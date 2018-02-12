Macarthur Minerals Announces Proposed Extension of Warrant Term

Macarthur Minerals Ltd (TSXV:MMS) (the “Company” or “Macarthur Minerals”) will be applying to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval to extend the expiry date of 33,408,479 common share purchase warrants that were issued as part of a non-brokered private placement completed by the Company in July/August 2017. The Warrants are exercisable for common shares of Macarthur Minerals at a price of $0.06 per share which were to expire on February 16, 2018.

The Company is proposing to extend the expiry date of the warrants until 5:00 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time on March 29, 2018. All other terms and conditions of the warrants, including the exercise price will remain the same. The proposed extension of the expiry is conditional upon the receipt of Exchange approval.

ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSXV:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited is an exploration company that is focused on identifying high grade gold and lithium. Macarthur Minerals has significant gold, lithium and iron ore exploration interests in Australia and Nevada. Macarthur Minerals has two iron ore projects in Western Australia; the Ularring hematite project and the Moonshine magnetite project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

“Cameron McCall”

Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman

Company Contact:

Joe Phillips, CEO and Director

[email protected]

Tel: +61 448899247 www.macarthurminerals.com

