Crypto Outlook: World Edition

Crypto Outlook: World Edition

Thank you for requesting our exclusive Investor Report!

This forward-thinking document will arm you with the insights needed to make well-informed decisions for 2026 and beyond.

✓ Trends✓ Forecasts✓ Top Stocks

Table of Contents:

  • Introduction
  • Crypto Market Trends: Q1 2026 Review and Forecast
  • Crypto Market Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast
  • Crypto Market Trends: Q3 2026 Review and Forecast
  • Crypto and Blockchain Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2026
  • 15 Canadian Crypto ETFs in 2026
Blockchain Outlook 2022

A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying

To be sure, I think that the greatest advances that will help the crypto and digital asset sector will be greater regulatory clarity, and with that, greater institutional and retail adoption"

— Adam Garetson, Gowling WLG


Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, trusted news reporting and original, high-quality educational content for investors. We are committed to contextualizing a diverse range of markets to better inform both new and sophisticated investors, covering a variety of markets including gold, battery metals, cryptocurrency, life science, and many others.

If you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start.