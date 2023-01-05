“There may be some bumps along the way, but the crypto market tends to reward investors who hold with conviction, and we expect this trend to continue in the future as the digital economy’s user base grows and new use cases continue to be built."

— Justin Hartzman, CEO and co-founder of CoinSmart Financial



"The biggest, most widely adopted, most mature and mainstream digital coins are being viewed as ‘digital gold,’ and people that are worried about the almighty dollar are thinking about bitcoin as a viable hedge."

— Fred Brothers, president and co-founder of Cion Digital



"We’re seeing crypto investments continue to become mainstream offerings from not just new players in the ecosystem, but a lot of traditional banks are starting to offer crypto-based wealth solutions (and) investment solutions for accredited investors."

— Abhishek Sinha, partner & open banking and blockchain

