with battery metals such as cobalt and lithium.
In June 2022, Biden went even further, invoking the Defense Product Act to increase the domestic production of critical minerals such as rare earths, as well as to fund feasibility studies and expand existing resources. Furthermore, in September 2022, the Biden government announced US$156 million in funding to support the creation of "first-of-a-kind facility to extract and separate REEs and critical minerals from unconventional sources like mining waste."
Later, in July 2023, the Department of Energy put up US$32 million to build facilities for the production of REEs and other critical minerals from domestic coal-based resources.
Even with these efforts, China remains the heavyweight for now, so it’s important that investors interested in the rare earths space keep track of what the country is up to in terms of production.
Where to find rare earths prices?
Unlike prices for gold and silver, rare earth elements prices are hard to come by, as there is no widely used public exchange for rare earths. Firms such as Fastmarkets put out regular price assessments based on surveys of traders, consumers and other market participants; this information is available for a fee.
Price forecasts and other information can also be found via analyst firms and pricing forums such as Adamas Intelligence, Argus Media, Technology Metals Research and Asian Metal.
Which rare earths are the most important?
Rare earths are used in a range of different technologies, and demand is higher for some than others. They can be divided into “heavy” and “light” categories based on atomic weight, with heavy often being more sought after.
That said, light rare earths can be important too. Neodymium and praseodymium, used in rare earth magnets, fall into the light category. These and other elements used in rare earth permanent magnets, such as dysprosium, can be quite expensive. Neodymium and praseodymium have also been in the spotlight due to electric vehicles.
The concentration of different rare earths varies within each given deposit, but usually a deposit is dominated by either heavy or light rare earths, with some elements being much more abundant. Cerium, for example, is the most abundant rare earth, and is more plentiful in the Earth’s crust than copper.
Both cerium and lanthanum, used in things such as alloys in steelmaking and industrial catalysts, are oversupplied. As a result, they are priced quite a bit lower than most rare earth magnet materials.
Another group of rare earths to consider is those used in phosphors, or phosphorescent materials, which are the active component that adds color in fluorescent light bulbs and other lighting applications. Yttrium is fairly inexpensive when compared to more rare and therefore more expensive metals such as europium and terbium.
Rare earth concentrates and pricing
Think rare earths are easy to separate? Think again.
As mentioned, rare earths deposits contain various types of rare earths, not to mention a range of other impurities such as uranium and thorium, which can be troublesome to dispose of. The separation process can be difficult and lengthy, and so far separators outside of China have not managed to undercut producers within the country.
The best-known producer of separated rare earths outside of China is Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF), which owns and operates the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia and a separation facility in Malaysia. In 2023, Lynas received a US$258 million contract from the US Department of Defense to build a rare earths separation facility in Texas.
At the moment, California's Mountain Pass operation, owned by MP Materials (NYSE:MP), is the only working US rare earths mine and processing facility. The facility, which has a storied history, produces high-purity separated rare earth oxides, including lanthanum, cerium and neodymium-praseodymium oxide.
Other big companies developing REE separation operations include Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU). In Utah, the firm is completing Phase 1 REE separation infrastructure at its White Mesa mill, which will result in separated neodymium-praseodymium capacity of 800 to 1,000 metric tons per year.
According to Adamas Intelligence, "Elsewhere, projects across Sweden, South Africa, Australia and other countries aim to extract rare earths from mine waste and byproducts that could supply 8% of global demand successful."
It’s important to keep in mind that rare earths within a mixed concentrate won’t fetch as high a price as those that are already separated. When looking at technical reports from junior miners, be sure to check that companies have accounted for this discount when calculating their rare earths basket price, which is the price for all the rare earths bundled into a single number based on the distribution of different rare earths within the deposit.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2015.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Energy Fuels is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
