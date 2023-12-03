Start Here – Investing in Gold, Part I

“Gold has long been considered a stable means of storing wealth, and the gold price often scores its biggest gains during turbulent times as market participants rush into this well-known safe haven investment.”

"Unarguably, the 21st century has so far been heavily marked by substantial episodes of economic and sociopolitical turbulence. These uncertain times have pushed the gold price to record highs as investors seek the perceived security of the precious metal."

“Gold ETFs are often considered a lower-risk investment, as they have a number of benefits for market participants and can open up a portfolio to diversification.”