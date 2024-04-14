- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Galloper Gold
Breaking new ground!
Company Highlights
- Galloper Gold listed on the CSE March 1, 2024, and is focused on advancing its flagship Glover Island asset in western Newfoundland.
- Glover Island is in a highly favorable geological setting, at the convergence of major fault zones, where there's a known historic gold resource that was defined by dozens of drill holes more than a decade ago.
- Galloper's 133 sq. km land package completely surrounds this historic zone and continues along a northeast trend for 36 km, providing investors with leverage to a potential new large-scale gold discovery as the gold bull market intensifies.
- Driven by a management and technical team with successful exploration and production backgrounds, and supported by capital markets expertise, Galloper's "outside the box" thinking helps make the company a unique player in an increasingly selective junior resource sector.
Overview
With just 30 million shares outstanding and a strong treasury to begin its CSE journey, management believes Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM) is very favorably positioned to unlock the full mineral potential of Newfoundland's under-explored Glover Island at a time of record high gold prices and a bullish copper environment.
Glover Island is in a diverse and rich geological region highlighted by a world class salt deposit to the southwest, one of the richest VMS districts (Buchans mine) per square kilometer in Canadian history to the east-southeast, and a multi-million ounce gold deposit (Valentine Lake) going into production next year (Calibre Mining) to the southeast.
Galloper believes in a high level of community engagement, not only where it's active with exploration in Newfoundland but also around the rest of the country where the company assists sports organizations and sports-based charities that make a positive difference in the lives of Canadian youth.
Key Project
Glover Island: Project Quick Facts
Daniel Fernandes checks out with power infrastructure on Glover Island with Galloper CEO Mark Scott.
Location: 24 km SE of Corner Brook.
Size: 133 square kilometer property package extends approximately 36 kms along a northeast trend (up to 6 kms wide) and completely surrounds province-held claims highlighted by historic gold zone.
Geological Setting: In very favorable terrain along the regional Baie-Verte Brompton Line-Cabot Fault Zone, a major boundary between the Humber and Dunnage Zones.
Targeted Deposit Types: Structurally controlled orogenic gold as well as copper-gold-enriched VMS.
Scale Potential: Initial Galloper soil sampling, structural setting and multiple historic showings outline a minimum 7.5-km-long trend featuring favorable host rocks extending north from the province-held historic gold zone. Broad areas of Galloper’s property also exhibit encouraging VMS alteration which adds to Glover Island’s economic potential.
Exploration History: No systematic property-wide exploration program has been carried out on Galloper’s claims due in part to extensive overburden, though this “cover” is known to be relatively thin. The last major operator on the island focused mostly on the historic gold zone (claims now held by the government of Newfoundland and Labrador) from 2010 until early 2012, when work stopped at the onset of the gold bear market. Little exploration activity has occurred on Glover Island since then, until Galloper’s arrival in 2022. Historically, copper values as high as 4.7 percent have been returned from unexplained massive sulphide boulders in the northern part of the island.
The Keystone and Lucky Smoke Showings on Galloper’s claims, located 6 km northeast of the historic gold zone, gave encouraging values from very limited historic drilling while channel sampling by the Newfoundland Geological Survey in 2021 returned 5.9 g/t gold over 9 meters at Lucky Smoke. From limited exploration, a total of 17 mineral occurrences on Galloper’s claims have been documented by the Newfoundland & Labrador Geological Survey’s Mineral Occurrence Data System.
Management Team
Mark Scott - Chief Executive Officer and Director
Mark Scott became Galloper Gold's founding CEO in 2022. As head of Manitoba Operations for Vale Canada's Nickel Division through 2018, he managed a combined OPEX and CAPEX budget of greater than $500 million (USD) including a workforce of approximately 1,875. He has more than 25 years' experience in all phases of surface and underground mining, metallurgical processing, and associated service and support functions.
Rav Mlait - Corporate Secretary and Director
Rav Mlait has extensive experience in managing and raising capital for public and private companies in both the resource and technology sectors. He holds an MBA from Royal Roads University in British Columbia with a specialization in Executive Management and his BA (Economics) from Simon Fraser University. He brings a successful public company background to Galloper as it launches on the CSE.
Bryan Loree - Chief Financial Officer and Director
Bryan Loree has held senior accounting roles for public and private companies in various industries including renewable energy, exploration, and construction. Prior to entering the accounting field, he gained experience as an investor relations manager. He holds a certified accountant designation, a financial management diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology, and a BA from Simon Fraser University.
Peter Lauder - Director
Peter Lauder is a senior level mine and exploration geologist with more than 20 years' experience with the likes of Goldcorp, IAMGOLD and BHP Canada in the design, implementation and management of underground and surface exploration projects. He has managed all aspects of mining and exploration projects from early to advanced stage, to full production with emphasis on safety and process-driven exploration leading to successful resource estimation and project development.
Danielle Fernandes - Corporate Communications
Danielle Fernandes is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, activist, speaker and writer, working with clients ranging from large corporations to non-profits. Her diverse background includes sports marketing stints in the NHL, WHL and CFL. She is passionate about plant-based diets and animal advocacy, supporting various charities across Canada.
